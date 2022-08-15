Boston Police: Suspect arrested in connection with sexual assault case after members of Boston Fire spotted him

Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Police seek public’s help identifying suspect in South End assualt
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for several bicyclists in connection with an assault in the South End. Officers responded to Tremont Street Tuesday afternoon, where a man stated that while driving his car, several people on bikes surrounded him. A brief physical alteration happened, resulting in the man getting punched in the face by one of the cyclists.
whdh.com
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A student from the Henderson Inclusion School in Dorchester is facing charges in court Wednesday for attacking a school principal in November. According to investigators, Laurette LeRouge repeatedly punched Principle Patricia Lampron in the head, knocking her unconscious for four minutes. The student also attacked another staff member, according to police.
whdh.com
Student in November school attack appears in court Wednesday
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A student from the Henderson High School in Dorchester is facing charges in court today for attacking a school principle in November. According to investigators, the student repeatedly punched Principle Patricia Lampron in the head, knocking her unconscious. The student also attacked another staff member according to police.
whdh.com
Norton police arrest man that allegedly placed a bomb threat on his work
NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Norton police arrested a man that placed a bomb threat into his work on Monday and turned up at the building the following day, the department said in a statement. William Brown, 59, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island was arrested after he arrived on the premises of...
whdh.com
New information released following Winchester beach brawl
WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A weekend fight near a beach in Winchester involved a knife and stabbing victims, according to new information released by officials. Massachusetts State Police confirmed several people were stabbed Sunday when a fight broke out in the parking lot at Shannon Beach. Officials said the fight...
whdh.com
Exeter Police investigating gas station armed robbery
EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Exeter police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred at an EZ Mart Shell Station on Tuesday morning. According to a statement from the Exeter Police Department, five individuals walked into the Main Street gas station at approximately 3:24 a.m. before pulling out two handguns. According to the statement, the clerk was held at gunpoint, but what was not injured, as the quintet grabbed cash and merchandise.
whdh.com
State Police investigating pedestrian accident involving Uxbridge Police cruiser
UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Accident reconstruction teams have been working in Uxbridge, investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a police cruiser over the weekend. Uxbridge Police told 7NEWS it was around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday when an on-duty officer became “involved in a pedestrian accident” on E. Hartford Avenue.
whdh.com
Just one station: A 16-year-old in the hospital after being hit by police cruiser
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Jesse Doyon, the 16-year-old Uxbridge High schooler, should be starting school in two weeks but will likely still be in the hospital after being struck by a Uxbridge Police cruiser. “The first time that he recognized me was today, and he just wanted me to get...
whdh.com
Police: Baby suffers life-threatening injuries after falling out window
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A baby is in critical condition after falling out of a window in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon, according the Boston Police Department. According to police, officers responded to the area of American Legion Highway after receiving a call at approximately 3:17 p.m. Boston Homicide detectives are actively...
whdh.com
State Police: Multiple people injured at beach fight in Winchester
WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were injured in a fight at Shannon Beach Sunday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said one person was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo surgery, while several people were treated for minor injuries at the scene. According to State...
whdh.com
Breaking News: 30 people displaced, 6 hospitalized after overnight house fire in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - At least six people were injured and 30 were left without a home after crews worked to put out a house fire in Chelsea overnight. Officials told 7NEWS one person had to be rescued by ladder after a fire started in the back of a home on Cottage Street sometime before 12:30 a.m.
whdh.com
Boston construction site shut down after object falls onto vehicle, injuring driver
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston construction site was forced to pause work and one person was hospitalized after a piece of curtainwall fell off a project in downtown Boston. According to a statement from Suffolk Construction, “a curtainwall embed measuring 12 inches wide expectantly fell off the exterior of our 400 Summer Street project and struck a vehicle.”
whdh.com
Firefighters battle brush fire in Saugus
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battling a brush fire in the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus said the fire appeared to be contained. According to officials, the brush fire started Tuesday afternoon and is under investigation, with investigators considering the fire to be suspicious. SKY7HD flew over the fire capturing footage...
whdh.com
SUV goes up in flames after crash in Milton
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle went up in flames after crashing in Milton, according to officials. Milton Fire said the SUV hit a guard rail on Blue Hill Avenue and before catching fire Monday afternoon. The driver was able to escape the car and was not injured. Normal traffic...
whdh.com
Boston City leaders to discuss Orange Line shutdown in Chinatown Wednesday night
BOSTON (WHDH) - Just two days out from a month-long shutdown of the Orange Line, and some commuters continue to express frustration with the MBTA over what they call a lack of communication. “I’ve seen some texts or some post on the website, but it’s not very informative,” commuter Mike...
whdh.com
New Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox sworn in at City Hall Plaza
BOSTON (WHDH) - The city has a new top cop after police department veteran Michael Cox was sworn in as Boston’s new police commissioner Monday morning. A native of Roxbury and member of the Boston Police Department for some 30 years, Cox was sworn in by Mayor Michelle Wu at City Hall Plaza, taking on the role of commissioner after a four-year stint as the chief of the Ann Arbor Police Department.
whdh.com
Boston Police Commissioner set to be sworn in at start of week
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s new Police Commissioner, Michael Cox, is set to be sworn in Monday, August 15. “The Police Department needs to look like the communities we serve,” said Cox. Cox, who comes from a four-year stint as the chief of the Ann Arbor Police Department, previously...
whdh.com
Multiple fire departments knock down brush fire by Natick wildlife preserve
NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Several MetroWest fire departments were able to contain a large brush fire that burned near a wildlife sanctuary Tuesday night. The Natick Fire Department said multiple crews were called to the area of the Mass Audubon just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Framingham, Wayland, Sherborn and...
whdh.com
Coach bus driver warns Orange Line shuttles may have trouble navigating Boston streets
BOSTON (WHDH) - Edwin Robles remarked on his time as a coach bus driver, saying driving a bus that big in Boston was quite the challenge. A challenge that many of the Orange Line shuttles will soon face. “If you have experience, this is good, but if you don’t have...
whdh.com
Bunker Hill Community College students planning for traffic nightmare ahead of Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Students that rely on the Orange Line to get to class at Bunker Hill Community College shared their anxiety about the impending shutdown with 7NEWS on Wednesday. One woman usually exits the Orange Line at the T’s Community College station. She told 7NEWS that her professor even...
