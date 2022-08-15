Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2023 Aston Martin Vantage V12 Roadster - gallery
The 2023 Aston Martin V-12 Vantage Roadster follows in the footsteps of its coupe sibling. The last Aston Martin to get the company's twin-turbo V-12 engine. In this case, the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V-12 packs 690 hp and 555 lb-ft Like the fixed-head V-2 Vantage, the Roadster will be limited to...
Top Speed
How the Kia Stinger Dominates BMW, Mercedes, and Audi
The 2022 Stinger is Kia’s flagship offering and it recently received an update to keep things fresh. The updates include hardware changes, including a new entry-level 2.5-liter turbocharged four-banger and updated in-car tech. But, what’s not changed is the Stinger’s aesthetics which shows the brand’s decision to stick with the car’s five-year-old design, and this shows how well-designed the Stinger was from the get-go. Even today, it continues to turn heads with its muscular and elegant design. All things considered, here’s why Kia Stinger is one of the best sporty executive sedans you can buy on a budget.
MotorAuthority
2023 Nissan Z, Bentley Batur, Mercedes-Benz AMG One: Car News Headlines
With more power, more technology, and a stiffer structure, Nissan didn't reinvent the Z with the sports car's 2023 redesign but moved the icon forward into the new decade. We've just taken another spin, and just can't get over how great it looks in blue on blue. Bentley is close...
Top Speed
Ferrari’s 296 GT3 is an Epic V6 Race Car Aimed at the heart of Lamborghini and BMW
Almost one year after Ferrari unveiled the 296 GTB, the Italian company is now presenting the 296 GT3 - a race car that will replace the very successful 488 GT3. With the new model, Ferrari hopes to continue a tradition started back in 1949 when the 166 MM triumphed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The model will begin its racing career starting in 2023 when it will have to face fierce competition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Speed
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Could Outgun the Ferrari 296 and Lamborghini Sian
The first-generation Mercedes AMG GT was unveiled at the 2014 Paris Motor Show and after eight very successful years, Mercedes is preparing to launch the second generation. Prototypes of the next-gen GT have been caught testing many times before, and with the official launch getting closer we’re now learning some pretty wild details.
After 100 Years of Classic Cars, Andrea Zagato Is Ready for 100 More
Andrea Zagato was introduced to the idea of joining the family firm at an early age. Each day he was chauffeured to school in an Alfa Romeo 2.6 presidential limousine, driven by his grandfather on the way to work. He resisted at first, having every intention of becoming a veterinarian. “But curiosity more about my father [than cars] took me to the company,” Zagato tells InsideHook, “and I actually started really loving it when I realized how unique Zagato is.”
Top Speed
Mansory Redefines Luxury in the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Is not very often you see an upgrade kit for the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. And in fact, there’s really not much to update in the Maybach S-Class: the interior is beyond luxurious, the exterior is very elegant and, usually, it delivers more than enough power. But Mansory wanted to prove everybody wrong - its latest tuning kit offered for both the S680 and S580 Maybach significantly improves both the look and the performance.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS spy shots and video: Hardcore convertible coming with almost 500 hp
The Porsche 718 Cayman spawned the hardcore GT4 RS variant for the 2022 model year, and soon its 718 Boxster sibling will spawn its own hardcore variant. Our spy shots capture a prototype for the hardcore 718 Boxster with the unique Spyder body. It should arrive early next year labeled the 718 Boxster Spyder RS, or something along those lines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Audi RS 4 Avant competition starts at £84,600
Audi has revealed that they are launching a limited edition RS4 in the UK, the Audi RS 4 Avant competition and the car starts at £84,600 on the road. There will be just 75 cars available and it is designed to be a track-focused version of the RS4, it comes with a top speed of 180 miles per hour.
6 trustworthy places to shop for new and pre-owned Rolex watches online
Shopping for Rolex watches online can be tricky, but there are a few retailers helping to demystify the process.
Comments / 0