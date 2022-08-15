Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Cheryl Young and the uplifting power of art
Cheryl Young isn't sure how it happened, but growing up, she was always “the animal person.” Young’s great-grandfather had originally operated a farm on the Brunswick property she was raised on, and the family still kept chickens, ducks and rabbits. Despite being one of four girls, it was Young who rose early to let the animals out of their coops and came home before sunset to usher them back in. In the fields surrounding her home, it also wasn’t uncommon for Young to see wild foxes or moose passing through.
boothbayregister.com
Longtime friendships
In the past 10 days, I have attended a couple of reunions. One was an annual get-together and I crashed my older brother Bruce’s 50th class reunion. The annual reunion was again at Hadlock Field to watch the Portland Sea Dogs with my college dorm mates. We have done this about six or seven years – of course, we missed a year during the pandemic. This year, only seven of us managed to get to the game but the lasting friendships and gathering always prompt fun memories and stories of our shenanigans as residents of 3 North Gannett Hall at the University of Maine. Thanks to room 307 resident John Hunter of New Hampshire, formerly of Lexington, Massachusetts, the reunion was born because we hadn’t connected with some of our friends for many, many years. It was the late 1970s when we all went to UMO together. It is always a good time and hopefully more of our friends will return in 2023.
boothbayregister.com
Thirsting for art on a hot August First Friday
The August First Friday began at Joy to the Wind for me. I hadn’t made it over to see John and Lynne Seitzer’s gallery on the east side of the Harbor and that needed to change. As soon as I walked in I felt the light and warmth...
boothbayregister.com
Rays of light at Hearty Roots
Hearty Roots is built upon the magic of meeting kids where they're at, and their July Sunbeam Camp was no exception for nine local kids. Designed as a summer opportunity for children with physical or neurological barriers, Sunbeam Camp offered a week of fun and adventure on Knickerbocker Lake, which allowed the campers access to the waterfront and the YMCA's Baldwin Center. This home base provided the structure for social-emotional learning, swimming, paddle boarding, and creative expression time for the campers. This inclusive, supportive camp provided an opportunity for kids to play in the woods, make new friends, and experience the simple pleasures found in summer camp that aren't typically available to kids with neurodivergence or limited mobility. In the Closing Circle, a reflective time of gratitude built into every Hearty Roots experience, participant Chloe Joneth, 14, said, “When I care for myself and my world, everything grows and blossoms. I love having Hearty Roots."
boothbayregister.com
Call for abstract art at River Arts
River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit work for a juried show of all abstract art. The deadline for submission is Saturday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. Entries must be delivered in person at the gallery before the deadline. The gallery is pleased to announce the juror will be...
boothbayregister.com
Seven artists and their mentor show at the Maine Art Gallery
The newest show at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset opens on Saturday, Aug. 20, with seven talented artists who bonded during abstract painting classes at the Maine College of Art and Design (MECA). They developed a strong connection with their teacher, Michel Droge, and chose to repeat their class several times. During this period they also became such close colleagues that when the class was discontinued, the artists searched for a way to continue to meet with Droge. The result was ‘SEVEN,’ an artists collective.
boothbayregister.com
TONIGHT DAVE & CHRIS GAGNE AT OPI 6:30PM
Ocean Point Inn invites you to come hear the island/oldies sounds of local favorites Dave & Chris Gagne tonight from 6:30 to 8:30PM. For more information call 207-633-4200 www.oceanpointinn.com.
boothbayregister.com
Enjoy summer while it lasts
On Sunday morning, I woke up wrapped in a nice warm wool blanket. It was so comfy, that I almost stayed in bed. After a moment, I realized a chilly breeze was blowing in the bedside window. For some reason, our regular overnight dose of hot air had vanished. Was...
boothbayregister.com
Children’s Day at the Museum: A big hit with the kiddos!
