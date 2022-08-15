ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Announcement from Tennessee Vols will undoubtedly divide the fan base

The Tennessee Vols football program made an announcement on Thursday that will undoubtedly divide the fan base. Tennessee revealed that the program will bring back its smokey grey uniforms that were last used in 2017. According to a release from Tennessee, the Vols will wear smokey gray uniforms for a...
Fast Casual

Big Chicken rocking Music City

Big Chicken, founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has signed a franchise agreement to open 10 restaurants in Tennessee with local restaurateur Jim Richards. "With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a 'wow' experience for customers," Richards said in a company press release. "The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who's lived in the area for over 40 years, I'm confident we'll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga."
wvlt.tv

Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor. Mckinley Sellers Poe and her family were headed out to a pirate show when her father-in-law spotted a bear. “It walked right up to the patio and hung out for a little while,”...
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case

The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wvlt.tv

Suspect at large following pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect remains on the run following a police pursuit on I-75 Thursday, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop a 2012 Jeep Cherokee on I-75 for a traffic violation on Aug. 18. However, the driver, who has not been identified, continued to travel north on the interstate, officials said.
WJHL

Silver Alert issued for missing Morristown woman

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman. According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, investigators are currently searching for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, of Morristown. Family members stated she is homeless and has not been seen or heard from since […]
wvlt.tv

Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tazewell Pike Sunday evening, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Mountain Shadow Drive, the report said. Earnest Helm, 71, was reportedly driving westbound on Tazewell Pike when they turned left onto Tindell Lane, failing to yield for 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr., who was riding the motorcycle.
wvlt.tv

KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
