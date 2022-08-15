Santin wins Arlington Million, Dalika takes Beverly D at Churchill Downs

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Santin won the Arlington Million and Dalika took the Beverly D. in their new home at Churchill Downs, while Casa Creed posted an upset win in the Fourstardave at Saratoga as turf runners took another star turn in weekend horse racing.

Three Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" spots were awarded, one in France. And a few promising 2-year-olds also might have taken a step toward the year-end championships at Keeneland. One is trained by Bob Baffert for a team of owners whose names might ring some bells. See the "Juvenile" section for an explanation.

On the international front, Godolphin's global empire produced two top-level wins and one dud in three different countries.

As usual in the height of summer, there's lots of ground to cover so let's roll.

Turf

Santin and Smooth Like Strait performed just like their past performances suggested they would in Saturday's Grade I Arlington Million at Churchill Downs.

Smooth Like Strait led most of the way and faded. Santin stalked the pace and advanced in the straight (no pun intended) to post the win.

Santin, a 4-year-old Godolphin homebred by Distorted Humor, has done just that while winning four times in eight starts. Smooth Like Strait has done just that seven straight times now.

Saturday's margin was 1 3/4 lengths, with Sacred Life another 5 3/4 lengths up the track in third, edging the favorite, Set Piece.

Tyler Gaffalione steered the Brendan Walsh-trained Santin over 1 1/8 miles in 1:46.88. The turf, rated good, has been an item of concern all year for Churchill Downs and appeared very loose and dry, though Gaffalione pronounced it safe and fair.

Santin has turned into a force in the division, improving during the winter at Fair Grounds, then winning the Grade I Turf Classic on Derby Day at Churchill Downs. He faltered in the Grade I Manhattan at Belmont Park in his last start at 1 1/4 miles, leading Walsh to suggest he might be best going shorter.

The Million was moved to Churchill Downs from its original home at Arlington International Racecourse. Churchill Downs Inc., which owns both tracks, has shuttered Arlington and is in the process of selling the property to the Chicago Bears. Walsh noted the change nostalgically.

"When I came to America, the first track I came to was Arlington," he said. "I always wanted to win an Arlington Million. It's not at Arlington. But it's the next best thing, to win an Arlington Million no matter what it is. We'll take it."

On Sunday at Monmouth Park, Kuramata broke last of six in the $100,000 Oceanport Stakes, came three-wide into the stretch and drew off to win by 2 3/4 lengths, ridden out by Hector Diaz Jr. Mohs was second, 1/2 length in front of Hot Blooded.

Kuramata, a 5-year-old, Irish-bred son of Australia, ran 1 1/16 miles on firm turf in 1:40.74. Two Emmys, who won last year's $600,000 substitute for the Arlington Million, was scratched.

Filly & Mare Turf

Dalika showed the way in the $500,000 Grade I Beverly D. Saturday at Churchill Downs, was headed briefly in the stretch by Princess Grace but came again to win by 1/2 length over that rival, earning a "Win and You're In" spot in the Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf in November.

Family Way was third, followed by the only foreign contender, Lily Pond, and the favorite, Rougir.

Dalika finished in course-record time of 1:46.31, an accomplishment that could be taken with a grain of salt as Churchill Downs manipulated the fences on the turf layout to protect grass that has not grown properly since a renewal before the spring season.

Dalika, a 6-year-old, German-bred mare by Pastorius, showed no previous indication she could threaten a record set in 1993 by Lure in a race that also featured Paradise Creek and Star of Cozzene.

The Beverly D. was her first graded stakes win and first win of any kind since July of 2021. She came into the race off a fifth-place finish, beaten more than 10 lengths, in the Grade I Diana at Saratoga on July 16.

She is not nominated to the Breeders' Cup program so, to take advantage of the "Win and You're In," she would have to be supplemented at a cost of $100,000.

Going Global rallied from a patient, pace-stalking trip in Saturday's $250,000 Grade II Yellow Ribbon Handicap at Del Mar, got to even terms with the leaders at the quarter pole and kicked clear to win by 3 lengths as the odds-on favorite.

