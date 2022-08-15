ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo

Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

NFL HOF WR Michael Irvin Shown on Video Attempting to Break Up Fight in Dallas Bar

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin unsuccessfully tried to quell tensions before a fight broke out involving one of his friends at a Texas bar on Monday night. TMZ Sports posted video and details from the brawl Thursday. A man is shown trying to interact with the Hall of Fame wide receiver while he was playing pool before Irvin's friend asks him to leave, which sparked a confrontation.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Report: Deshaun Watson Settlement Negotiations 'Active' Between NFL, NFLPA

The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly continuing to hold talks regarding a settlement to the appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, it is unclear if the two sides will be able to reach an agreement before the league's appeal against the length of Watson's suspension is heard by Peter C. Harvey.
CLEVELAND, OH
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Bleacher Report

Browns' Haslam, Berry Say They'd Still Make Deshaun Watson Trade Despite Suspension

Both Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry said they would have still traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson if they knew he was going to be suspended 11 games for the 2022 season. Would <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> owner Jimmy Haslam make the Deshaun Watson trade again today?<br><br>"Absolutely."<br><br>Says he...
CLEVELAND, OH
#Panthers#Nfl Preseason#Jets#Buccaneers#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Durin
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Has 'No Definitive Date' to Return to Buccaneers, Todd Bowles Says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been away from the team while dealing with a personal matter, and it appears that his return is far from imminent. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters he expects Brady to be back at some point after the team's second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, but he wouldn't commit to an official date.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

The Miami Dolphins have a cornerback problem that needs solving before the end of training camp. Byron Jones' presence on the PUP list and Trill Williams' knee injury have brought up concerns regarding the team's cornerback depth. Miami added Mackensie Alexander from the free-agent market to replace Williams, but they...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL TE Zach Ertz, USWNT Legend Julie Ertz Announce Birth of Son Madden

United States women's national team star Julie Ertz and Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz welcomed their first child on Aug. 11. The couple began dating in 2012 when Julie was a standout soccer player for the Santa Clara University and Zach was in his senior season at Stanford. In...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Predicting Every Power 5 College Football Team's MVP for 2022 Season

College football teams win games because of great players. Before the 2022 season kicks off, let's predict the MVP for each of the 65 Power Five schools in the country. Typically, quarterback, wide receivers and running backs are considered the players that have the most value. That makes sense, since they score the most points, and points win games. But on this list, you'll see us try to spread the wealth to include defensive players, as well as guys on special teams.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Will 2022 Be Ezekiel Elliott's Final Year as a Dallas Cowboy?

Over the past six seasons, there haven't been many more prominent or prolific players for the Dallas Cowboys than running back Ezekiel Elliott. Since the Cowboys took the former Ohio State star with the fourth overall pick in 2016, Elliott has gained 7,386 yards on the ground. He has topped 1,000 rushing yards four times—including last year. He has led the league in rushing twice. Been named to three Pro Bowls. And scored 68 total touchdowns.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Rob Gronkowski, AEW's Miro Headline 2022 BIG3 Celebrity Game Rosters

After retiring from the NFL, Rob Gronkowski is taking his talents to another sport. The former star tight end headlines the field in Sunday's BIG3 Celebrity Game. Gronkowski will captain Team Webull, which is coached by BIG3 founder Ice Cube. Team Price.com will be coached by Clyde Drexler and captained by Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud: Players Should Get Share of Big Ten's $7B Broadcast Contract

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud said players should receive a portion of the Big Ten's new media rights agreements. "I definitely think it should be shared, but if not, at the end of the day, we have the NIL space," Stroud said, per Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch. "We can do it that way. The new college world is turning around, and I'm here for it."
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: Romeo Doubs Continues Preseason Brilliance

In Week 2 of the NFL preseason, pay attention to who's on the sideline in addition to the players who make the most of their opportunities on the field. Sometimes, a team's decision to sit contenders in a position battle indicates that someone has already won the job. The Carolina...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NCAA Tweaks Rules for Targeting, Fake Injuries Ahead of 2022 CFB Season

The NCAA is instituting a number of rule changes for the upcoming college football season, including some that deal with targeting, the faking of injuries to stop the clock and slow no-huddle offenses. The Associated Press shared the changes:. Players ejected in the second halves of games for targeting might...
