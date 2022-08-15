Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
3News and Dunkin' surprises Canton teacher that inspires students to ask 'what if' in the classroom to help students achieve success outside of class
CANTON, Ohio — As teachers and students head back to the classroom, 3News and Dunkin' teamed up to surprise and honor a Northeast Ohio teacher that is making an extraordinary impact on every student she teaches. Many qualities make a good teacher, but the ability to inspire students to...
Gates Mills teacher tells parents to 'cut the cord' and allow children to grow: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle
GATES MILLS, Ohio — The school year is starting and that means a lot of stress and anxiety for both the students and parents. You may be wondering... But parents at Saint Francis of Assisi School in Gates Mills get a little extra help from junior high language arts teacher, Cindy D'Alessandro, with her famous, annual speech she calls “Cutting the Cord."
Akron unveils new outdoor dance floor at Lock 4 downtown: Bluetooth connectivity allows you to pick the music
AKRON, Ohio — Are you a dancing machine? There's a new place for you to show off your best moves!. The city of Akron has completed the installation of a temporary outdoor dance floor at Lock 4 on South Main Street downtown, which includes Bluetooth speakers for members of the public to connect and play their favorite music.
Back-to-school prep: How to help kids and teens fall asleep and wake up earlier
CLEVELAND — School bells will soon ring throughout Northeast Ohio, signaling summer break is over -- but some students will have a difficult time saying goodbye to sleeping in. To prepare for back-to-school, Dr. Brian Chen, a sleep specialist at the Cleveland Clinic, recommends students begin moving up their...
Need a nap? Check out the University of Akron’s latest investment
At the University of Akron officials know a well-rested mind is a key to learning. So, they are giving students the perfect opportunity to catch some extra Zzzs.
Akron barber college provides 300 free haircuts to kids returning to school
AKRON, Ohio — At Beyond Expectations Barber College (BEBC) on Romig Road in Akron, things were hopping on Tuesday!. Barbers and those in training "busted the dos" of kids heading back to school. It's been busy. "Out of control busy!" says Eric Garrett Jr., owner of BEBC. "With the...
11-year-old Lorain boy helps save beloved neighbor's life
LORAIN, Ohio — On most summer days, you can find 11-year-old Javoni Cordona on the front porch of his neighbor, Kim Dembeck's house. He and the other neighborhood kids stop there frequently for ice cream. The visits feel a little different to Javoni, though. His bond with "Miss Kim"...
She said yes! Officers become engaged at Cleveland PD graduation ceremony
A love story stole the show at the graduation ceremony for new Cleveland police officers on Monday. A veteran officer asked a new rookie to marry him.
Summit County Probate Court, Summit Metro Parks offering free outdoor group wedding ceremony Sept. 23
AKRON, Ohio – Summit County Probate Court and Summit Metro Parks are partnering to offer a free outdoor wedding and vow renewal ceremony Sept. 23 at the Valley View Area of Cascade Valley Metro Park, located at 1212 Cuyahoga St. in Akron. It’s the fourth year the court and...
Student brawl: Ohio school board to consider firing teacher
Lorain City Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Graham has recommended district officials terminate one of the school employees seen on video apparently encouraging a student brawl at Southview Middle School on May 9. David Contreras of Lorain, an 8th grade science teacher, was one of several employees seen on cell phone and security camera footage appearing to encourage a fight between two students, then mocking them. It happened in the hallway just outside Contreras' classroom, records show.
SCORE Cleveland offers free help to start up your own business
There is free help to start up your own business — one-on-one mentoring from successful business leaders in Cleveland, including marketing, financial advice, business plans and more.
From Cleveland Clinic to monger, Dr. Kandice Marchant turns her love of cheesemaking into a new career chapter in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dr. Kandice Marchant can teach us all a thing or two about pursuing one's passions in life. After 36 years in a successful career at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Marchant switched gears, diving into her love of cheese and the craft of making it, and turning her unique skill set into a business.
richlandsource.com
Open Source: Is there significance to the pink sandstone in the new local roundabout?
Reader question: I just drove on the new roundabout at Cook/Illinois/Mansfield-Lucas roads today! Do you know if the sandstone in the middle has special significance? Mansfield used to be known for pink sandstone.
Progressive looking to sell local buildings, including one in Mayfield; Annual Village Celebration is Aug. 20
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- Mayor Brenda Bodnar responded during a Village Council meeting Monday (Aug. 15) to a report posted earlier that day that Progressive Insurance -- the village’s largest employer and taxpayer -- intends to sell five of its local properties. Bodnar said the village keeps in close contact...
‘Frozen’ at Playhouse Square isn’t just a musical, it’s an experience
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disney’s “Frozen” isn’t just a musical. It’s an experience. So, if the prospect of sharing the theater with hundreds of kids dressed up as a princess or a snowman, listening to those kids sing along to songs they know by heart and sitting through a show that’s more style over substance makes you a bit uneasy, you’re best to, well, let it go. Because you’d be missing out on a magical night at the theater.
coolcleveland.com
Building a Day in Akron: Gardens, History & Nostalgia by Claudia Taller
Late summer, and we wanted an outing. One of my friends said, “Let’s spend a day together in your old stomping grounds.” Which is where, I wondered. “You know, in Akron.” I last lived in Akron when I was 13, and so I said, “I’m game. Let me come up with something we’d all like to do.”
People
Machine Gun Kelly Honored with His Own Holiday in Cleveland After Playing Hometown Stadium Show
Machine Gun Kelly will now be celebrated annually in Cleveland — by law!. Over the weekend, mayor Justin Bibb honored the 32-year-old rapper-turned-rocker with a document officially declaring Aug. 13 as "Machine Gun Kelly Day" in his Ohio hometown — hours before MGK wrapped the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour for around 50,000 attendees at the city's FirstEnergy Stadium.
whbc.com
Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A death investigation in Canton. The county coroner’s office is awaiting autopsy results from Cleveland on 36-year-old Kennon Lathen. The Canton man was found unresponsive in a parking lot on DeWalt Avenue NW behind George’s Lounge downtown early Sunday morning.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron Public Schools District needs teachers, offers several ways to become an educator
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Public Schools District is looking to hire teachers, with about 60 spots open, as the district moves into the 2022-23 school year, said Angela Carter, the district’s recruitment and retention manager. It’s not surprising school systems across the country need positions filled, because...
newsymom.com
“Carry On”: A Century of Swing Exhibition in the Paul Brown Museum
A new exhibition, “Carry On”: A Century of Swing, is now open in the Paul Brown Museum within the Massillon Museum. It will continue through January 8, 2023. The gallery documents more than 80 years of the Massillon Tiger Swing Band’s history plus information about its Washington High School predecessors.
