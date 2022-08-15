Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Pollard highlights relationships, tells Forty Under 40 class to trust their intuition
Health insurance executive Martine Pollard emphasized the impact of others on her life in a keynote address to the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal’s 26th annual class of Forty Under 40 honorees. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal hosted nearly 400 people for its annual Forty Under...
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Brahm Driver
Growing up in rural Arkansas, Brahm Driver often helped his father build things. The Oark (Johnson County) native thought he’d be an architect until learning about civil engineering while in college. “It all kind of clicked,” he said. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the...
Oklahoma signs agreement with Arkansas for interstate air commerce and development
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma and Arkansas signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a corridor for drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles to fly more freely between Tulsa and Bentonville, Arkansas. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed the new agreement at the Oklahoma State University- Tulsa...
Arkansas Comic Con returns to Statehouse Convention Center
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pop culture fans will get a chance to be amongst a star-studded lineup of actors at the 2022 Arkansas Comic Con. This year’s Comic Con will be held Sept. 10-11 at the Statehouse Convention Center. The lineup includes Tom Kenny (the voice of SpongeBob in SpongeBob Squarepants), Charles Martinet (the voice […]
talkbusiness.net
Sequretek announces 50 cyber jobs coming to Little Rock
Sequretek, an India-based cybersecurity company with 450 employees, will open its U.S. headquarters in the Little Rock Technology Park and over the next two years will employ 50 people, 90% of whom will make six-figure salaries. Anand Naik, the company’s co-founder and CEO, announced the move Aug. 16 at the...
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Chris Fink
The corporate world and college weren’t for him, so Chris Fink decided to follow the passion he found in a hobby to create what is now a drone business — Unmanned Vehicle Technologies — with 11 full-time employees and about seven others working part time. After a...
uams.edu
UAMS College of Medicine Welcomes Class of 2026 to Two Campuses
Aug. 15, 2022 | Aug. 15, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) welcomed the incoming College of Medicine Class of 2026 in an Aug. 5 white coat ceremony held simultaneously at two different campuses for the first time in UAMS history. The new physicians-in-training gathered for...
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Will Celebrate BBQ @ Bailey Oct. 14
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will celebrate the return of the campus community for the new school year with the popular BBQ @ Bailey event Friday, Oct. 14. The tailgating-style event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bailey Alumni and Friends Center on the UA Little Rock campus. Members of the UA Little Rock community can also look forward to a special announcement about the university with Chancellor Christina Drale and Dr. Danyell Crutchfield Cummings, president of the Alumni Board of Directors, on hand to help celebrate.
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Matt McClanahan
Matt McClanahan has worked in the retail industry since 2007 and has managed $500 million for brands and retailers, such as Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble and Walmart. After graduating from the University of Arkansas, he moved to Dallas for a position with L’Oreal Paris, calling on Walmart. He worked for another supplier handling hair care and beauty products, calling on retailers, excluding Walmart. After a competitor acquired that company, he transitioned into e-commerce and has worked in that retail sector since then.
talkbusiness.net
CALS announces lineup for 2022 Six Bridges Book Festival
The Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) announced Wednesday (Aug. 17) the 2022 Six Bridges Book Festival roster and several additional highlights. The 19th annual Festival runs October 20-30, featuring more than 60 bestselling and emerging authors in sessions, panels, and special events. This year the Festival will be a combination of virtual and in-person events. Most of the Festival is free, but some events require registration.
Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas
Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
Arkansas teen overcomes health problems to receive big college scholarship
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As back-to-school week continues, college campuses are flocked with new students filled with hopes and dreams for the future. The only thing bigger than the excitement can be the price tag of admission. The dream for many high school seniors is to soon be a...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board elects new officers
The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board (ASPB) elected new officers to lead the organization during a recent board meeting. Elected to chair the nine-member board is John Freeman of Desha County. Doug Hartz of Arkansas County was elected vice chair, with JoeThrash of Perry County elected secretary-treasurer. The three farmer-leaders will serve in their respective roles through the board’s 2024 fiscal year. Donald Morton Jr. of Prairie County, completed his term as board chairman in July and will serve a two-year term as immediate past chair.
Bella Vista named a top Airbnb fall destination
As Labor Day weekend approaches, Airbnb released a list of some of its top fall destinations, with a Natural State city named one of the most popular spots for a long weekend trip.
Central Arkansas saw the hottest temperature in 6 years Monday!
For a few hours Monday afternoon, the wind shifted from the North to the West, allowing drier air from the river valley to move into Little Rock.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas
The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
cityhs.net
Hot Springs National Park One of Only Two Such Parks in U.S. To Be in ‘Path of Totality’ for Eclipse
Hot Springs National Park, nestled in the heart of Arkansas, is one of only two national parks in America that will be in the “path of totality” for the April 2024 total eclipse of the sun. “That’s pretty cool,” said Bill Solleder, marketing director for Visit Hot Springs....
talkbusiness.net
Ozark Regional Transit service gains traction
Springdale-based transit provider Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) has seen demand for its on-demand service triple since launching earlier this year on the Via platform. Ride requests have risen from about 500 per week in late February to 1,500 in the last week of July, according to Sara-Jessica Dilks, associate principal, public relations for New York-based Via. The company provides the technology platform for the ORT service that’s offered in Bentonville, Fayetteville and Rogers.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas transportation officials provide update on 30 Crossing project
Arkansas transportation officials gave an update Wednesday on a $633 million project to widen a busy stretch of Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. The 30 Crossing project, which began construction in 2020, is expected to hit a number of key milestones in the coming weeks.
Living Well: First of its kind ambulance provides new level of care for Arkansans
Baptist Health is rolling out two new ambulances to help save the lives of the most critical patients.
