Bridger, MT

Hello, Montana – Red Lodge City Pool

Al Boomer talks about all the brand new updates at the Red Lodge City Pool. After a two-year closure, the pool is open again with a brand new pool, a new pool house, slides, and a splash deck. The Red Lodge City pool is open for lap swims from 8 a.m. to noon and open swim from noon to 5 p.m. The pool is a great spot to visit before the end of summer!
Tour Beartooth Highway in 1937 Yellowstone Park Bus

MISSOULA, Mont. — There's a new option to experience a one-of-a kind ride through the scenic Beartooth Highway. The Buses Of Yellowstone Preservation Trust is giving tours via a 1937 Model 706 Yellowstone Park Bus. These rides begin in Red Lodge and meander up the Beartooth Highway as far...
Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana

We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
Did You Know This Popular Summer Business Started in Montana?

This place is known to be a fantastic place for travelers and families wanting to see any part of the country. Montana is a state where most businesses are small, locally owned ventures. We typically don't see Fortune 500 companies start here. There is one company though, that not only was founded in Montana but is an essential part to traveling throughout the United States.
Could the MontanaFair Shooting in Billings Have Been Prevented?

By now I'm sure that you've heard about the shooting at the fair Monday night. As of this time, we don't know the official details. But when I was first reading about it this morning at 3:30 a.m., the first thing that I thought was "Metal Detectors". Then found out that it's actually legal to carry a gun at the fair. If you want to walk around with one holstered on your hip, it's legal. That is, as long as you satisfy the requirements to own a gun in Montana.
Crash with serious injury closes 2800 block of King Ave. W.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash with a serious injury in the 2800 block of King Avenue West is causing closures Tuesday morning. The Billings Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a tree at around 3:45 a.m. A crash team was called, and there is a closure in the 2800...
Billings officials investigate shooting at Metra Park

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a shooting at Metra Park in Billings on Sunday night. Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said the one person was shot in the leg at the fair at Metra Park. Officials have said it appears that this...
Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped

The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
UPDATE: MontanaFair Shooting Determined an Isolated Incident, No Arrests Made Yet

UPDATE: August 16, 11:34 a.m. Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder released a press release detailing the incident. According to the information contained within, Fair security was the first on the scene. They determined from witnesses that a male wearing a red shirt fired the weapon. The male was found by the concession stands before attempting to flee.
