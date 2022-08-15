Read full article on original website
Hello, Montana – Red Lodge City Pool
Al Boomer talks about all the brand new updates at the Red Lodge City Pool. After a two-year closure, the pool is open again with a brand new pool, a new pool house, slides, and a splash deck. The Red Lodge City pool is open for lap swims from 8 a.m. to noon and open swim from noon to 5 p.m. The pool is a great spot to visit before the end of summer!