Sunday, Aug. 14 was an especially vibrant day at the Boothbay Railway Village Museum! Hundreds of children came together on the Village Green to celebrate a day that was designed all around them! In addition to the standard fun to be had when visiting the museum, families enjoyed barrel rides, vintage games, a scavenger hunt, music and dancing, an archeology dig with Dr. Whitney Lytle, and fascinating facts from the Pollination Station, complete with tips on how to be an environmental steward. Delicious snacks were offered at old-fashioned prices and a fun-filled day was had by all.
boothbayregister.com
Library patron Richard Brown enjoys BHML’s audiobooks
Richard Brown is one of the first patrons I met at the library when I came to Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library in 2015. I hadn’t seen Mr. Brown for some time; so when I saw him once again checking out audiobooks at the circulation desk, I asked if he would sit for an interview.
boothbayregister.com
Great response to class reunion
The Boothbay Region High School Class of 1972 held its 50-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Brady’s. Thirty-five classmates and their spouses and guests attended, and we all had a great time!. A more complete writeup will follow when we have the official photos, but we want to...
boothbayregister.com
Campers learn about natural habitats while exploring BRLT Preserves
Boothbay Region Land Trust kicked-off the month of August the right way: outside in the sunshine with a week-long Junior Naturalist Camp. The camp, hosted in partnership with Boothbay Region YMCA, consisted of a small group of campers ages 7 to 10 who spent a fun-filled week exploring BRLT’s preserves and learning about the natural world through observation, activities, and play.
boothbayregister.com
Lazy Jack is back
One of Boothbay’s oldest windjammers, Lazy Jack, is back in the harbor! After a long winter on the dry, the schooner has had a massive refit including a full rebuild of the forward deck, as well as new planking on the forward section of the haul. Lazy Jack hosts two new crew members who come all the way from New Zealand. Captain Inki and Jessi arrived at the beginning of June and were handed the stoic task of putting her back together. The spars were in one yard and the vessel herself in the other. After spending two, long months refurbishing her exterior, through diverse projects such as varnishing the gaffs, spars, and hatches, painting the cabins and revitalising the worn aft deck, she was ready to be splashed.
boothbayregister.com
Southport Yacht Club
Southport Yacht Club and Cozy Harbor are bustling this morning (Aug. 15) as the Maine State Opti Championships get started. We are excited to host Opti sailors as they bring enthusiasm and skill to the Sheepscot River. Thank you to John and Cecily Walsh for organizing this event and good luck to all the sailors.
boothbayregister.com
Patrick D. Kendley
Major Patrick Darren Kendley of Boothbay Harbor passed away peacefully at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta with his loving family by his side at the age of 91. He was born in Miles City, Montana to Ralph and Naomi (Overturf) Kendley. In 1967 Patrick married the love of his...
boothbayregister.com
New impressionism exhibition opening
“Around the World in 22 Days" opens Thursday evening, Aug. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Wiscasset Bay Gallery in conjunction with the Wiscasset Art Walk. Light refreshments will be served. This late summer exhibition focuses on Impressionism from across the globe, including works from Egypt, Greece and Russia, as well as France, Hungary, Italy, Holland and Switzerland.
boothbayregister.com
Dragonflies
Southport photographer Stephanie Morrison began noticing all the different dragonflies she was seeing lately on the trails and started photographing them. She said she hopefully has identified them correctly.
boothbayregister.com
Rt. Rev. Mark Beckwith to lead All Saints services Aug. 21, 28
The Rt. Rev. Mark Beckwith returns to Southport Island for his 17th year where he will preside over the service of Holy Communion for the next two Sundays at All Saints by-the-Sea. Services are at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. The organist for Aug. 21 is Timothy Harrell from Trinity church in Solebury, Pennsylvania and the organist for Aug. 28 is our resident organist Henry Lowe. Worshipers of all faiths are welcome to join our community as we worship God in this sacred space.
boothbayregister.com
Paul and Ann LePage at Boothbay Common Aug. 27
Former Governor Paul LePage is working hard to serve the state of Maine again. Paul survived homelessness living on Lewiston’s streets, escaping a troubled home and poverty to earn an advanced college degree and become a success story. From saving job creators from closure to growing the Mardens store chain even during a recession, LePage proved that decades of hard work can equal success. As our governor, Paul grew Maine’s economy helped eliminate wasteful spending,implemented welfare reform, and worked to improve education while tackling issues like domestic violence. Along with Ann, one of Maine’s greatest First Ladies, Paul is ready to Move Maine Forward!
boothbayregister.com
News and Notes from the Community Center
We are having our end of season Bucket 'O Lobsters raffle. We will be selling chances at the Farmers Market in Boothbay each Thursday until the drawing on Sept. 2. Tickets will also be available at the center or from our volunteers. Chances are $10 each or three for $20. We look forward to seeing you at the Farmers Market and we appreciate your participation in our fundraiser as it allows us the opportunity to serve you.
