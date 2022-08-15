New York State Begins Speeding Crackdown

Governor Hochul has ordered law enforcement around New York to be on the lookout for speeding drivers.

A weeklong crackdown has begun to reduce the number of deadly crashes in the state.

"This enforcement campaign will be crucial not only to catch speeders but also to encourage all drivers to maintain safe speeds on our roadways, and I encourage all New Yorkers to take your time and get to your destination safely,” Governor Hochul said.

Unsafe speed contributed to 353 deadly crashes last year, up from 317 the year before. More than 23,000 speeding tickets were written last year during a similar crackdown.

Photo Credit: Getty Images