Watergate Lawyer John Dean Says Trump Media Loyalists Will Be Embarrassed

By Ron Dicker
 2 days ago

John Dean ― President Richard Nixon’s White House counsel who testified against his boss and served four months in prison for the Watergate coverup ― said Sunday that media personalities defending Donald Trump in the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago will have “egg all over their face.” (Watch the video below.)

Brian Stelter of CNN’s “Reliable Sources” asked Dean about the right-wing media’s accusations that the FBI search for classified documents at Trump’s Florida resort was politically motivated.

“Well, I think that they don’t seem to want to appreciate that the FBI and other federal law enforcement as well as state and local, they enforce search warrants every day, against every kind of person,” Dean replied.

“And there’s a reason ― Trump provoked this. He’s the one who didn’t cooperate. He’s the one who forced [Attorney General] Merrick Garland’s hand. We don’t know what it is he has or had.”

Garland, he continued, is “somebody who does it by the book, so I think these people are going to have egg all over their face when this is over. While they may not ever admit it, there, there certainly should.”

Last month Dean told CNN that he believed a criminal case against Trump would evolve from the committee hearings into the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

John Dean and others with President Richard Nixon in 1970.

Terri Miller
2d ago

So will the congressmen who are lying for him. Hope they enjoy their last term in office. Of course they’ll be compensated by the companies that bought them. 😡

walkerdog
2d ago

I've said that from the beginning. He lied about having more documents and was served a warrant to retrieve them. Just because he was President doesn't mean he's above the law.

Donkey Fromthesamemovie
2d ago

Unfortunately for all of us, they don't care. No matter how often they're proven wrong they just skip on to the "next big story" and like the pied piper, they take their entire audience with them. They suffer no punishment from their bosses and no consequences from the people for lying to the public.

POTUS
