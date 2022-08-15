PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A local non-profit business is sprouting up with the help of the folks at the Bay Point Golf Club. That non-profit entity is Florida Panhandle Golf Therapy Alliance, and it’s the brainchild of James “Tip” Tipton. He took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday just outside Bay Point’s Bar 72. After that ribbon was cut, James was presented with entry into both the PCB and Bay County Chambers of Commerce. Then accepted a check of 30-thousand dollars from the St. Joe Foundation, which will pay for another stand up golf wheelchair! James himself a paraplegic veteran, who some years ago discovered the amazing therapy of using a stand up golf cart and getting out to play the game. With that in mind, he’s taking it a step further to form this alliance and run weekly clinics for injured vets and others. So they too can get into the game and feel it’s therapeutic effects. Teaming up with Bay Point was key, which allows the Alliance free use of the driving range and the skills of the teaching pros there, among other things. This idea took shape 8 months ago when Tipton met up with Bay Point Golf G.M. Ryan Mulvey.

