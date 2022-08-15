Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Efforts continue to bring passenger rail service to northern Michigan
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan has a fair amount of rail road tracks, many of which don't get a lot of use. There is an effort that has been brewing for more than a decade to change that, to add passenger rail service from up North to down South. Over...
UpNorthLive.com
Blood donation in Oakland County found to have West Nile Virus
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - West Nile virus (WNV) has been detected in a blood donation from a resident of Oakland County, according to MDHHS. The donor has experienced no symptoms of illness. Michigan residents are reminded that the best way to protect against WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses such Eastern...
UpNorthLive.com
Deer hunting deadline: Hunters will have 72 hours to report harvest to DNR
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Deer hunters will have 72 hours to report that they killed a deer to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) this season. Last year, nearly 7,000 deer hunters voluntarily reported their deer harvest online to help test the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ new reporting system.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan is investing millions of dollars to improve state fish hatcheries
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hatcheries across Michigan are getting state money to pay for some big improvements. This building in Harrietta (in Wexford county) is just one of the hatcheries that need a face life after years of neglect so millions of dollars of funding from the State of Michigan will make help repairs to several hatcheries possible.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UpNorthLive.com
Struggling family in Illinois to receive renovated home
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — As utility and medical bills grow, some families in an Illinois county are facing evictions. An organization called The Dwelling Place will be helping at least one family in Vermillion County get back on their feet. The business group, W and T Enterprises, donated a...
UpNorthLive.com
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" the McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last...
UpNorthLive.com
Whitmer declares state of emergency after water main break
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for several counties after a water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority's (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility. The state of emergency declaration applies to Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. “We are drawing...
UpNorthLive.com
AG Nessel discusses regional issues with United Way
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Affordable housing, childcare and early education were some of the issues Attorney General Dana Nessel discussed with staff of a local non-profit on Wednesday. Nessel sat down with staff of the United Way of Northwest Michigan in Traverse City to learn more about these...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UpNorthLive.com
DNR updates website with questions, concerns with Camp Grayling expansion
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has updated its website regarding a proposal to lease some public property to Camp Grayling. The Michigan National Guard has proposed leasing about 162,000 acres of state forest land to conduct training exercises that use sophisticated communications systems.
UpNorthLive.com
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, August 16
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,731,787 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,774. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 23,165 new cases and 103 deaths on August 16. The average daily...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer proposes tax holiday on school supplies as GOP says it's too little too late
LANSING, Mich. — As parents start spending big bucks to book bags for another year of school, on Tuesday Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a plan to temporarily suspend the state's sales tax on school supplies. 19 other states have dropped taxes on school supplies for the time being,...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer proposes suspending sales tax on school supplies
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proposed suspending the Michigan sales tax on school supplies as part of her MI Back to School Plan aimed at lowering costs for families. She says her plan would save Michigan families money right now, help educators save on classroom expenses, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UpNorthLive.com
Whitmer kidnapping suspects were 'very eager' to carry out plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The accused ringleaders of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were "very eager" to carry out the plan, one of the suspect's accused conspirators testified Wednesday. Ty Garbin, a 26-year-old former airline mechanic from Hartland Township, testified Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox were...
UpNorthLive.com
PA governor signs executive order to block funds from being used for 'conversion therapy'
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Tuesday to block state funds and resources from being used for so-called "conversion therapy." “We can stand up and tell LGBTQ youth that we hear them, we accept them exactly as they are,” Wolf said.
Comments / 0