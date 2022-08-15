Read full article on original website
Scooters Coffee Drive Thrus coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, and Vandalia
Scooters Coffee Drive Thru’s are coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, Vandalia and two other communities. Rachel Wallace who owns many of the Subway Restaurants in the area along with the Best Western and Rosati’s in Centralia is opening the new franchises in a partnership with her long time employee Marcie Wallace who is of no relation.
Salem Oil and Chip schedule for Thursday
The City of Salem will oil and chip the following streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, weather permitting. Residents are asked to have all vehicles removed from the street by 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning. The streets included are:. East Lake from Marion to the Landfill. South Washington from Route 37 to...
2022 08/22 – Barbara Ann Stalls
Barbara Ann Stalls, age 76, of Centralia passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on August 21, 1945, the daughter of James and Eleanor Wilson in Leesville, Louisiana. She married Geoffery Stalls on June 26, 2006, in Centralia and he survives her in Centralia.
2020 08/17 – Geneva ‘Lorene’ Sloat
Geneva “Lorene” Sloat, 75, of Centralia, passed away on August 13, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, in Centralia. She was born January 11, 1947, in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of William and Geneva (McCrary) Quarterman. On July 28, 1964, in Salem, she married Ronnie Sloat, and he survives.
2022 08/18 – Roger Gruen
Roger Gruen, 71, of Sandoval passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born on March 16, 1951, the son of Ervin and Nancy (Garwood) Gruen in Witt. He married the love of his life, Karen Stokes, on August 25, 1969, and she survives in Sandoval. Along with his devoted...
2022 08/22 – Charlotte Joan Foster
Charlotte Joan Foster, age 80 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Mrs. Foster was born in Breese, IL on March 24, 1942, a daughter of Carl Paul and Mildred Viola (nee Koehler) Meyer. She married Charles “Buddy” Foster in Salem on March 21, 1959, and he preceded her in death on August 24, 2020.
Southbound I-57 reopened north of Salem following multi-vehicle crash
Three people were injured in a four-vehicle chain reaction collision crash on Southbound I-57 that closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 124 eight miles north of the Salem exit for several hours. Kinmundy-Alma Fire Chief Kevin Day says the crash apparently occurred when a semi-driver was not able to...
Driver killed in Hartford crash identified
A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
2022 08/19 – Catherine L. Johnson
Catherine L. Johnson, age 92 of Huron, South Dakota formerly of Salem, passed away on August 14, 2022, in Huron. Catherine was born on September 11, 1929, in Saline County, Illinois, the daughter of John Henry and Lessie (Henson) Johnson. Survivors include two daughters, Linda Green and husband Donald of...
Swansea man alleges guest attacked him following argument with his wife
BELLEVILLE - A former employee of the Marissa school district claims she was unjustly terminated after suffering injuries on the job and requesting medical leave. Plaintiff Laura Kohrs filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against the Marissa Community Unit School... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
Coroner's Office Confirms Fatality On Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street In Hartford
HARTFORD - The Madison County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday evening that a tragic crash on Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street in Hartford with two vehicles resulted in a fatality. The accident call went out around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The coroner's office said additional information about the accident will...
Police Beat for Monday, August 15th, 2022
An 18-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges by Centralia Police. Jayden Acres of McKee Street was taken to the Marion County Jail on Sunday for alleged possession of a stolen firearm, theft, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm with no valid FOID card.
2022 8/20 – Leland Neil Knolhoff
Leland Neil Knolhoff, age 65, of Hoffman, Illinois, passed away at 5:42 P.M. on Monday, August 15, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. He was born on July 7, 1957, in Centralia, Illinois, the son of Herbert Fred and Edna A. (Schroeder) Knolhoff. He married Vanessa Debra Marie Peper on August 10, 1984, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman, Illinois, and she survives him in Hoffman, Illinois.
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022
A 42-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of bail bond. Curtis Scott of Nebraska Avenue in Sandoval was taken to the Marion County Jail. 28-year-old Jacob Schleuter who told Wamac Police he was homeless was arrested on an outstanding Marion County failure...
Enjoy some Memphis-style BBQ from the Real Rock BBQ Food Truck
ST. LOUIS – Get ready for some serious smoke and fire inside this new food truck. It’s the Real Rock BBQ, operated by Marty White of Belleville. White joined us live to talk about the truck’s famous history. For more information about Real Rock BBQ, please call...
New police training academy to open this fall in Metro East
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A new police training academy will welcome it’s inaugural class this fall. On Monday, Governor JB Pritzker announced the new law enforcement-focused campus in Belleville, a partnership with the city of Belleville, Southwestern Illinois College, the Illinois State Police, and Southern Illinois University. “Thanks...
Rebuild Illinois money will boost southern Illinois projects
More than $100 million in state funding for downtown revitalization projects will benefit parts of southern Illinois. The city of Anna will receive more than 800-thousand dollars for downtown streetscape projects along with water and sewer improvements. Carbondale is getting more than $2 million dollars for its Downtown Arts and...
Salem City Council sells Bicentennial Park
The Salem City Council has sold Bicentennial Park in the 100 block of South Broadway downtown. The small 28 to 70-foot park between Kane Insurance and the ABC Pub was purchased for $1,000 by Doug and Brandy Drenkpohl, who are the owners of the ABC Pub. Brandy Drenkpohl says they...
Greenville Receives State Grant For Plaza
The City of Greenville has been successful in receiving another state grant. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that $106 million of grants had been awarded throughout Illinois. Greenville receives $1.9 million for a new downtown public plaza and visitor center. The grant is through the Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main...
