Little Rock, AR

talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Brahm Driver

Growing up in rural Arkansas, Brahm Driver often helped his father build things. The Oark (Johnson County) native thought he’d be an architect until learning about civil engineering while in college. “It all kind of clicked,” he said. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the...
OARK, AR
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Comic Con returns to Statehouse Convention Center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pop culture fans will get a chance to be amongst a star-studded lineup of actors at the 2022 Arkansas Comic Con. This year’s Comic Con will be held Sept. 10-11 at the Statehouse Convention Center. The lineup includes Tom Kenny (the voice of SpongeBob in SpongeBob Squarepants), Charles Martinet (the voice […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Sequretek announces 50 cyber jobs coming to Little Rock

Sequretek, an India-based cybersecurity company with 450 employees, will open its U.S. headquarters in the Little Rock Technology Park and over the next two years will employ 50 people, 90% of whom will make six-figure salaries. Anand Naik, the company’s co-founder and CEO, announced the move Aug. 16 at the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Chris Fink

The corporate world and college weren’t for him, so Chris Fink decided to follow the passion he found in a hobby to create what is now a drone business — Unmanned Vehicle Technologies — with 11 full-time employees and about seven others working part time. After a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
uams.edu

UAMS College of Medicine Welcomes Class of 2026 to Two Campuses

Aug. 15, 2022 | Aug. 15, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) welcomed the incoming College of Medicine Class of 2026 in an Aug. 5 white coat ceremony held simultaneously at two different campuses for the first time in UAMS history. The new physicians-in-training gathered for...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Will Celebrate BBQ @ Bailey Oct. 14

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will celebrate the return of the campus community for the new school year with the popular BBQ @ Bailey event Friday, Oct. 14. The tailgating-style event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bailey Alumni and Friends Center on the UA Little Rock campus. Members of the UA Little Rock community can also look forward to a special announcement about the university with Chancellor Christina Drale and Dr. Danyell Crutchfield Cummings, president of the Alumni Board of Directors, on hand to help celebrate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Matt McClanahan

Matt McClanahan has worked in the retail industry since 2007 and has managed $500 million for brands and retailers, such as Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble and Walmart. After graduating from the University of Arkansas, he moved to Dallas for a position with L’Oreal Paris, calling on Walmart. He worked for another supplier handling hair care and beauty products, calling on retailers, excluding Walmart. After a competitor acquired that company, he transitioned into e-commerce and has worked in that retail sector since then.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

CALS announces lineup for 2022 Six Bridges Book Festival

The Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) announced Wednesday (Aug. 17) the 2022 Six Bridges Book Festival roster and several additional highlights. The 19th annual Festival runs October 20-30, featuring more than 60 bestselling and emerging authors in sessions, panels, and special events. This year the Festival will be a combination of virtual and in-person events. Most of the Festival is free, but some events require registration.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Power 95.9

Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas

Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
CONWAY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board elects new officers

The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board (ASPB) elected new officers to lead the organization during a recent board meeting. Elected to chair the nine-member board is John Freeman of Desha County. Doug Hartz of Arkansas County was elected vice chair, with JoeThrash of Perry County elected secretary-treasurer. The three farmer-leaders will serve in their respective roles through the board’s 2024 fiscal year. Donald Morton Jr. of Prairie County, completed his term as board chairman in July and will serve a two-year term as immediate past chair.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas

The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Ozark Regional Transit service gains traction

Springdale-based transit provider Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) has seen demand for its on-demand service triple since launching earlier this year on the Via platform. Ride requests have risen from about 500 per week in late February to 1,500 in the last week of July, according to Sara-Jessica Dilks, associate principal, public relations for New York-based Via. The company provides the technology platform for the ORT service that’s offered in Bentonville, Fayetteville and Rogers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

