Electronics

ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Has Over 25,000 Five-Star Ratings and It's on Sale Now

The stretch of record-breaking temperatures this summer has us rethinking our homes' cooling systems. After days of lounging by the pool and getting an effortless summer tan, the last thing you want to deal with is the hot air indoors. If you don't have central air conditioning in your home, portable air conditioning units are versatile appliances that help you beat the heat nearly anywhere you want in your home.
CNET

Best Washing Machine for 2022

There's the punchline about whether something, usually an expensive something, will also do your laundry for you, ostensibly to make it worth its expense. With an actual washing machine, that answer is basically yes. And some good news is, you don't actually have to shell out for a great washing machine to find one that will fit your lifestyle and budget, and, you know, do your laundry. While even the best washing machine may not be able to load itself and transfer your clothes to the dryer, with a bevy of smart-enabled units and all manner of functions and cycles to choose from, we may be getting close to the washing machine that actually does it all. (Now if we could also find a dryer that folds, we'd really be in business.)
Shelley Wenger

Reasons to maintain your AC Unit

Though you may think you can buy an air conditioning unit and be done, the truth couldn’t be farther from that. You are going to need to do some maintenance (and hire a professional) for many reasons.
BGR.com

Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured

It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.
SPY

This Tiny Sensor Can Instantly Transform Your Air Conditioner Into a Smart One

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever dreamed of having a smart air conditioner? It’s the last step for most homes; after all, central HVAC is pretty effective, especially when paired with a smart thermostat. That said, smart window units can be prohibitively expensive, especially if you have one that works fine the way it is. The Sensibo AirQ is a smart air-conditioner controller with a built-in air quality sensor. It can transform your existing AC into a smart one, much like Chromecast transforms a regular TV into a smart one. Plus, it can tell you if the...
CNET

DeWalt Tools and Accessories Are Discounted Up to 54% Today

The right tools are a vital part of any job, whether it's around the house or in the workshop. They can be expensive, but it's important to have the perfect ones for the task at hand so you can work quickly and without any added hassle. If you're in the...
technewstoday.com

How to Update Wi-Fi Driver?

The best way to keep your device drivers up to date is to allow them update automatically. When the Wi-Fi interface is not working or running slow, updating the Wi-Fi drivers can do wonders for you. On Windows, you can perform Wi-Fi driver updates through the device manager. Or, you...
thespruce.com

Where to Put Knobs and Handles on Kitchen Cabinets

Cabinets and drawers are found in almost every kitchen, and they provide ample storage space for food, plates, pots, pans, cups, and cutlery. To access the cabinets, most have knobs or handles, and knowing where to put them is essential for a functional kitchen. Use this guide to learn where to put knobs and handles on kitchen cabinets and why placement matters.
Gin Lee

Tips to lower heat and energy costs this winter

Tips to lower heat and energy costs this winter/kerttu / Gin Lee 2022. Although we are only heading into fall, this is the perfect time of the year to get your home prepared for the colder weather. Today, I will go over a few tips that I always do every fall to help ensure that my home is ready for winter's blast of cold air.
thespruce.com

The Best Smart Faucets for Your Modern Home

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A smart faucet offers touchless, app, or voice control, making water usage and monitoring more convenient and an integrated part of a smart home. “Smart faucets like the ones we develop at Moen offer convenience, precision, and voice-activation technology to help more easily complete tasks in the kitchen without sacrificing style,” says Prantik Guha Biswas, Product Manager of Smart and Digital Kitchen at Moen.
homedit.com

Louvered Doors for Your Interior and Exterior Spaces

Louvered doors have a unique style and function that works well for all areas of the home. These doors have horizontal slats that overlap and attach to vertical stiles. There are both adjustable louvered doors and doors where the slats are fixed. On fixed doors, these slats are angled down but remain open at all times.
CNET

Airbnb Launches New Tools to Curb Partying

In efforts to expand its crackdown on unauthorized parties, Airbnb is rolling out new "anti-party" tech on the app, the company announced on Tuesday. After making its global party ban permanent in June, Airbnb shared that new software tools have been launched for testing in the US and Canada. The...
CAR AND DRIVER

Best Hybrid Vehicles of 2022

With more and more mainstream models offering hybrid powertrains, consumers have a lot of options to choose from. The best hybrids and plug-in hybrids don't just provide better fuel economy than gas-only models, some even have significant performance benefits. (Those ready to transition away from gas entirely ought to take a look at our list of the best EVs for 2022.) We know because we test hundreds of new cars and trucks each year. Sure, there are still hybrids that prioritize fuel efficiency over performance, but the days of all hybrids being synonymous with lesser dynamic performance capabilities are no more. These are our picks for the best hybrids for 2022.
Digital Trends

The cheapest Chromebook available today is this HP at Walmart

With back-to-school season in full swing, there’s a lot of great student laptop deals to pounce on. One of them is at Walmart, where you can get one of the best Chromebook deals available, as the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is just $98 right now. This makes for a savings of more than $100, as the popular Chromebook regularly costs $199. It’s not often you’ll find a capable laptop for under $100, so click over to Walmart now to claim this deal while it lasts. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many locations.
Digital Trends

Built for work, this Dell laptop with an RTX 3050 is $1,200 off

For anyone looking through laptop deals keen for a great business laptop, we’ve spotted a great one. Right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 7510 direct from Dell for $1,199, saving you a huge $1,228 off the usual price of $2,427. Working out at over 50% off, this is phenomenal value for anyone seeking out one of the best Dell laptop deals. Hit the buy button below before it sells out or read on while we tell you all about it.
