KHBS
Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse
ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
RAIN TOTALS: Many Arkansans saw big rain totals Wednesday!
Wednesday morning Northern and Southern Arkansas saw several hours of heavy rainfall. Many locations picked up well over an inch of rain.
Central Arkansas saw the hottest temperature in 6 years Monday!
For a few hours Monday afternoon, the wind shifted from the North to the West, allowing drier air from the river valley to move into Little Rock.
Kait 8
Electric cooperative warning customers of increased rates
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Some residents in Northern Arkansas should prepare for an increase in utility rates. The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative serves Fulton, Sharp, Izard, Baxter, Stone, and Marion Counties. The cooperative said on that Wednesday members could expect to see an increase on their utility bills in the...
KTLO
Local unemployment numbers climb in June
The newly released June unemployment numbers from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center show the number of unemployed has seen an increase since May in northern Arkansas while southern Missouri’s numbers improved. In Baxter County, the rate is at 4%, up...
DROUGHT BUSTER: Arkansas to see several inches of rain over the next week!
Our weather pattern is shifting to one with a lot more rainfall.
Oklahoma signs agreement with Arkansas for interstate air commerce and development
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma and Arkansas signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a corridor for drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles to fly more freely between Tulsa and Bentonville, Arkansas. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed the new agreement at the Oklahoma State University- Tulsa...
5 Things to Enjoy in Arkansas before Labor Day
1. Camp on the cool shores of the White River at Bulls Shoals/White Rivers State Park. Fill the days with hiking, paddling, some of the best fishing in the state, or even a little mountain biking. Find out more about the river, the lake, the dam, and the history of the area at the state-of-the-art visitor’s center. In the evening, enjoy the cool air that comes off the cold river making it bearable even in the heat of summer. The cold water is what makes the area a trout fisherman’s paradise and a camper’s summer haven.
Arkansas AG announces lawsuit against owners of Big Country Chateau
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon to announce a new lawsuit.
Report: Average Arkansas family spends $238 due to airport delays
A surge in flight delays this summer has created chaos in airports across America, with the delay domino effect leaving travelers spending more time—and money—inside airports while they await their unpredictable departure times.
Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas
Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
KTLO
Boil order lifted for Calico Rock Waterworks
The Arkansas Department of Health has lifted a boil water order for Calico Rock Waterworks. The order affected customers West of Arkansas Highway 5 and Rowden Street. The order was issued Monday as a precautionary measure due to the possibility of contaminated water entering the distribution system as a result of complete loss in normal system pressure.
Kait 8
Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
Arkansas to see the coldest day since early June!
It's hard to believe that Little Rock is set to see the coolest day since June 10th just two days after recording the hottest temperatures in 8 years. But that's exactly what is going to happen!
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cooler Wednesday with scattered showers and storms
WEDNESDAY MORNING: Expect scattered showers and storms through the morning, especially across central and northern Arkansas. Temperatures remain steady in the lower 70s while the rain is around. It slacks off some into midday, warming temperatures to the mid-70s. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: We remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon, warming temperatures...
Dare to Explore the “Devil’s Well” in the Missouri Ozarks
Despite the name, this isn't scary at all. Many have dared to explore "The Devil's Well" in the Missouri Ozarks. It's a unique window into what has been described as "the Earth's plumbing" underground. What is The Devil's Well?. As the National Park Service describes it, the Devil's Well "was...
Arkansas silver-haired legislative session back, first time since 2018
This weeks marks an overdue return for seniors in the legislative process.
Farmers’ Almanac Winter Forecast For Arkansas, Will We See A Perfect Winter?
It's been a hot summer, so what are the chances of us having a cold winter? Will we see snow? If so how much? Or will it be warmer than normal? No need to wait because now we know or at least have an idea of what our winter will be like thanks to the Farmers Almanac.
koamnewsnow.com
4-State Burn Bans: What you need to know
CRAWFORD COUNTY – Crawford County Officials announced a burn ban for the county lasting until the order is rescinded. Track burn bans in Oklahoma using the Oklahoma Forestry Services – State and County Burn Ban Status widget. OTTAWA COUNTY – Ottawa County officials say the county is under...
suntimesnews.com
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
