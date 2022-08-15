Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Woot's Audio Sale Knocks Hundreds Off Top-Rated Headphones, Speakers and More
In the market for a new pair of earbuds? What about a portable Bluetooth speaker? Or maybe you're looking to pick up a powerful subwoofer for your home theater set-up? Well right now at Woot, you can grab all of that -- and much more -- at a bargain. Today only, Woot is running a "random audio" sale where you'll find deals on both new and refurbished headphones, speakers and more equipment from a variety of different brands. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.
CNET
Echos in Excess: Put an Alexa Device in Every Room of Your Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'd bet that headline made you do a double-take. I mean, only a crazy person has an Amazon device in every room, right? Well, call me crazy -- but don't judge before you hear me out, because there are so many neat tricks you can do with that unused Echo Dot stuffed in some forgotten drawer or that Amazon Echo speaker that's slowly getting dusty in the corner of your living room.
CNET
Amazon Has Slashed Prices on Fire Tablets by as Much as 44%
If you're in the market for a new tablet, one of Amazon's Fire tablets may be worth considering. With a variety of sizes and designs available, there's a Fire tablet to suit everyone's needs. With so many options in their collection, it's no wonder they're so popular. Plus, the Fire tablet lineup is more affordable than a lot of the competition.
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
RELATED PEOPLE
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
A DIYer transformed a tiny, dark RV into a luxury dream home, and she just sold it for $55,000
Tessa Terry transformed the 300-square-foot RV into a luxury tiny home on wheels with opulent wallpapers, faux marble counters, and modern flourishes.
CARS・
CNET
Google Chrome Patches Multiple Security Bugs. How to Check if Your Browser Is Updated
Google said Tuesday that it patched multiple security bugs in Chrome, adding that one bug is being actively exploited. Because of this threat, Chrome users should update their browser as soon as possible. The bug is one of 11, though, that this latest update addresses. How to check if your...
CNET
Lenovo's Back to School Sale Offers Big Savings on Laptops and Tech Sitewide
Lenovo already has some pretty great laptops and accessories -- including a $345 discount on the Yoga 7i, one of our favorite laptops for college students in 2022. And right now, you can save even more thanks to its ongoing Back to School promotion. When you use the coupon code BTS2022, you can save up to $100 on top of any preexisting discounts. And students and teachers can save an extra 5% by verifying their identity with IDme. There's no listed expiration, but considering that many schools are already back in session or will be very soon, we'd recommend ordering sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of this offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Several G-Shock Watches Are Up to 37% Off Right Now
It's the perfect time to update your wrist wardrobe. The thick, masculine statement piece of a Casio watch can handle rugged living and adventuring, but it also looks casual and stylish enough for the day-to-day. And now through Aug. 22, Woot has discounted Casio watches for men by up to...
CNET
House of the Dragon: How to Adjust Your TV for the Best Picture
Calling all Game of Thrones fans who plan to watch House of The Dragon premiere this weekend on HBO: Your TV might benefit from a tune-up. The massively anticipated prequel streams tonight, Sunday, Aug. 21 in glorious 4K HDR, and if the superb-looking later seasons of GoT are any indication, it will be visually stunning. And dark, in more ways than one.
CNET
Take Advantage of Additional Discounts on Crocs' Clearance Items
School is starting across the country, and parents are rushing to complete their back-to-school shopping. You can save a little extra cash on shoes for your kids -- or just grab something for yourself. Save an additional 20% off all clearance items with the code EXTRA20. Or use the code 2FOR40 at checkout and snag two pairs of select sandals for just $40. Worried they may not live up to the hype? Crocs offers no-hassle returns and a 90-day limited warranty, as well as free shipping on any purchase over $45.
CNET
Back-to-School Savings: Up to 54% Off Bentgo Lunch Boxes, Backpacks and More
With summer winding down, it's time to finish up all your back-to-school shopping. And if you're hoping to branch out from the classic PB&J school lunches this year, you might want to grab one of these Bentgo lunch boxes while they're on sale. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 54% off a huge selection of Bentgo kids lunch boxes, backpacks and food storage containers, with prices starting at just $14. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
6 Reasons the X1 Credit Card Is Worth the Wait
The X1 Card* is a unique new credit card that offers innovative features in security, rewards and credit-building features. You can't sign up for it immediately -- I had to spend six months on the waitlist to get my invite -- but the wait will pay off if you get approved.
CNET
Pixel 6A vs. Samsung Galaxy A53 vs. Nothing Phone: Which Is the Midrange Star?
You don't need to spend $1,000 on an iPhone 13 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to get a great phone experience. The mid range price point is quickly becoming one of the hottest areas of phones, with Samsung, Google and new contender Nothing all offering three phones at pretty much identical $450 prices, with all three promising a slick and enjoyable experience.
CNET
Score Splatoon 3 for Just $49 With This Exclusive Preorder Deal
Splatoon 3 hits store shelves on Sept. 9 but you can already save on it with this preorder deal. Over at SuperShop, you can snag a copy for just $49 -- a discount of $11 compared to its retail price -- when you use our exclusive promo code CNETSPTN during checkout. Shipping is free.
CNET
Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2022 Are 40% Off, Prices Start at $60
Are you a photo or video editing enthusiast? Adobe has two great programs, Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, ready to help you bring out the best in your work and enhance your existing skills. Both programs are available at 40% off at Amazon right now, making it a great time to splurge on the popular software.
CNET
How to Train Yourself to Become a Back Sleeper (and its Benefits)
Unless you're some kind of Incredibles Elastigirl, there are three primary sleeping positions: side, stomach and back -- although, some can be a combination of these. In 2019, a study that involved over 3,700 volunteers concluded that only 7% of people sleep predominantly on their back, a stark contrast to the 54% of people who favor sleeping on their side.
CNET
2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Is an Ultra-Exclusive SUV With a Stratospheric Price
There's exclusive, and then there's exclusive. The Range Rover SV Carmel Edition is most definitely the latter. Land Rover on Friday introduced the Range Rover SV Carmel Edition as part of the annual Monterey Car Week festivities. Limited to just 17 examples, each one of these super-SUVs will set owners back a hefty $345,000.
CNET
Stop Charging Your iPhone the Wrong Way: Get a Full Battery Faster
You'd think it would be simple: "Here's the best way to charge your iPhone." But charging an iPhone isn't as straightforward as plugging it in, even though it should be. Wall charger? That's a fine way to do charge your iPhone, but there are so many other ways to do it that can work better... or worse. It all depends on what kind of charger you have, where you charge it and what settings and features you have turned on or off on a phone.
CNET
Cut an Onion With No Tears or Mess Using This Quick Tip
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. If you're a regular cook, you know how often you need to slice or dice an onion. It's the foundation of recipes around the world -- and many around our own families' tables.
Comments / 0