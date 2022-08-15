There has been a gradual shift over the last decade or two from carpeted flooring to hardwood flooring as the most popular option for homes. The main reason for this shift is that hardwood is simply easier to maintain for a longer period, so homeowners can enjoy the look and feel of the floors for years to come before having to think about repairs or updates. Hardwood flooring is also available in diverse styles, colors, and textures, providing customers with various options to suit their preferences. Although it’s possible for DIYers to tackle hardwood flooring projects to save on installation costs, it’s always better (and safer) to leave any work pertaining to the home’s semipermanent infrastructure to a professional installation company. Homeowners will want to consider this list of the best hardwood flooring installation companies and take some time to learn more about what to look for in a professional installation service to find the right option for their home.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 28 DAYS AGO