Avenue de France was second and the early leader, Javanica, held on to get show money. Going Global, a 4-year-old, Irish-bred filly by Mehmas, ran 1 1/16 miles on firm turf in 1:41.18. Umberto Rispoli rode for trainer Phil D'Amato.

"I thought Umberto had her perfectly placed from the get-go and it was just a matter of when he was going to press the button," D'Amato said. "When he did, she responded. All credit to Umberto and the filly and we'll move on to the Mabee."

That's the Grade II John C. Mabee Stakes at Del Mar o Sept. 10.

Turf Mile

Casa Creed could see all four rivals at the top of the stretch in Saturday's $500,000 Grade I Fourstardave Handicap at Saratoga, came flying outside those rivals and outfinished the favorite, Regal Glory, winning by 1 1/2 lengths. Masen was third, another 1/2 length in arrears.

Casa Creed, a 6-year-old son of Jimmy Creed, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:34.20 Luis Saez had the mount for trainer Bill Mott.

Casa Creed finished eighth in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Mile but has blossomed this year, finishing second in the Group 3 1351 Turf Sprint in Saudi Arabia and fifth in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai.

He returned home to win the Grade I Jaipur Stakes at Belmont Park June 11 and earned a "Win and You're In" slot in this year's Breeders' Cup with the Fourstardave score. Mott said a decision about that is pending.

"We're already hashing that over, but we'll see," he said. "I think 6 to 7 [furlongs] is probably his best. He's somewhere in between. But he was drawing away going a mile today. I guess it depends on the trip and how he's doing on the day."

Turf Sprint

Big Invasion came into Sunday's $150,000 Mahoney Stakes for 3-year-olds at Saratoga as the winner of five in a row and extended the streak to seven with a dramatic stretch run past most of his rivals.

At the finish, the Declaration of War colt was 3 lengths better than his nearest rival, Irish invader Cadamosto, a Joseph Patrick O'Brien trainee. Big Invasion finished 5 1/2 furlongs on firm going in 1:01.42 and was geared down through the final strides by jockey Joe Talamo.

Trainer Christophe Clement said he has no firm plans for Big Invasion but suddenly sees the potential for the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, perhaps after a spell of down time.

"I need to give him some time at some stage, and maybe we can think about a race like the Breeders' Cup even if it's very ambitious," Clement said. "Why not?"

On Sunday at Monmouth Park, Nothing Better took a narrow lead into the stretch run of the $100,000 Rainbow Heir Stakes, and then slipped away to win by 2 lengths.

Odds-on favorite Belgrano came too late from the back of the field, finishing second, 2 lengths in arrears. Breakthrough pressed the early pace and held third.

Nothing Better, a 5-year-old Munnings gelding, ran 5 1/2 furlongs on firm turf in 1:02.57 with Jairo Rendon aboard.

Classic

Twilight Blue set a pressured pace in Saturday's $200,000 Fort Larned Stakes at Churchill Downs, hanging on gamely through a long stretch duel with Intrepid Heart to win by a head. King Fury was third.

Twilight Blue, a 4-year-old colt by Air Force Blue out of the Rahy mare Lily the Pink, ran 1 3/8 miles on a fast track in 1:57.09 with Brian Hernandez Jr. in the irons. He now has three wins and two seconds from his last five starts.

On Sunday at Ellis Park, Steal Sunshine started last of 9 in the $200,000 Runhappy Ellis Park Derby, rallied up the rail in the stretch and caught pacesetting long shot Rome to win by 3 1/4 lengths.

Rome held second with Strava third and the favorite, Top of the Charts, eighth.

Steal Sunshine, a Constitution colt, ran 1 mile on a fast track in 1:38.19 with Leonel Reyes up.

War Bomber flew right to the lead in Sunday's $150,000 (Canadian) Grade III Seagram Cup at Woodbine and held the advantage to the end of the 1 1/16 miles, winning by 3/4 length from Artie's Storm. Clayton was another 1 length back in third.

War Bomber, a 4-year-old, Irish-bred War Front gelding, was clocked in 1:43.26 on the all-weather course with Sahin Civaci in the irons.

Distaff

Lady Speightspeare maintained her perfect record at Woodbine with a game, stretch-running score in Saturday's $150,000 (Canadian) Grade III Trillium Stakes.

The Speightstown filly raced close to the pace throughout the 1 1/16 miles on the all-weather track, challenged at the quarter pole and edged clear of Dreaming of Drew in the late going to win by 1 1/4 lengths. Kate's Kingdom was third.

Lady Speightspeare, with Emma-Jayne Wilson up, reported in 1:45.75, and now is 6-for-6 at Woodbine, including a dead-heat victory in her last, and winless in five starts elsewhere. The Trillium was her second start on the all-weather.

"It was a little different with a mile and a sixteenth on the synthetic," Wilson said. "But she's been working lights out on the synthetic. She trains on it and does everything very effortlessly for the most part. I was quite confident."

Sister Seagull split rivals in deep stretch and was just along in time to win Sunday's $250,000 (Canadian) Bison City Stakes for Canadian-bred 3-year-old fillies by a neck over Strega. Pioneer's Edge was third.

Sister Seagull, a Hard Spun filly, accomplished 1 1/16 miles on the all-weather track in 1:44.48 with Antonio Gallardo riding.

Li'l Tootsie rallied to the lead in the stretch in Sunday's $125,000 Groupie Doll Stakes at Ellis Park and got home first by 1 1/2 lengths over Jilted Bride. Recoded was third.

The odds-on favorite, Super Quick, led most of the way and yielded late to finish fourth, but suffered a fatal breakdown just before crossing the wire.

Li'l Tootsie, a 4-year-old Tapiture filly, ran 1 mile on a fast track in 1:37.42 with Edgar Morales riding.

Last Leaf was last of 10 early in Sunday's $100,000 Runhappy Audubon Oaks at Ellis Park, made up all the ground and won by 1 3/4 lengths from Take a Stand. The favorite, Gunning, held a brief lead but settled for third.

Last Leaf, a Not This Time filly, was clocked in 1:24.69 for 7 furlongs on fast track. Rafael Bejarano rode for trainer Ronald Spatz.

Filly & Mare Sprint

The expected showdown between Bell's the One and her regular rival, Sconsin, never materialized in Saturday's $200,000 Lady Tak Stakes at Churchill Downs.

Both raced near the back of the five-horse field but only Bell's the One responded when set down for the drive, catching and passing Joyful Cadence to win by 1 1/2 lengths. Lovemesomeme was third and Sconsin settled for fourth.

Bell's the One, a 6-year-old Majesticperfection mare, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:09.22 with Corey Lanerie up for trainer Neil Pessen.

Sprint

Secret Reserve took the lead at the sixteenth pole in Saturday's $150,000 (Canadian) Grade III Bold Venture Stakes at Woodbine and held on to win by 1/2 length from Candy Overload, with Avie's Flatter just a head farther back in third.

The favorite, Nobals, led and faded to finish next-last of 13.

Secret Reserve, a 4-year-old Giant Gizmo gelding, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on the all-weather track in 1:16.19. Eswan Flores rode for trainer Michael Matttine.

Juvenile

Not only is Bob Baffert back with another hot 2-year-old prospect, but it's with the old ownership team of Mike Pegram, Karl Watson and Paul Weitman.

If that sounds familiar, no surprise. They combined to campaign the likes of Eclipse Award champions Lookin at Lucky and Midnight Lute.

This time they have Havnameltdown, an Uncaptured colt who remained undefeated with a sharp victory in Sunday's $200,000 Grade III Best Pal Stakes at Del Mar.

Havnameltdown, out of the Put It Back mare Ashley's Babe, took an early lead under some pressure, and then kicked away to win the 6-furlong race by 2 1/2 lengths as the odds-on favorite. Baffert said Havnameltdown is unlikely to seek Triple Crown glory.

"He is built for speed if you look at him," said Baffert, who started his career training Quarter Horses.

"He is very precocious looking. His sire was very fast. That will be his kind of distance. He has been solid and that was a good group of horses. He looked great in the paddock and has been training well. Happy we got the W."

Damon's Mound drew off in the stretch run of Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Saratoga Special to win by 3 1/4 lengths, handing the odds-on favorite, Gulfport, his first defeat. The other two rivals finished well up the track.

Damon's Mound, a Girvin colt, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:17.94. Gabriel Saez rode for trainer Michelle Lovell.

