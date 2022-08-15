The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will celebrate the return of the campus community for the new school year with the popular BBQ @ Bailey event Friday, Oct. 14. The tailgating-style event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bailey Alumni and Friends Center on the UA Little Rock campus. Members of the UA Little Rock community can also look forward to a special announcement about the university with Chancellor Christina Drale and Dr. Danyell Crutchfield Cummings, president of the Alumni Board of Directors, on hand to help celebrate.

