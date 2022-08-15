ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell County, MO

KHBS

Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse

ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Electric cooperative warning customers of increased rates

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Some residents in Northern Arkansas should prepare for an increase in utility rates. The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative serves Fulton, Sharp, Izard, Baxter, Stone, and Marion Counties. The cooperative said on that Wednesday members could expect to see an increase on their utility bills in the...
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Local unemployment numbers climb in June

The newly released June unemployment numbers from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center show the number of unemployed has seen an increase since May in northern Arkansas while southern Missouri’s numbers improved. In Baxter County, the rate is at 4%, up...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Arkansas Outside

5 Things to Enjoy in Arkansas before Labor Day

1. Camp on the cool shores of the White River at Bulls Shoals/White Rivers State Park. Fill the days with hiking, paddling, some of the best fishing in the state, or even a little mountain biking. Find out more about the river, the lake, the dam, and the history of the area at the state-of-the-art visitor’s center. In the evening, enjoy the cool air that comes off the cold river making it bearable even in the heat of summer. The cold water is what makes the area a trout fisherman’s paradise and a camper’s summer haven.
ARKANSAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas

Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
CONWAY, AR
KTLO

Boil order lifted for Calico Rock Waterworks

The Arkansas Department of Health has lifted a boil water order for Calico Rock Waterworks. The order affected customers West of Arkansas Highway 5 and Rowden Street. The order was issued Monday as a precautionary measure due to the possibility of contaminated water entering the distribution system as a result of complete loss in normal system pressure.
CALICO ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cooler Wednesday with scattered showers and storms

WEDNESDAY MORNING: Expect scattered showers and storms through the morning, especially across central and northern Arkansas. Temperatures remain steady in the lower 70s while the rain is around. It slacks off some into midday, warming temperatures to the mid-70s. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: We remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon, warming temperatures...
ARKANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

4-State Burn Bans: What you need to know

CRAWFORD COUNTY – Crawford County Officials announced a burn ban for the county lasting until the order is rescinded. Track burn bans in Oklahoma using the Oklahoma Forestry Services – State and County Burn Ban Status widget. OTTAWA COUNTY – Ottawa County officials say the county is under...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
suntimesnews.com

Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

