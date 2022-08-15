ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Police: Suspect arrested in connection with sexual assault case after members of Boston Fire spotted him

By James Paleologopoulos
whdh.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Police seek public’s help identifying suspect in South End assualt

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for several bicyclists in connection with an assault in the South End. Officers responded to Tremont Street Tuesday afternoon, where a man stated that while driving his car, several people on bikes surrounded him. A brief physical alteration happened, resulting in the man getting punched in the face by one of the cyclists.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Student accused of assaulting Dorchester principal appears in court

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A student from the Henderson Inclusion School in Dorchester is facing charges in court Wednesday for attacking a school principal in November. According to investigators, Laurette LeRouge repeatedly punched Principle Patricia Lampron in the head, knocking her unconscious for four minutes. The student also attacked another staff member, according to police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Student in November school attack appears in court Wednesday

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A student from the Henderson High School in Dorchester is facing charges in court today for attacking a school principle in November. According to investigators, the student repeatedly punched Principle Patricia Lampron in the head, knocking her unconscious. The student also attacked another staff member according to police.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

New information released following Winchester beach brawl

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A weekend fight near a beach in Winchester involved a knife and stabbing victims, according to new information released by officials. Massachusetts State Police confirmed several people were stabbed Sunday when a fight broke out in the parking lot at Shannon Beach. Officials said the fight...
WINCHESTER, MA
whdh.com

Exeter Police investigating gas station armed robbery

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Exeter police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred at an EZ Mart Shell Station on Tuesday morning. According to a statement from the Exeter Police Department, five individuals walked into the Main Street gas station at approximately 3:24 a.m. before pulling out two handguns. According to the statement, the clerk was held at gunpoint, but what was not injured, as the quintet grabbed cash and merchandise.
EXETER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Boston Police#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Boston Fire#Sunbeam Television
whdh.com

Police: Baby suffers life-threatening injuries after falling out window

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A baby is in critical condition after falling out of a window in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon, according the Boston Police Department. According to police, officers responded to the area of American Legion Highway after receiving a call at approximately 3:17 p.m. Boston Homicide detectives are actively...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

State Police: Multiple people injured at beach fight in Winchester

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were injured in a fight at Shannon Beach Sunday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said one person was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo surgery, while several people were treated for minor injuries at the scene. According to State...
WINCHESTER, MA
whdh.com

Boston construction site shut down after object falls onto vehicle, injuring driver

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston construction site was forced to pause work and one person was hospitalized after a piece of curtainwall fell off a project in downtown Boston. According to a statement from Suffolk Construction, “a curtainwall embed measuring 12 inches wide expectantly fell off the exterior of our 400 Summer Street project and struck a vehicle.”
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whdh.com

Firefighters battle brush fire in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battling a brush fire in the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus said the fire appeared to be contained. According to officials, the brush fire started Tuesday afternoon and is under investigation, with investigators considering the fire to be suspicious. SKY7HD flew over the fire capturing footage...
SAUGUS, MA
whdh.com

SUV goes up in flames after crash in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle went up in flames after crashing in Milton, according to officials. Milton Fire said the SUV hit a guard rail on Blue Hill Avenue and before catching fire Monday afternoon. The driver was able to escape the car and was not injured. Normal traffic...
MILTON, MA
whdh.com

New Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox sworn in at City Hall Plaza

BOSTON (WHDH) - The city has a new top cop after police department veteran Michael Cox was sworn in as Boston’s new police commissioner Monday morning. A native of Roxbury and member of the Boston Police Department for some 30 years, Cox was sworn in by Mayor Michelle Wu at City Hall Plaza, taking on the role of commissioner after a four-year stint as the chief of the Ann Arbor Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police Commissioner set to be sworn in at start of week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s new Police Commissioner, Michael Cox, is set to be sworn in Monday, August 15. “The Police Department needs to look like the communities we serve,” said Cox. Cox, who comes from a four-year stint as the chief of the Ann Arbor Police Department, previously...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Multiple fire departments knock down brush fire by Natick wildlife preserve

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Several MetroWest fire departments were able to contain a large brush fire that burned near a wildlife sanctuary Tuesday night. The Natick Fire Department said multiple crews were called to the area of the Mass Audubon just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Framingham, Wayland, Sherborn and...
NATICK, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy