A Hardy woman was arrested on Aug. 10 after she allegedly went on a theft spree that crossed over Fulton, Izard and Sharp Counties. According to an affidavit filed in Fulton County and through a Facebook post by the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Autumn Dailey, 20, is facing a total of 15 charges with 12 of those felonies, after she was sought after a rash of breaking and entering and theft took place over close to a 24-hour period.

IZARD COUNTY, AR ・ 17 HOURS AGO