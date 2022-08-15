Read full article on original website
ozarkradionews.com
Hartville Teen Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash
Hartville, MO. – A teenager from Hartville has been injured as a result of a Sunday evening crash. A 2002 Harley Davidson was being ridden by the 18-year-old Hartville male, traveling Westbound on MO Highway 38, when they crashed just 1 mile East of Hartville. The driver, identified as Adam Coffman, who traveled off the left side of the roadway, and overturned.
houstonherald.com
One injured in wreck north of Houston
One person received moderate injuries Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash north of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Marty Wiseman said the accident occurred when a southbound 2011 Ford Edge driven by Misty L. Mills, 50, of Independence, Ark., was stopped in traffic due to congestion and was struck in the rear by a 2009 Kia Sedona operated by Braydon K. Duryea, 24, of Republic.
ozarkradionews.com
Salem Man And One Other Killed in Two Vehicle Crash near Bixby
Salem, Mo. – A Salem, Missouri man and one other were killed in a two vehicle crash near Bixby on Thursday, August 11, 2022. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 7:52 p.m. on Missouri 32, seven and a half miles east of Bixby, Missouri.
KTLO
Woman injured after vehicle went airborne
An area woman was seriously injured Sunday morning after her vehicle went airborne. Sixty-five-year-old Dotty Rodkey of Pontiac was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health from the scene in Ozark County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Rodkey was traveling on Missouri Route W. She was nearly six miles...
ozarkradionews.com
Three Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Houston Saturday
Houston, MO. – A two-vehicle crash near Houston has sent three people to the hospital. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Saturday, August 13 at 7:42 a.m. seven miles west of Houston on MO 38. A 2008 Ford Ranger driven by Donald Allen,...
KTLO
Norfork man transported to hospital following 1-vehicle accident
A man had what was termed a possible injury from a one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Norfork. Forty-nine-year-old Travis Prillwitz of Norfork was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Prillwitz was traveling on Arkansas Highway 5. He reportedly attempted to negotiate a...
houstonherald.com
Mutual aid sought at trailer fire
The Tyrone Fire Department called the Raymondville Fire Department for mutual aid at a reported trailer fire on Wednesday. The call came at about noon to the 5300 block of Highway 137.
houstonherald.com
Firefighters save home in early morning Houston blaze
Firefighters were able to contain a Houston house blaze to a garage area early Wednesday morning. The call at 902 W. Highway 17 came at 2:11 a.m. Two individuals were working on a car. They were attempting to siphon the gasoline out of the fuel tank in order to pull it out and replace a fuel pump. The gas vapors ignited, authorities said.
ozarkradionews.com
UPDATE: Early Monday Morning Burglary in Downtown West Plains
West Plains, MO. – The West Plains PD have issued a press release regarding the criminal burglary that occurred early morning yesterday, that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to local businesses. In it, it reveals that up to 5 businesses were damaged by the actions of the...
Villager Journal
Multi-county theft spree comes to end
A Hardy woman was arrested on Aug. 10 after she allegedly went on a theft spree that crossed over Fulton, Izard and Sharp Counties. According to an affidavit filed in Fulton County and through a Facebook post by the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Autumn Dailey, 20, is facing a total of 15 charges with 12 of those felonies, after she was sought after a rash of breaking and entering and theft took place over close to a 24-hour period.
howellcountynews.com
Mtn. View woman charged with shooting
A Mountain View woman was charged with multiple felonies after allegedly shooting a man on County Road 3530. Amanda L. Elliott faces charges of first degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, third degree assault of a special victim, and resisting/interfering with arrest. According to a...
mymoinfo.com
Salem Woman Seriously Injured in High Speed Van Crash
(Salem) A woman from Salem was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident Wednesday evening in Dent County. The Highway Patarol says the crash happened on ‘HH’ Highway, a tenth of mile south of Salem when 32-year-old Allie Haines was driving a Chrysler van at a high rate of speed.
ozarkradionews.com
FOUND: Missing Wright County Child Found Safe
Hartville, MO. – The Wright County Sheriff’s Office that missing juvenile, Maxwell Robbins, age 12 of Grove Spring, has been located and is safe. Robbins had been missing since August 10 from Parks Creek Road in Grove Spring.
KYTV
Salem, Mo. man dies in head-on crash in Iron County
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Salem is dead after a head-on crash in Iron County, Missouri Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 32, seven miles east of Bixby, Mo. Troopers say 65-year-old Keith Johns crossed the center line and hit another...
KTLO
Calico Rock woman arrested in bank robbery, bomb threat
Crystal Sherr (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A 51-year-old Calico Rock woman, Crystal Sherr, has been arrested after she allegedly robbed the First Security Bank branch inside the Mountain Home Walmart Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident in which Sherr told tellers she had a bomb.
ozarkradionews.com
Boil Advisory for Mitchell Road, Bruce Smith Parkway and Preacher Roe in West Plains
West Plains, MO. – A Boil Advisory has been issued to businesses located at 1324 Mitchell Road, 1401 – 1411 Mitchell Road, 1805 Bruce Smith Parkway and 1411-1449 Preacher Roe Boulevard. The advisory is the result of low water pressure following a vehicle accident which damaged a fire hydrant.
ozarkradionews.com
PHOTOS: Multiple Downtown West Plains Businesses Burglarized Monday Morning
West Plains, MO. – Early on the morning of Monday, August 15, 2022, multiple businesses in downtown West Plains were targeted by a thief. At least three businesses were targeted shortly after 2 a.m. Game Stash, located at 112 Washington Avenue, was one of the businesses targeted. According to...
KTLO
Man who made himself at home in campers on dealer’s lot pleads guilty
A Gassville man facing charges in two criminal cases, including one in which he is alleged to have made himself at home in camper trailers on a dealer’s lot, appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week. Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Ray Theobald pled guilty to charges filed in the camper...
howellcountynews.com
Six charged for abusing autistic child at school
"Missouri Schools for the Severely Disabled will ensure students learn functional academic skills in a safe environment to be integrated into their home, community, leisure and work," proclaims the student handbook at Ozarks Horizon State School. For one 13-year-old nonverbal autistic student, the school was not a safe environment. Six...
kfmo.com
Reynolds County Theft Suspects
(Reynolds County, MO) One individual is formally charged and three others have charges pending after a search warrant was served August 12th in connection with a burglary that was reported July 16th in Reynolds county. The warrant was executed at an address in Ellington where numerous stolen tools and a dirt bike were discovered. The original burglary had involved two four wheelers and the tools. Both of the four wheelers were recovered August 6th with one found in Lesterville and the other in Ellington.