The colt now is 2-for-2. He won at first asking at Churchill Downs July 2. Gulfport, an Uncle Mo colt trained by Steve Asmussen won the Bashford Manor at Churchill Downs in his last start.

"I think he has a huge future," Lovell said of Damon's Mound. "We have a couple spots. Obviously, there's the Hopeful [Grade 1, Sept. 5 at Saratoga], the Iroquois [Grade III, Sept. 17 at Churchill Downs], the Breeders' Futurity [Grade I, Oct. 8 at Keeneland]. Those three races are on the calendar. We'll see."

The Big Wam was off to a rough start in Friday's $125,000 Graduation Stakes for California-bred or sired 2-year olds at Del Mar, came around rivals four wide to take the lead around the sixteenth pole and won by 1 length as the odd-on favorite.

Straighten Up was second as The Big Wam, a Mr. Big colt, ran 5 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:04.59 with Juan Hernandez in the irons.

The colt started his career finishing second in a Keeneland maiden race and second behind Tom's Regret in the Kentucky Juvenile at Churchill Downs. He won his 3-year-old debut at Del Mar on July 23.

At Ellis Park, Top Recruit and Curly Jack turned Sunday's $125,000 Runhappy Ellis Park Derby into a virtual match race.

The duo ran side-by-side and swapped the lead before Top Recruit found just enough to come out on top by a head. It was 14 3/4 lengths to Roman Giant in third.

Top Recruit, a Midshipman colt trained by Mike Maker, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:24.40 with Gerardo Corrales in the irons.

Juvenile Fillies

Vegas Magic chased down pacesetting, odds-on favorite Procrastination in the stretch run of Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Sorrento Stakes at Del Mar and ran on to win by 1 1/4 lengths over that rival. Dazzlingdominika was another 2 3/4 lengths back in third.

Vegas Magic, a Good Magic filly, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:11.46 with Abel Cedillo in the irons, improving to 3-for-3.

"I got a perfect trip," Cedillo said. "Soon as I broke with her she took me there and when I got to the stretch, when she switched leads, she just kept going. In the last eighth I'm like: 'Oh, I'm going to get that.' I would love to see her at one mile next time. She'd be tough."

Justa Warrior stalked the pace in Sunday's $125,000 Runhappy Ellis Park Debutante, came five-wide at the top of the stretch and kept on to win by 1 length. Pachuca was second with Tap'er Light third.

Justa Warrior, a Justify filly, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:25.89 with Reylu Gutierrez up.

Around the world, around the clock

France

Inspiral showed Sunday that her first career defeat last time out in the Falmouth Stakes was a blip rather than a trend as the filly got the job done in the Group 1 Prix du Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

With Frankie Dettori up for the Gosden pere et fils, the Frankel filly took station in midfield through the first half of the 1,600-meter challenge, came through between rivals smoothly in the final 200 meters and staved off a bold bid by Light Infantry to win by a neck.

Erevan upheld Gallic honor with a good third while the favorite, Coroebus, sagged late to report fifth while toting Godolphin hopes.

Inspiral, owned and bred by Cheveley Park Stud, won her first five starts, including the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, before finishing second to Prosperous Voyage in the Group 1 Falmouth at Newmarket.

The Jacques le Marois was her third Group 1 score, also including the Fillies Mile last October, and earned a "Win and You're In" berth in the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile in November.

"She's a champion three-year-old," Dettori told Sky Sports Racing. "Apart from that blip at Newmarket she hasn't done much wrong. Today she proved a true champion when beating the best around."

Germany

After triumph in the Arlington Million and disappointment in France, Godolphin's legions made it best of three in weekend Group 1 events as Rebel's Romance landed the Westminster 132nd Grosser Preis von Berlin Sunday at Hoppegarten.

The 4-year-old Dubawi gelding raced well back of the leaders, moved willingly up the outside of the field in the stretch to make the lead and had the measure of late-running Nerik by a neck.

Rebel's Romance started his career on the dirt and won the 2021 UAE Derby at Meydan. After a long absence, he returned with two poor efforts on that same surface during this year's World Cup Carnival, and trainer Charlie Appleby switched him to turf upon his return to England and he won two races rather impressively before the trip to Germany.

"We've probably been running him on the wrong surface for so many years," Appleby told Sky Sports Racing. "But now we've switched him to turf, he's three from three and enjoying it."

England

The Ebor Meeting at York kicks off Wednesday with a real corker: The undefeated Baaeed looking to emulate the exploits of the immortal Frankel while stepping up to the extended 1 1/4 miles for the first time in the Group 1 Juddmonte International while facing a resurgent Mishriff, who won this event a year ago by 7 lengths, geared down through the closing strides.

Many of the other six would be favorite in another Group 1 event -- last year's second, Alenquer, or Irish 2000 Guineas winner Native Trail. Two Coolmore contenders, High Definition and Point Lonsdale, are available at astronomical odds even though both have been second in earlier Group 1 races.

Wednesday's program also has the Group 2 Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes for 3-year-olds and the Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes for 2-year-olds. on Thursday, it's the Group 1 Darley Yorkshire Oaks and the Group 2 Skybet Lowther Stakes for 2-year-old fillies.

On Friday, Kyprios and Stradivarius renew their acquaintance in the Group 2 Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup.

Meanwhile, back in the States ...

Saratoga

Friday featured stakes for New York-breds, to wit:

Wudda U Think Now chased right behind pacesetting Saint Selby in the $125,000 John Morrissey Handicap, found another gear in the final furlong and breezed home first by 1 1/2 lengths. Reggae Music Man got by Saint Selby in the final strides to take second.

Wudda U Think Now, a 5-year-old Fast Anna gelding, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:11.65 for jockey Trevor McCarthy.

Bank On Anna stalked the pace in the $125,000 Union Avenue Handicap for fillies and mares, got by the leader and ran on to win by 2 3/4 lengths over Snicket. Secret Love was third.

Bank On Anna, a 3-year-old Central Banker filly, ran 6 furlongs in 1:12.32 with Jose Lezcano up.

Bankit, last seen finishing sixth in the Group 2 Godolphin Mile on Dubai World Cup night, was along in the final strides of the $125,000 Evan Shipman Handicap to catch Sea Foam and win by a nose. Brooklyn Strong was well back in third.

Bankit, a 6-year-old son of Central Banker, ran 1 mile in 1:39.24. Joel Rosario rode for trainer Steve Asmussen.

Gulfstream Park

Pudding provided a sweet end to Saturday's $65,000 Benny the Bull Stakes, rallying to win by 1 length over Gatsby as the mutuel favorite. Morgan Point boosted the value of the trifecta, coming from last to finish third.

Pudding, a 7-year-old gelding by Two Step Salsa, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:24.22 with Leonel Reyes up.

Prairie Meadows

Time Goes On dueled down the stretch with Sir Wally Wally in Saturday's $75,000 Cyclones Handicap for Iowa-breds, then edged away to win by 1/2 length over that one. Whiskey Wednesday was 7 3/4 lengths farther back in third.

Time Goes On, a 4-year-old Not This Time gelding, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:46.41 for jockey Glenn Corbett.

Angel's Melody led most of the way in Friday's $75,000 Hawkeyes Stakes for state-bred fillies and mares, then won a three-way scramble to the finish by a head over Kela's Turn and another nose from Stonecold Stunner.

Angel's Melody, a 4-year-old daughter of Sing Baby Sing, got home in 1:46.90 with Wilmer Garcia up.

Belterra Park

Early Bloomer came with a late rush to upset Friday's off-the-turf $75,000 Horizon Stakes for Ohio-bred 3-year-olds, blowing past the odds-on favorite, Relish the Ride, to win by 3/4 length. That's the Way was third.

Early Bloomer, an Indy Wind filly, ran 1 1/16 miles on the fast main track in 1:47.91 with John McKee in the irons.

Canterbury Park

Saturday's features were for Minnesota-breds with the weather cooperating to produce fast and firm conditions.

Love the Nest stalked the pace in the $100,000 Minnesota Derby, took the lead in the stretch and held on to win by a neck over Cousvinnysacanuck. It was another 2 3/4 lengths to Bens Malice in third.

Love the Nest, a Blame colt, got 1 mile and 70 yards in 1:42.93 with Ry Eikleberry in the irons.

