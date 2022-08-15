ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

West Virginia lawmakers want to have voters decide abortion law

By AP
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ISsa7_0hHdceQi00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Democrats want voters to be able to decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state.

The call comes after residents in Kansas, another state with a GOP-controlled Legislature, rejected a ballot measure earlier this month that would have allowed lawmakers to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright.

The West Virginia Republican party recently failed to pass legislation criminalizing abortion during a special session initiated by Republican Gov. Jim Justice late last month.

During the session, West Virginia’s House of Delegates passed a sweeping abortion ban that would have made providing the procedure a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The measure included exceptions for victims of rape and incest, as well as for medical emergencies, but failed to move forward in the Senate.

Democratic leadership on Friday asked Justice and the state’s GOP leadership to call lawmakers back to the Capitol to consider a resolution to let the people vote on a constitutional amendment for “reproductive freedom.”

“The legislature had its chance to clarify the laws and failed,” Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin said in a press release. “The session was a slow-motion train wreck that spectacularly went off the rails. Compassion and common sense are in short supply in the capitol right now, so let’s put it before the people to decide.”

Justice did not respond publicly to Democrats’ request Friday and his office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

House Minority Leader Doug Skaff said that in the past, the Legislature has approved ballot measures dealing with gambling, Sunday hunting and taxation.

“Why should the deeply personal issue of abortion be any different?” he said. “There are half a million women in our state, and they should have a voice on this issue.”

Abortion had been banned after 20 weeks of pregnancy in West Virginia until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion. After that ruling, the state’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said abortion was banned in the state because of an 1800s-era law that had been unenforceable while abortion was federally protected.

But a Charleston judge barred the state from enforcing the ban, ruling it had been superseded by a slew of conflicting modern laws like the 20-week ban. Morrisey has appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court, which is expected to take up the case this fall.

In 2018, West Virginia voters approved a constitutional amendment saying that nothing in the state Constitution “secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 20

Brenda Hinzman
4d ago

Thank God! It should have been left to the voters from the very beginning. Just because the Majority are Republicans doesn’t mean they were voted in to strip abortion rights

Reply(2)
9
Guest
4d ago

Doesn't matter, just like the people who think Donald Trump still President, it doesn't matter anymore move forward.

Reply
4
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many states have odd laws on the books. Though they’re not usually enforced, they are often left in legal codes for years. Here are some weirder West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing: §61-2-26 — Any time you abandon a refrigerator or food freezer appliance or other airtight appliance […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor says Voters shouldn’t decide abortion law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice scoffed Monday at a suggestion by Democratic lawmakers to let voters decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state. The Republican governor said the state’s abortion law falls under the scrutiny of the Legislature and the attorney general. During a legislative special session […]
POLITICS
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice: Voters shouldn't decide abortion access issue

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice scoffed Monday at a suggestion by Democratic lawmakers to let voters decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state.The Republican governor said the state's abortion law falls under the scrutiny of the Legislature and the attorney general.During a legislative special session initiated by Justice last month, majority Republicans failed to pass legislation criminalizing abortion.On Friday, top Democrats asked Justice and leading GOP lawmakers to bring the Legislature back to consider a resolution to allow voters to consider a constitutional amendment for "reproductive freedom."Justice wanted no part of that."Unfortunately,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
woay.com

Frankenberry chosen as Executive Director of West Virginia Democratic Party

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Democratic Party announced they have named Ryan Frankenberry as the Party’s Executive Director. Frankenberry recently served as the Executive Director of the WV Working Families Party (WVWFP) and oversaw the launch of WVWFP with significant support from both Labor and Progressive organizations and activists.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

West Virginia looking for thousands of Election Day poll workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Believe it or not, we are less than 85 days away from the November election and West Virginia, like many other states, is looking for people to work the polls on Election Day. With that in mind, Tuesday, Aug. 16 was “National Poll Worker Recruitment...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Baldwin
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Patrick Morrisey
Person
Doug Skaff
Washington Examiner

Hope for education freedom deferred in West Virginia

On March 29, 2021, the Hope Scholarship was passed into law in West Virginia. At the time of its passage, Hope was the nation’s most expansive education savings account — available to 93% of West Virginia families looking for alternative education options. Aptly named, the Hope Scholarship represented a shift in the Mountain State toward greater education freedom and hope for families that had previously felt trapped by a state that was prioritizing systems over students.
EDUCATION
WOWK 13 News

Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit

PARKERSBURG, WV (WTRF)—On August 11, the Kroger Company filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

90% of Ohio parents trust child’s teacher: Survey says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An overwhelming majority of Ohio’s parents trust the state’s K-12 teachers to set their children up for success. A statewide survey of nearly 1,400 parents of school students in Ohio revealed on Monday that “whole child” approaches to education – like social-emotional skills, free meal services, and mental health and housing […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democrats#Gop#Republican#House Of Delegates#Senate#Democratic#Justice
WTRF- 7News

Walmart is expanding abortion coverage

Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees after staying largely quiet for months following the Supreme Court ruling that scrapped a nationwide right to abortion. In a memo sent to employees on Friday, the company said its health care plans will now cover abortion for employees “when there is a […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is 2nd most affordable state to live in

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new WalletHub study named its best states to live in in 2022. The financial website has a history of ranking West Virginia toward the bottom of similar lists it’s made, declaring the Mountain State the worst economy in the country, the least fun state and recently, one of the worst […]
REAL ESTATE
WBOY 12 News

Judge says plea deal was ‘strikingly deficient’ for couple arrested in West Virginia after trying to sell nuclear secrets

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife withdrew their guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about American nuclear-powered warships after a federal judge rejected plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty in February […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
WBOY 12 News

Pandemic rental assistance coming to an end in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Since the pandemic, The Mountaineer Rental Assistance program has been a lifeline for people who have struggled to pay rent, but now the program is narrowing its qualifications to apply, according to a release sent Tuesday. Now, according to the release, the new phase of assistance will only consider new, first-time […]
HOUSE RENT
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy