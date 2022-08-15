ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat McCarthy
2d ago

Where was Kim Foxx? Or was she taking a day off after giving out all of those pardons?

Illinois Dems under new management

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Democratic Central Committee held its first meeting under newly elected chair state Rep. Lisa Hernandez, who announced her deputies and a plan to change the organization's bylaws — a move that drew some pushback from committee members. The new officers: Congressman Bobby Rush is...
Race for Chicago mayor shaping up

(The Center Square) – Candidates are announcing their campaigns to run against incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot for the April mayoral election in Chicago. So far, nine candidates have announced they will run for election, looking to replace Lightfoot who has been in office since 2019. Kam Buckner, member of...
Construction on Obama Presidential Center in Chicago takes a collaborative effort

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drive by the site of the Obama Presidential Center and it's fair to say that it's not exactly looking presidential right now.Crews are almost a year into construction but not much can be seen from the street.That's because a lot of concrete work is happening underground first. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us behind the construction gates for a unique tale of teamwork. "This is really an amazing job site," said Stephanie Hickman, walking with CBS 2 along the perimeter of what will become the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.Hickman, CEO of Trice Construction, never imagined...
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ald. Roderick Sawyer has a plan to get Chicago back on track

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/16/2022): On this edition, John Kass & Jeff Carlin catch up with Chicago Alderman Roderick Sawyer (6th – parts of Chatham, Englewood, and West Englewood) to discuss his father’s legacy fulfilling late Mayor Harold Washington’s goals and what he hopes to achieve if he is elected to be the next mayor of Chicago. Plus, Kasso explains why Ald. Sawyer has a $20 bill with John’s signature on it. (Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com)
Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind

Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind. Chicago was a different place when I grew up there in the 1950s and 1960s. People felt safer and some problems and there was less crime. And, every ethnic and racial group lived openly among themselves proudly and happily. That is a far contrast from today’s Chicago where the labels “Beirut on the Lake” and “Chicagostan” don’t even come close to depicting the terrible situation of rising crime and the failure of politicians like Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx to act effectively.
How eviction works in Cook County

For tenants in Cook County, eviction is a high-stakes but often-bewildering legal process. And unlike landlords, tenants typically lack attorneys to help them navigate it. Between 2010 and 2019, an average of just 11% of Chicago tenants facing eviction lawsuits had legal representation each year, compared to 81% of landlords, according to the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing.
Illinois voters can now vote by mail permanently

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois officials are making voting more accessible just before the 2022 mid-term election. Election officials hope this program will increase voter participation in the upcoming and future elections. People who are registered to vote in Illinois now have the option to vote by mail permanently....
Gov. Pritzker Announces Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly to Expand Choices in Care for Illinois Seniors

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker along with the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) today announced the launch of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to better meet the needs of older adults across Illinois. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
Adams’ trash problem

Mayor Eric Adams came into office vowing to clean up the city’s streets both literally and metaphorically — to tamp down on rising crime and disorder, but also to spruce up notoriously dirty streets. The crime part of that equation, as has been well documented, isn’t going great so far. Turns out the trash part isn’t going so well either.
Where To Find Resources About Affordable Housing and Homeownership

Bronzeville residents have been promised dozens of affordable housing units at the 10-story building that’s being built on 43rd Street, adjacent to the Green Line stop. Earlier this summer, City Bureau fellows explored whether that new development, known as 43 Green, could revitalize Bronzeville without displacing residents. The units won’t be ready until next year, but the developers said they will have information on how to apply for them on their website.
Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago

Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
Dueling polls drop a week before Florida's primary

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Something different — A new public poll just released by the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida contends that the Aug. 23 Democratic primary between Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Rep. Charlie Crist has shifted and Fried now holds a slight lead with a week left to go.
Credit where credit's due

ENTER CCC: A long-running dispute in the world’s largest higher education system is coming to a head in Sacramento this month. It’s about remedial education — classes like algebra that don’t give students credit needed to transfer to four-year schools. Student leaders and top administrators in...
