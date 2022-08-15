Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
Bleacher Report
NFL HOF WR Michael Irvin Shown on Video Attempting to Break Up Fight in Dallas Bar
Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin unsuccessfully tried to quell tensions before a fight broke out involving one of his friends at a Texas bar on Monday night. TMZ Sports posted video and details from the brawl Thursday. A man is shown trying to interact with the Hall of Fame wide receiver while he was playing pool before Irvin's friend asks him to leave, which sparked a confrontation.
Bleacher Report
Report: Deshaun Watson Settlement Negotiations 'Active' Between NFL, NFLPA
The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly continuing to hold talks regarding a settlement to the appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, it is unclear if the two sides will be able to reach an agreement before the league's appeal against the length of Watson's suspension is heard by Peter C. Harvey.
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Declares Jessie Bates' Bengals Tenure over After Derwin James' Contract
Playing the waiting game is working out nicely for Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III. Minkah Fitzpatrick reset the market when he signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers in June that made him the NFL's highest-paid safety. Now, the price for an elite safety has climbed...
Bleacher Report
New England Patriots Should Trade Damien Harris—Potential Landing Spots for Star RB
The New England Patriots should dust off that old breakup excuse: "It's not you. It's me. I need to work on myself for a little." This time, Damien Harris should be on the receiving end. The Patriots under Bill Belichick have a long history of moving on from players sooner...
Bleacher Report
Report: Browns' Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games, Fined $5M in Settlement with NFL
Following an appeal by the NFL, the league and the NFL Players Association have reached a settlement on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson violating the league's personal conduct policy. Per ESPN's Jake Trotter and CBS Sports HQ's Jonathan Jones, Watson will be suspended for the first 11 games...
Bleacher Report
Amari Cooper, Jacoby Brissett, Browns' Fantasy Outlook After Deshaun Watson Ruling
The Cleveland Browns offense will be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first 11 games of the 2022 season after the NFL and the NFL Players Association reached a settlement on his suspension following allegations of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. The agreement includes a $5 million...
Bleacher Report
Browns' Haslam, Berry Say They'd Still Make Deshaun Watson Trade Despite Suspension
Both Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry said they would have still traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson if they knew he was going to be suspended 11 games for the 2022 season. Would <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> owner Jimmy Haslam make the Deshaun Watson trade again today?<br><br>"Absolutely."<br><br>Says he...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Has 'No Definitive Date' to Return to Buccaneers, Todd Bowles Says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been away from the team while dealing with a personal matter, and it appears that his return is far from imminent. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters he expects Brady to be back at some point after the team's second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, but he wouldn't commit to an official date.
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles
The Miami Dolphins have a cornerback problem that needs solving before the end of training camp. Byron Jones' presence on the PUP list and Trill Williams' knee injury have brought up concerns regarding the team's cornerback depth. Miami added Mackensie Alexander from the free-agent market to replace Williams, but they...
Bleacher Report
NFL TE Zach Ertz, USWNT Legend Julie Ertz Announce Birth of Son Madden
United States women's national team star Julie Ertz and Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz welcomed their first child on Aug. 11. The couple began dating in 2012 when Julie was a standout soccer player for the Santa Clara University and Zach was in his senior season at Stanford. In...
Bleacher Report
Predicting Every Power 5 College Football Team's MVP for 2022 Season
College football teams win games because of great players. Before the 2022 season kicks off, let's predict the MVP for each of the 65 Power Five schools in the country. Typically, quarterback, wide receivers and running backs are considered the players that have the most value. That makes sense, since they score the most points, and points win games. But on this list, you'll see us try to spread the wealth to include defensive players, as well as guys on special teams.
Bleacher Report
Will 2022 Be Ezekiel Elliott's Final Year as a Dallas Cowboy?
Over the past six seasons, there haven't been many more prominent or prolific players for the Dallas Cowboys than running back Ezekiel Elliott. Since the Cowboys took the former Ohio State star with the fourth overall pick in 2016, Elliott has gained 7,386 yards on the ground. He has topped 1,000 rushing yards four times—including last year. He has led the league in rushing twice. Been named to three Pro Bowls. And scored 68 total touchdowns.
Bleacher Report
Rob Gronkowski, AEW's Miro Headline 2022 BIG3 Celebrity Game Rosters
After retiring from the NFL, Rob Gronkowski is taking his talents to another sport. The former star tight end headlines the field in Sunday's BIG3 Celebrity Game. Gronkowski will captain Team Webull, which is coached by BIG3 founder Ice Cube. Team Price.com will be coached by Clyde Drexler and captained by Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly.
Bleacher Report
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud: Players Should Get Share of Big Ten's $7B Broadcast Contract
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud said players should receive a portion of the Big Ten's new media rights agreements. "I definitely think it should be shared, but if not, at the end of the day, we have the NIL space," Stroud said, per Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch. "We can do it that way. The new college world is turning around, and I'm here for it."
Bleacher Report
Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: Romeo Doubs Continues Preseason Brilliance
In Week 2 of the NFL preseason, pay attention to who's on the sideline in addition to the players who make the most of their opportunities on the field. Sometimes, a team's decision to sit contenders in a position battle indicates that someone has already won the job. The Carolina...
Bleacher Report
Nebraska's Scott Frost Estimates OL Have Thrown Up 15 to 20 Times a Day in Camp
Nebraska's coaching staff has unwittingly become the source of controversy in the wake of head coach Scott Frost's comments about how hard the entire offensive line is being pushed in practices leading up to the start of the regular season. During an appearance on his monthly radio show (h/t Evan...
Bleacher Report
NCAA Tweaks Rules for Targeting, Fake Injuries Ahead of 2022 CFB Season
The NCAA is instituting a number of rule changes for the upcoming college football season, including some that deal with targeting, the faking of injuries to stop the clock and slow no-huddle offenses. The Associated Press shared the changes:. Players ejected in the second halves of games for targeting might...
Bleacher Report
Matt Corral's Usage vs. Patriots Ripped by Panthers Fans After 2nd Preseason Game
After a lackluster showing in his preseason debut last week, Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral didn't have much of an opportunity to showcase his skills in the team's 20-10 loss against the New England Patriots on Friday. Corral finished 9-of-15 for 58 yards after going 1-of-9 for 11 yards...
Bleacher Report
National Organization for Women: Deshaun Watson Suspension 'Nowhere Near Enough'
The National Organization for Women criticized the 11-game suspension and $5 million fine given to Deshaun Watson on Thursday, as agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA, saying it's "nowhere near enough." "That $5 million represents 2.1739 percent of Watson’s new $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, which was...
