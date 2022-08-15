Boston Police: Suspect arrested in connection with sexual assault case after members of Boston Fire spotted him

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Exeter police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred at an EZ Mart Shell Station on Tuesday morning. According to a statement from the Exeter Police Department, five individuals walked into the Main Street gas station at approximately 3:24 a.m. before pulling out two handguns. According to the statement, the clerk was held at gunpoint, but what was not injured, as the quintet grabbed cash and merchandise.

EXETER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO