ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Teen home from hospital after Winston-Salem dirt bike crash, cousin still hospitalized

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WeaAB_0hHdf7gj00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen has been released from the hospital after a dirt bike crash severely injured her and her cousin.

The dirt bike accident happened in the afternoon of August 7 , at the intersection of Sunny Drive and Yarbrough Avenue in Winston-Salem. A fourteen-year-old girl agreed to hop on a dirt bike with her twelve-year-old cousin. They rode a short way before the crash happened, the bike colliding with a car.

Guilford County family mourns loss of son to rare neuromuscular disorder

The fourteen-year-old is now home from the hospital but is still recovering. The twelve-year-old is still in the hospital with several broken bones and other injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmynews2.com

Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Twenty-Third Street Tuesday night. Police found Oscar Daniel Noyola Lopez, 25, shot in the area when they arrived to the scene. He told officers that he was walking along the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem police, they were called to East Twenty-Third Street about a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a man there who had been shot. He told police that he had been walking on North Liberty Street […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Accidents
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC family reunites with stolen dog 10 months later

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — After 10 months, the Mashburn family is happy to see their dog Abby reunite with them after she was stolen off their property.  Harry Mashburn said Abby was stolen from their front yard one day, and the family been looking for her ever since. He said since the beginning, he has […]
BURLINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirt Bike#Traffic Accident#Sunny Drive#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

Forsyth County inmate to face new charges after 2 detention officers seriously injured in attack

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County inmate will be charged after allegedly attacking two county detention officers on Friday, according to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill. On Wednesday, after watching a video of the assault, O’Neill said that he agrees with Kimbrough that Matthew West, 24, […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

One Shot Overnight on Liberty Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported shooting late last night at 1134 East Twenty-Third Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim advised that he was walking along the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he was shot; he then walked to 1134 East Twenty-Third Street to call the police.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTV

Community mourning 2-year-old hit and killed in Cabarrus Co.

They say the issues started back in 2003 when Charlotte Metro Credit Union built a drive-thru location. Gaston Co. students return to the classroom tomorrow. Tecahers are checking their lists, finishing professional development, and adding the finishing touches to their classrooms before students come back. No Filter Coffee Fest 2022.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police identify female victim in Obrien Street homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department has launched a homicide investigation following a shooting Monday night. According to a news release, officers were called to the 2000 block of Obrien Street regarding the shooting just after 10 p.m. When police arrived, they found one gunshot victim who had...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem home burnt to ground after large weekend fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An unoccupied home that was going to be used for foster kids who aged out of the system caught on fire Sunday morning. The home was located in the 2900 block of Patterson Avenue in Winston Salem. A representative with Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project said...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Welcome

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after his motorcycle hit a mailbox and a guardrail. According to highway patrol, troopers were called to the scene of a crash on Saturday just before 10 p.m. on Bud Sink Road in the Welcome area. Troopers say that Michael Steven Morris, 49, of Thomasville was […]
WELCOME, NC
FOX8 News

New details released after fatal shooting in parking lot of Greensboro Police Department; use of deadly force deemed justified

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County district attorney released new details on Wednesday about a fatal shooting in the Greensboro Police Department parking lot almost one year ago. An exterior video camera shows Christopher Moore, 41, walking onto the employee parking lot of the Greensboro Police Department around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Historic Winston-Salem home destroyed in massive fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A historic house in Winston-Salem was reduced to rubble after a massive fire. Winston-Salem firefighters were called out to a fire at a two-story house on North Patterson Avenue early Sunday morning.   The house was in the midst of renovations to be transitional housing for primarily foster children aging out of the system, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy