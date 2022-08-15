Read full article on original website
Wednesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start this morning on satellite and radar with just a few clouds passing through. Plenty of sunshine will get the day started today. But don’t leave the umbrellas at home, especially for those commuting late in the day, or for those with evening plans.
Tuesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. After bigtime morning storms on the coasts of Walton and Bay Counties, the rest of the morning will quiet down. While we don’t have much of a rain chance for the rest of this morning, we will see storms redevelop by the end of the day today across the Panhandle. So if you’re planning on being out after 3 or 4pm this afternoon, go ahead and keep the umbrella with you for the late day and evening.
Destin Waterspout
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Check out the pictures and videos of the waterspout that formed in Destin early Tuesday morning. There were no reports of any damage. If you saw the waterspout you can submit your pictures and videos too.
Wear It Wednesday styled by Can’t Hide Pretty Boutique
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The fall season is about to begin, and that means it’s time to switch up your wardrobe!. This week’s Wear It Wednesday looks were styled by Can’t Hide Pretty Boutique in Panama City Beach. The boutique is located in The Marketplace at 12101 Panama City Beach Parkway. You can also shop their website here.
Alf Coleman Road improvements to be unveiled at Tuesday meeting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On sunny days, Alf Coleman Road in Panama City Beach is all clear. But when the skies open up, flooding becomes a major issue. “It can be impassible, a lot of time they’ll put signs up, a lot of times the police actually come out with lights and keep people out and turn them back around,” Ray Wilcox, a Panama City Beach resident said.
Rewards for good grades? In this week’s Coffee Chat
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Do you reward your kids for good grades?. In this week’s Coffee Chat, Sam and Jessica discussed their own rewards for good grades from when they were kids. They also shared some answers from our viewers. You can watch the segment attached to...
Veterinarian shortage worsens in Bay County
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The nationwide veterinarian shortage is being felt Bay County, as a popular veterinary clinic announced its immediate closure earlier this month. Vets Pets in Panama City Beach has closed its doors permanently, only allowing people to come and pick up patient records. But all...
Jackson County Water Study
Evelyn Temple with the Bay County Animal Control stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about "Savannah" and other animals available at the shelter. This week's Wear It Wednesday looks were styled by Can't Hide Pretty Boutique in Panama City Beach. Wear It Wednesday with Can't Hide Pretty.
“Savannah” is available for adoption at Bay County Animal Control
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When school starts back up each year, the amount of animals surrendered to shelters tends to rise. Evelyn Temple, with the Bay County Animal Control, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about this trend and the animals at the shelter who are waiting for homes. Temple brought along “Savannah”, a two-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who is looking for a family.
Traffic crash on Highway 77 in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic crash Tuesday morning closed a portion of Highway 77 in Bay County, backing up morning traffic. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 388. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a fire supervisor’s truck...
New non-profit teams up with Bay Point Golf Club to make “golf therapy” more available
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A local non-profit business is sprouting up with the help of the folks at the Bay Point Golf Club. That non-profit entity is Florida Panhandle Golf Therapy Alliance, and it’s the brainchild of James “Tip” Tipton. He took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday just outside Bay Point’s Bar 72. After that ribbon was cut, James was presented with entry into both the PCB and Bay County Chambers of Commerce. Then accepted a check of 30-thousand dollars from the St. Joe Foundation, which will pay for another stand up golf wheelchair! James himself a paraplegic veteran, who some years ago discovered the amazing therapy of using a stand up golf cart and getting out to play the game. With that in mind, he’s taking it a step further to form this alliance and run weekly clinics for injured vets and others. So they too can get into the game and feel it’s therapeutic effects. Teaming up with Bay Point was key, which allows the Alliance free use of the driving range and the skills of the teaching pros there, among other things. This idea took shape 8 months ago when Tipton met up with Bay Point Golf G.M. Ryan Mulvey.
New restaurant opens its doors in downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Harrison’s Kitchen & Bar opened to the public Monday, proving the revitalization efforts in downtown Panama City aren’t slowing down anytime soon. The new restaurant, owned by the St. Joe Company, overlooks the City Marina and specializes in coastal southern comfort food. Company...
Sheriff’s office investigating apparent drowning in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent drowning after a woman was spotted floating in the water near the Marler Bridge in Destin around 12:15 Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by OCSO. Deputies said boaters pulled the woman up on their...
Alf Coleman Road improvement project plans unveiled
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most Panama City Beach locals know rainy days almost always mean there’ll be some flooding in your forecast, especially if you’re heading down Alf Coleman Road. It’s a problem the city has been pushing to fix for years, but now plans are finalized and improvements are just around the corner. The city held a public meeting Tuesday to answer any questions.
County officials looking for ways to remove hydrilla from Merritts Mill Pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For boaters and swimmers in Jackson County, the over growth of hydrilla in Merritts Mill Pond is causing problems. “Hydrilla, specifically, is more of a stem and petal orientation,” Public Works Director Rett Daniels said. “It doesn’t have a long leaf, so it is distinguishable.”
Jackson County's New TDC Director
Bay Co. residents continue to speak out against McKenzie Offloading Facility project in Southport
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The McKenzie offloading facility in Southport has been an ongoing problem for nearby residents. Those residents weren’t afraid to voice their concerns at Tuesday’s quasi-judicial hearing at the Bay County Commission meeting, which turned into a seven-hour debate. Multiple residents took to the microphone to speak out.
Bay District Schools continues to face teacher shortage
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several Bay District Schools are still in need of teachers. District officials said there are 32 teacher positions that still need to be filled out of the district’s 43 schools. However, there is one school in the district that isn’t having to fill that...
Longtime educator and coach in Bay County, Leon Miller, has passed away
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a sad farewell to a longtime educator and coach for our area, and a man who won’t soon be forgotten by the thousands he touched in some way. Leon Miller passed away Monday at the age of 89. Leon was a graduate of Rosenwald High School who went on to play college hoops in Texas. After earning his degree he came back to Rosenwald and led that school’s basketball program for many years. He then moved on to what was then Gulf Coast Community College where he helped coach and served as the Coordinator of Minority Services. This some video we shot last summer when two of his players from the 64-65 Rosenwald team, David Lee Jones Sr. and Samuel Fitz, made their way to his house to present the coach with a special blanket dedicated to their team, and to him. Jones saying at that time “He was a mentor to us, like a father figure, a pillar in the community.” And he added simply, “He’s just a nice gentleman!”
One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 around 4:15 p.m. According to troopers, a silver Honda Accord was driving east, near County Road 10A. A black...
