Teen home from hospital after Winston-Salem dirt bike crash, cousin still hospitalized

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen has been released from the hospital after a dirt bike crash severely injured her and her cousin.

The dirt bike accident happened in the afternoon of August 7 , at the intersection of Sunny Drive and Yarbrough Avenue in Winston-Salem. A fourteen-year-old girl agreed to hop on a dirt bike with her twelve-year-old cousin. They rode a short way before the crash happened, the bike colliding with a car.

The fourteen-year-old is now home from the hospital but is still recovering. The twelve-year-old is still in the hospital with several broken bones and other injuries.