It's Her Time surged to a big lead at mid-stretch in the $100,000 Minnesota Oaks and kept on going to a 3 1/4-length score. Honey Bella and Start Singing completed an all-long shot trifecta.

It's Her Time, a Not This Time filly, was timed in 1:44.31 with Constantino Roman up.

Thealligatorhunter was an easy winner in the $55,000 Wally's Choice Stakes for colts and geldings going 1 1/16 miles on the dirt, defeating Bayou Benny by 2 lengths.

Ready to Runaway led all the way to win the companion $55,000 Glitter Star Stakes for fillies and mares by 1/2 length from Clickbait.

Thistledown

Mother Nature cooperated in Cleveland, too, with a fast Thistledown track for Saturday's Best of Ohio races for state-breds, each worth $100,000 in purse money. And, as always, bonus points for anyone who can say why this track is named Thistledown.

Fair and Square had things all his own way in the Cleveland Kindergarten Stakes for 2-year-olds.

The Super Saver colt led all the way and won by 4 1/4 lengths. Back to Ohio, a Midshipman filly trained by many-times Arlington Park leader Larry Rivelli, was much the best in the Miss Ohio Stakes for 2-year-old fillies, running off to score by 5 1/2 lengths over Lady Lottie.

I Wanna Win certainly did just that in the 1 1/4 furlongs Governor's Buckeye Cup, kicking away through the final furlong to win by 8 1/4 lengths over the favorite, Forewarned.

I Recall, led under pressure throughout the Pay the Man Stakes for fillies and mares at 1 1/8 miles, eventually holding off the favorite, R Three Angels, by a head.

Dougie D Oro set a brisk pace in the 6-furlongs Honey Jay Stakes and had enough left to win by 2 lengths over Altissimo.

Santa Rosa

St Anthony found running room outside rivals in the stretch run of Saturday's $75,000 Robert Dupret Derby and was up in time to snatch a 1/2 length victory over El Bellator. Midnight Mammoth finished third after holding a brief lead in the lane.

St Anthony, a Noble Mission gelding trained by Neil Drysdale, ran 1 1/16 miles on firm turf in 1:42.57 with Pedro Terrero up.

Ruidoso Downs

Storm Leader kicked away from eight rivals through the stretch run of Sunday's $137,000 Rio Grande Senor Futurity for New Mexico-bred 2-year-olds, winning by 9 1/2 lengths. George Who was best of the rest.

Storm Leader, an Attlia's Storm gelding, ran 5 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:04.85 with Alfredo Juarez Jr. in the irons.

Better Believe led from the early strides in Sunday's $137,000 Rio Grande Senorita Futurity and got clear to win by 2 3/4 lengths. Sheza Hailstorm was second and the others were well back.

Better Believe, a Marking filly, stopped the timer at 1:03.66 with Richard Eramia up.

Emerald Downs

Slew's Tiz Whiz shot by Papa's Golden Boy in deep stretch and ran on to win Sunday's $150,000 Longacres Mile by 2 3/4 lengths over that rival. Five Star General was third, a head in front of the favorite, Top Executive.

Slew's Tiz Whiz, a 4-year-old gelding by Slew's Tiznow, finished the 1 mile on a fast track in 1:34.46 with Jose Zunino up.

Tiz a Macho Girl drew clear in the final furlong to win Sunday's $75,000 Washington Oaks by 6 1/4 lengths. The favorite, Slack Tide, was second with Unsolved Mystery third.

Tiz a Macho Girl, a Mucho Macho Man filly, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:42.17 for jockey Jake Samuels.

Zippin Sevens led from gate to wire in Sunday's $75,000 Emerald Distaff, winning by 1 1/4 lengths over the favorite, Princess of Cairo. Buyback was third.

Zippin Sevens, a 4-year-old daughter of Coast Guard, ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.15 with Alex Cruz up.

You're the Cause, at odds of nearly 57-1, rallied from last of 11 to win Sunday's $75,000 Muckleshoot Tribal Derby by 3/4 length over Midnight Mojo. Smiling Goodbye was third, and the favorite, Executive Chef, finished fourth.

You're the Cause, a Creative Cause gelding, ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.53 with Javier Matias in the kip.