Los Angeles, CA

The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback

Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

How to watch Thursday Night Football during 2022 NFL season

It’s time for a new era of Thursday Night Football. After years of jumping around different networks, TNF has found a new permanent home in 2022: Amazon Prime Video. For the first time, a streaming service has a season-long exclusive broadcasting deal with the NFL. Fifteen TNF games throughout...
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL

Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Rams CB praises Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James after receiving new record deal

Pittsburgh Steelers two-time Pro Bowler Minkah Fitzpatrick became the highest-paid safety in NFL history when he signed a four-year, $73 million contract extension in June. It was reported by Daniel Popper of The Athletic in late July -- amidst his contract hold in -- that Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, a fellow two-time Pro Bowler, was "likely" seeking a new deal that would make him the highest paid player at his position.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Should Steelers start rookie QB Kenny Pickett in Week 1?

Rookie Kenny Pickett might be making a move in the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback derby. The 2022 first-round pick took snaps with the first team at practice on Tuesday, perhaps suggesting that Pickett could be their starter right away. Colin Cowherd is hoping that the Steelers make Pickett the opening-week starter...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Ravens extend wild preseason win streak

Ravens -6.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover) Moneyline: Ravens -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Cardinals +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total) Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined. Baltimore last lost...
BALTIMORE, MD

