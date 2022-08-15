Watergate Lawyer John Dean Says Trump Media Loyalists Will Be Embarrassed

John Dean ― President Richard Nixon’s White House counsel who testified against his boss and served four months in prison for the Watergate coverup ― said Sunday that media personalities defending Donald Trump in the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago will have “egg all over their face.” (Watch the video below.)

Brian Stelter of CNN’s “Reliable Sources” asked Dean about the right-wing media’s accusations that the FBI search for classified documents at Trump’s Florida resort was politically motivated.

“Well, I think that they don’t seem to want to appreciate that the FBI and other federal law enforcement as well as state and local, they enforce search warrants every day, against every kind of person,” Dean replied.

“And there’s a reason ― Trump provoked this. He’s the one who didn’t cooperate. He’s the one who forced [Attorney General] Merrick Garland’s hand. We don’t know what it is he has or had.”

Garland, he continued, is “somebody who does it by the book, so I think these people are going to have egg all over their face when this is over. While they may not ever admit it, there, there certainly should.”

Last month Dean told CNN that he believed a criminal case against Trump would evolve from the committee hearings into the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.