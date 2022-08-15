Read full article on original website
There's Never Been a TV Star Like D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai remembers exactly where he was when he found out he had been cast as Bear Smallhill on Reservation Dogs: in bed asleep. “My mom woke me up and was like, ‘You got the call! You got the call!’ ” he says. “I was like, ‘That’s sick.’ And then I just went back to bed.”
Behind the Wheel of the Rivian R1S, the World’s Most Hyped Electric SUV
The steepest street in Los Angeles, where I live, is a 33-percent grade. Driving down is something you experience in your stomach—it feels like you’re plunging down a slide. A few weeks ago, off-roading in the Catskills, the guide riding shotgun asked if I wanted to try something steeper: a nose-dive down a 45 percent grade of fresh mud. But there was a twist. At the bottom, I’d need to exit the slide in a shot through some trees. And basically do it blind. All of this in an R1S, the new 7,000-pound SUV from the electric car company Rivian, which costs around $90,000.
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
The Early Highlights of Beyonce's Fun New Album Renaissance
There’s no such thing as a minor Beyoncé release. Seismic shocks are par for the course for one of the most successful artists in pop music history, and releasing her first solo album in more than six years clocks in at the highest end of the Richter scale.
“We Knew This Was Going to Be a Tough Listen": Sounwave On the Making of Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
It’s been more than two months since Kendrick Lamar’s fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, was released to the public. But on a recent afternoon, the rapper’s longtime producer, Mark “Sounwave” Spears, is more than eager to dive right back in. It’s the first time anyone from Lamar’s camp has spoken at length on the project. Such silence has left many to wonder how Lamar and company feel about its reception. Because despite it being generally positively reviewed, without any standout singles to anchor the project, it was undoubtedly the Pulitzer Prize-winning emcee’s most divisive effort yet.
Nike Is Going All-In on California Collabs This Month
Nike is famously headquartered just outside of Portland, a city famous for its gloomy weather. A little further south is California—nicknamed, of course, the Golden State. So it feels fitting that the Swoosh has cooked up not one but two California collaborations to help close out summer. Nike is teaming up with the longstanding Laguna Beach-based label Stüssy and the beloved boutique Union Los Angeles, with a mix of Nike gear given the good old Cali treatment.
Buckle Up, Because Yeezy Day 2022 Is Here
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While the artist formerly known as Kanye West may be an iconic Gemini, it makes sense that Yeezy Day—a.k.a. your annual best shot at snagging a pair of Yeezy sneakers at retail prices—falls during Leo season. Now’s the time to show up and show off.
Atlanta Goes Back to Its Roots in the Season 4 Trailer
Two weeks after an early teaser gave us a trip down memory lane (or, in this case, memory Peachtree Street), Atlanta is back with the first full trailer for season four. We get a few glimpses of the situations the key characters find themselves in–including what appears to be Paper Boy performing at a Bat Mitzvah, Earn and Van taking their daughter, Lottie, on a fishing trip, and a scene of Paper Boy in the studio with a falsetto-voiced Mason Ramsey lookalike. We’re also shown what appears to be Earn in therapy, seeming irritated despite claiming that his work life is going well.
Gucci Mane Popularized One of Rap's Most Distasteful Trends. Now He's Trying to Undo It
Gucci Mane is largely responsible for one of rap’s worst trends: gleefully mocking people who have died. Now, ten years after his first vicious dig at someone’s grave, he’s showing regrets, and urges fellow rappers to stop the practice in his recent track, “Dissing The Dead."
Bullet Train’s Bonkers Red Carpet Showing Continues in L.A.
At last, the menswear locomotive that is the Bullet Train press tour has reached Los Angeles. After high-kicking their way through Europe, the movie’s motley cast—Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Joey King among them—have reconvened stateside. For the film’s LA premiere, the gang added a few more co-stars, including Bad Bunny and Logan Lerman, to their passenger log. And maybe it’s because the movie literally takes place on Japan’s state-of-the-art high-speed rail system, but there has been a kinetic energy to the red-carpet showing for David Leitch’s newest action flick. Pitt and Henry, in particular, have been sporting some of the sauciest menswear we’ve seen in a while.
Ben Affleck Wears His Mood on His Wrist
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. The biggest watch story of 2021 involved Ben Affleck and his romantically nostalgic choice of wristwear. In case you missed it: when the actor got back together with former fiancee Jennifer Lopez, he put all his efforts toward recapturing the magic of 2002 through either science or magic. Part of this involved dusting off the Franck Muller watch that Lopez gave him and which he wore when they were first together in the early 2000s. Since this moment, you could almost interpret Affleck’s mood through what’s on his wrist.
