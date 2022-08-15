Read full article on original website
Longtime friendships
In the past 10 days, I have attended a couple of reunions. One was an annual get-together and I crashed my older brother Bruce’s 50th class reunion. The annual reunion was again at Hadlock Field to watch the Portland Sea Dogs with my college dorm mates. We have done this about six or seven years – of course, we missed a year during the pandemic. This year, only seven of us managed to get to the game but the lasting friendships and gathering always prompt fun memories and stories of our shenanigans as residents of 3 North Gannett Hall at the University of Maine. Thanks to room 307 resident John Hunter of New Hampshire, formerly of Lexington, Massachusetts, the reunion was born because we hadn’t connected with some of our friends for many, many years. It was the late 1970s when we all went to UMO together. It is always a good time and hopefully more of our friends will return in 2023.
Southport Junior Yacht Club
This week we had an exciting week at the Southport Yacht Club. We had many Beautiful Maine Days out on the water this week! We welcomed many new sailors to the morning class this week. These wonderful sailors jumped into Cozy Harbor and rushed to the kitchen for hot chocolate before their first-morning sailing! While we did not have a Friday Fun Day this week all the morning class kids watched their favorite instructors and afternoon class sailor in the Battle of the Bay regatta hosted by Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club on Wednesday!
Cheryl Young and the uplifting power of art
Cheryl Young isn't sure how it happened, but growing up, she was always “the animal person.” Young’s great-grandfather had originally operated a farm on the Brunswick property she was raised on, and the family still kept chickens, ducks and rabbits. Despite being one of four girls, it was Young who rose early to let the animals out of their coops and came home before sunset to usher them back in. In the fields surrounding her home, it also wasn’t uncommon for Young to see wild foxes or moose passing through.
Enjoy summer while it lasts
On Sunday morning, I woke up wrapped in a nice warm wool blanket. It was so comfy, that I almost stayed in bed. After a moment, I realized a chilly breeze was blowing in the bedside window. For some reason, our regular overnight dose of hot air had vanished. Was...
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
One of the best things about Rotary is the fun we have while giving back to the community. And this factoid was clearly on display last Thursday when our meeting comprised good food, good company and … a hotly (or at least loudly) contested cornhole tournament. But first …...
Praise for the Opera House
We are so fortunate to have the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor here as a community arts center. Their 2022 season continues with top talent. Many are well-known national acts coming to our little stage to provide excellent performances in a welcoming, intimate setting. Congratulations to Cathy Sherrill for her...
‘Art For Art’s Sake’ returns to Southport Island
The Lincoln Arts Festival Art For Art’s Sake event returns to Southport and Hodgdon Yacht Services Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28. Art For Art’s Sake has been held since 1995 and the only year August passed without it was 2020, like everything else. But it’s back and bigger than ever, with more participants taking part in Art Interaction Day than ever before!
Patrick D. Kendley
Major Patrick Darren Kendley of Boothbay Harbor passed away peacefully at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta with his loving family by his side at the age of 91. He was born in Miles City, Montana to Ralph and Naomi (Overturf) Kendley. In 1967 Patrick married the love of his...
WMTW
Work to start soon on new Maine skate park
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Work will soon start on a new skate park in South Portland. City leaders say they have raised all the money needed. Community members drove the fundraising effort, collecting $145,000. "We had a volunteer skate park committee that's kind of been pushing this thing, helping...
8/25: Read ME Statewide Author Talk with Meredith Hall
Hosted by Maine State Library and Maine Humanities Council. August 25, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Every summer, Read ME gets Maine adults all reading two books recommended by a well-known Maine author. This coming summer, recommending author Christina Baker Kline has chosen Sigh, Gone by Phuc Tran and Beneficence by Meredith Hall.
Paul and Ann LePage at Boothbay Common Aug. 27
Former Governor Paul LePage is working hard to serve the state of Maine again. Paul survived homelessness living on Lewiston’s streets, escaping a troubled home and poverty to earn an advanced college degree and become a success story. From saving job creators from closure to growing the Mardens store chain even during a recession, LePage proved that decades of hard work can equal success. As our governor, Paul grew Maine’s economy helped eliminate wasteful spending,implemented welfare reform, and worked to improve education while tackling issues like domestic violence. Along with Ann, one of Maine’s greatest First Ladies, Paul is ready to Move Maine Forward!
Children’s Day at the Museum: A big hit with the kiddos!
Sunday, Aug. 14 was an especially vibrant day at the Boothbay Railway Village Museum! Hundreds of children came together on the Village Green to celebrate a day that was designed all around them! In addition to the standard fun to be had when visiting the museum, families enjoyed barrel rides, vintage games, a scavenger hunt, music and dancing, an archeology dig with Dr. Whitney Lytle, and fascinating facts from the Pollination Station, complete with tips on how to be an environmental steward. Delicious snacks were offered at old-fashioned prices and a fun-filled day was had by all.
Lazy Jack is back
One of Boothbay’s oldest windjammers, Lazy Jack, is back in the harbor! After a long winter on the dry, the schooner has had a massive refit including a full rebuild of the forward deck, as well as new planking on the forward section of the haul. Lazy Jack hosts two new crew members who come all the way from New Zealand. Captain Inki and Jessi arrived at the beginning of June and were handed the stoic task of putting her back together. The spars were in one yard and the vessel herself in the other. After spending two, long months refurbishing her exterior, through diverse projects such as varnishing the gaffs, spars, and hatches, painting the cabins and revitalising the worn aft deck, she was ready to be splashed.
Wrong information
I am writing to correct some of the information in my letter from last week. I was informed that LincolnHealth is not closing the entire village, just the nursing and skilled nursing will be moved to the new facility and that all other services will remain. Sorry for the misunderstanding.
wabi.tv
Maine fisherman launches ‘Catch Your Dinner’ tour
COREA, Maine (WABI) - Four years ago when someone suggested to Capt. Dan Rodgers of Corea that he should start a side business taking folks from away lobstering, he wasn’t sure if it was something people would really want to do. A commercial fisherman for over 30 years, Rodgers,...
Great response to class reunion
The Boothbay Region High School Class of 1972 held its 50-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Brady’s. Thirty-five classmates and their spouses and guests attended, and we all had a great time!. A more complete writeup will follow when we have the official photos, but we want to...
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
Faron Goss: A vivid story of healing
When the body of Alison Goss washes up on Menhaden Island in the Gulf of Maine, there’s one question on everybody’s mind. What to do with the son she left behind?. Winner of Foreward Reviews’ INDIES General Fiction award, Diane Lechleiter’s debut novel follows Faron Goss, a peculiar young man who comes of age in the working-class fishing community of Menhaden Island. As Faron grows and the locals come to accept his strange but endearing quirks, a stunning artistic talent is also revealed. For natives of the region, various locations and events will seem familiar, from the iconic small-town eateries to the annual crowning of the Lobster Queen. Lechleiter’s time visiting her grandparents, Jack and Milfred Flood, on Southport no doubt inspired the novel’s atmosphere.
Thirsting for art on a hot August First Friday
The August First Friday began at Joy to the Wind for me. I hadn’t made it over to see John and Lynne Seitzer’s gallery on the east side of the Harbor and that needed to change. As soon as I walked in I felt the light and warmth...
