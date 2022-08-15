Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback
Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds (Where Does Everyone Stand After Preseason Week 1?)
We're through the first week of the 2022 NFL preseason, and the biggest storyline may be of the player who didn't play. Tom Brady is away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a personal matter, although it shouldn't effect his status for the start of the regular season. The first...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett lines up with the first team offense in practice
Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with hopes of him becoming the future of the team, and it looks like he is already getting a shake at it. During practice on Tuesday, Pickett saw action with the first-team offense for the first time. Pickett had a great first pre-season game, and...
Yardbarker
Four Chargers who improved their stock after Preseason Week 1 vs. Rams
The Los Angeles Chargers opened up the preseason with a 29-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. In a back and forth game in which neither teams starters played in, a few players stood out for the Chargers. Chase Daniel QB. Chase Daniel played a solid game after getting the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
How to watch Thursday Night Football during 2022 NFL season
It’s time for a new era of Thursday Night Football. After years of jumping around different networks, TNF has found a new permanent home in 2022: Amazon Prime Video. For the first time, a streaming service has a season-long exclusive broadcasting deal with the NFL. Fifteen TNF games throughout...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL
Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
Fantasy football: Where to draft Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
One of the most interesting players in the fantasy football world this season – and the subject of the most speculation on his draft value – is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill thrived when paired with QB Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and the question now...
2022 NFL Odds: Baltimore Ravens over/under win total prediction
The Baltimore Ravens are a team to pay attention to in the AFC North Division. Let’s take a look at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Ravens’ over/under win total prediction. The Ravens are currently the favorite to win the strong AFC North...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Los Angeles Rams CB praises Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James after receiving new record deal
Pittsburgh Steelers two-time Pro Bowler Minkah Fitzpatrick became the highest-paid safety in NFL history when he signed a four-year, $73 million contract extension in June. It was reported by Daniel Popper of The Athletic in late July -- amidst his contract hold in -- that Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, a fellow two-time Pro Bowler, was "likely" seeking a new deal that would make him the highest paid player at his position.
FOX Sports
Should Steelers start rookie QB Kenny Pickett in Week 1?
Rookie Kenny Pickett might be making a move in the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback derby. The 2022 first-round pick took snaps with the first team at practice on Tuesday, perhaps suggesting that Pickett could be their starter right away. Colin Cowherd is hoping that the Steelers make Pickett the opening-week starter...
Chargers Waive Five Players to Trim Roster to 85
The Chargers have announced five roster moves on Monday.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Ravens extend wild preseason win streak
Ravens -6.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover) Moneyline: Ravens -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Cardinals +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total) Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined. Baltimore last lost...
Comments / 0