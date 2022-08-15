Steve Irwin's son, Robert, teases October release for new project

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Wildlife conservationist, photographer and TV personality Robert Irwin has announced he is working on a project called Australia, which is due for release this October.

"A project years in the making coming soon..." Irwin tweeted Sunday, along with a title card that says: "Robert Irwin's Australia. Coming October 2022."

Irwin, 18, did not specify if this was a film, TV series or book.

He is the son of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, who was killed by a stingray in 2006 at the age of 44.

Irwin, his mother Terri and sister Bindi run the family's Australia Zoo and appear in the TV docu-series, Crikey! It's the Irwins.