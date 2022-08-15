Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Announcement from Tennessee Vols will undoubtedly divide the fan base
The Tennessee Vols football program made an announcement on Thursday that will undoubtedly divide the fan base. Tennessee revealed that the program will bring back its smokey grey uniforms that were last used in 2017. According to a release from Tennessee, the Vols will wear smokey gray uniforms for a...
Tennessee basketball: Ranking all nine returning players for 2022-23
Despite losing another first-round NBA Draft pick and seeing multiple other rotational players transfer, Tennessee basketball returns a lot of talent for the 2022-23 season. Recruiting is a huge part of the expectations behind the Vols, but two main starters and three of the six major rotational players back also helps.
Tennessee to wear ‘Smokey Grey’ uniforms for 1st time since 2017
For the first time in five years, Tennessee football will bring back the popular 'Smokey Grey' uniforms in 2022 with plans to introduce new versions of the alternate design in the coming years.
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
wjhl.com
Driving with Daytime: The peaceful side of the Smokies in Townsend, Tennessee
Amy takes us for a visit to Townsend, Tennessee in a gorgeous new Ford Bronco by FriendshipCars.com, for the first Driving with Daytime of the season!
Fast Casual
Big Chicken rocking Music City
Big Chicken, founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has signed a franchise agreement to open 10 restaurants in Tennessee with local restaurateur Jim Richards. "With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a 'wow' experience for customers," Richards said in a company press release. "The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who's lived in the area for over 40 years, I'm confident we'll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga."
wvlt.tv
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville, according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. His mom pleaded for help. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting SPD. The SPD is investigating since he is from there. He was staying at a rehab...
wvlt.tv
Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor. Mckinley Sellers Poe and her family were headed out to a pirate show when her father-in-law spotted a bear. “It walked right up to the patio and hung out for a little while,”...
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Another Rare Orange Lobster Found Inside Tennessee Restaurant
The brightly-colored crustacean was lovingly named Big Orange Lobster.
Rep. Tim Burchett’s daughter in ICU following horse-related accident
The daughter of U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident.
Two Black Bears Stop Traffic Brawling It Out On Gatlinburg, Tennessee Highway
When you’re driving through the windy, mountainous roads of the Great Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, there’s typically only two things you have to worry about…. One, car sickness…since the roads are carved out like a snake through the mountains, and two, the wildlife sprinting right out in...
Man illegally sold drugs to Veteran’s Affairs for inflated price
A Delaware man plead guilty to a federal charges after he bought medication from two Tennessee pharmacies and redistributed it as wholesale without a license for an increased rate to other healthcare or wholesale agencies, including VA Medical Centers in California and New York.
18-Year-Old Isabela Martinez Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Morristown (Morristown, TN)
According to the Morristown Police Department, an 18-year-old Isabela Martinez died in a fatal crash on East Morris Boulevard on Saturday night. Officials stated that Dominick Cornacchia, 23, was [..]
wvlt.tv
Suspect at large following pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect remains on the run following a police pursuit on I-75 Thursday, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop a 2012 Jeep Cherokee on I-75 for a traffic violation on Aug. 18. However, the driver, who has not been identified, continued to travel north on the interstate, officials said.
Silver Alert issued for missing Morristown woman
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman. According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, investigators are currently searching for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, of Morristown. Family members stated she is homeless and has not been seen or heard from since […]
wvlt.tv
Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tazewell Pike Sunday evening, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Mountain Shadow Drive, the report said. Earnest Helm, 71, was reportedly driving westbound on Tazewell Pike when they turned left onto Tindell Lane, failing to yield for 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr., who was riding the motorcycle.
wvlt.tv
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
