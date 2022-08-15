Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
8 Running Backs Experts Are Reaching For (2022 Fantasy Football)
While it’s key to have a great set of fantasy football draft rankings, it’s also important to know player’s average draft position. This allows you to see where a player is likely to be drafted versus where the experts have the player ranked. You can then ‘reach’ for a player that experts are higher on before they are usually selected by your leaguemates. Let’s take a look at players the experts think you should consider reaching for this fantasy football draft season.
Andrew Erickson’s Tight Ends to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
The 2022 NFL season is approaching, and that means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. What better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we’re also going to have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
The All-2025 fantasy football team: Josh Allen, Kyle Pitts and more
Time to dust off our crystal ball. Fantasy football is about projecting today's, tomorrow's and perhaps the upcoming couple of months' worth of NFL action. In essence, this game is all about predicting the future, something keeper and dynasty league managers know best. This group is constantly thinking beyond just the current season in question, a practice that ultimately heightens our scouting chops.
Aaron Rodgers Meets With Packers WRs After QB’s Rant
The four-time NFL MVP did not call the meeting, but he did speak throughout to give his receiving corps advice.
Fantasy Football Top 200 & Positional Rankings
Check out NBC Sports Boston's Top 200 overall rankings for Fantasy Football, and click the Positional Rankings at the bottom of the chart for a second tab. Below is everything you need to dominate your league this year. Player rankings by position. Sleepers, busts and player analysis. Editor’s Note: Get...
A scornful Aaron Rodgers issues a warning to wide receivers
Aaron Rodgers has some complaints about his wide receivers. Things aren’t going smoothly for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense. Rodgers made some comments this week that hint he’s frustrated with his wide receivers. Rodgers made some subtle threats to his wide receivers about potential targets if they play poorly.
Ken Riley named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Former Cincinnati Bengals star and Florida A&M legend Ken Riley got one step closer to enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The post Ken Riley named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
ESPN fantasy football keeper leagues just got better with new draft feature
If you’ve had the misfortune of participating in a fantasy football keeper league on a site that doesn’t allow for keepers to be slotted onto their teams pre-draft, then you’ve probably seen a draft or two ruined by a keeper being drafted onto the wrong team. For...
Packers: Elgton Jenkins should play at right tackle in 2022
With Elgton Jenkins activated from the physically unable to perform list earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers‘ Pro Bowl offensive lineman is nearing a return. Jenkins can play all five positions along the line. In 2020, he made the Pro Bowl as a guard. Last season, he played...