Drake's Long-Rumored Nike Air Force 1s Just Might Be Happening
Last July, images of Drake-tweaked Nike Air Force 1s, designed in conjunction with the release of the Canadian rapper's sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, did the rounds on social media. Perhaps most notable was how closely they adhered to the OG AF1, with a few subtle updates, including a repeating heart pattern on the soles.
Tiffany & Co. Is Making a Very Tangible Entrance Into the World of NFTs
The baby-blue box hits the metaverse: Tiffany & Co. is offering a couple hundred CryptoPunks owners the chance to render their very own NFT, using enamel and precious gemstones, into a very luxurious Web3 token that can be worn out and about in the real world. On Monday, the luxury...
You Should Be Having a Big Earthy Summer
A few months back, over a little impromptu dinner party at my place, my guests all commented on one thing. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the food, or the highballs made with whisky straight from theTokyo airport. It wasn’t the playlist I made or the new painting I’d hung on the wall that day. No, the star of the show was…a candle. One that smells like tomatoes, at that. Everybody commented on the candle, and within a week, every guest that night informed me that they’d bought one of their own.
The Lee Pace Guide to Pulling Off Cropped Pants
In many ways, we are in the midst of a great fashion undoing: a steady dismantling of the restrictive, long-held conventions we have of the “right” way to wear things. Consider, if you will, the humble trouser. In the world of menswear, pants remain ubiquitous yet divisive—but at what cost? Nowadays, pants can be giant. Pants can be weird. Pants can be anything you want them to be.
How These Unlikely Pants Became the New J.Crew’s First Big Hit
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Finally, having a boyfriend who’s into menswear paid off for somebody. Maddie Heldman, a 22-year-old Chicagoan, was browsing the J.Crew Men’s Instagram account after her partner sent her some news about the beloved and revamped mall brand. That’s when she saw them. “I saw the pants and immediately loved them,” she told me over email. The pants are your average khaki-colored chinos, only swelled to such enormous proportions that J.Crew officially calls the style the “Giant-fit chino.” Heldman hustled to the J.Crew on Michigan Avenue and managed to snag the very last pair of the pants in her size.
Black Party on His New Album, Bringing Early Soundcloud Energy Back, and Making Music With Donald Glover
When Arkansas-born musician Black Party (born Malik Flint) released his last album, he was in the thick of his 20s, enjoying life in his adopted hometown of Los Angeles. It’s now 2022, Flint is a 29-year-old father. His third solo album, Hummingbird, isn’t the same kind of cloudless day soundtrack as 2019’s Endless Summer. Instead it’s an eclectic mix of tones and textures, opening with the endearingly quirky “Blues” and featuring everything from nimble, combine ladder drill raps (“B.O.M.B.”), kaleidoscope psychedelia (“I Love You More Than You Know”), and a steamy love song set against the backdrop of the looming apocalypse (“WW3”).
Zachary Quinto stunned to discover 'Star Trek' connection to his great-grandfather
On Sunday's season finale of Who Do You Think You Are?, Zachary Quinto was stunned to discover a Trekkie connection he has to his maternal great-grandfather, P.J. McArdle. Quinto decided to boldly go where no Quinto has gone before, as journeyed to discover his ancestral history. And while he knew his great-grandfather McArdle held some sort of political position, due to the fact that the P.J. McArdle Roadway in Pittsburgh, Pa., is named after him, Quinto didn't know too much beyond that.
How the Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Became the It Sneaker of the Moment
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Every great shoe brand needs a flagship style, a reliable fan favorite whose appeal holds steady no matter which way the fashion tailwinds blow. Nike has the Dunk. Adidas has the Samba. New Balance has the 990. For Asics, the Japanese sportswear brand founded in 1949, that shoe is the Gel-Kayano 14—and despite a long and winding journey to the top, it’s one of the hottest sneakers on the market.
Remembering Issey Miyake, Who Pushed Clothing to Groundbreaking New Places
Issey Miyake, the Japanese fashion designer and the founder of the namesake fashion brand, has died aged 84 years old. According to the Kyodo news agency, the late designer was battling a form of liver cancer and passed away on 5 August. Hiroshima-born Miyake leaves behind a legacy that most...
