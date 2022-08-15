ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Gates Mills teacher tells parents to 'cut the cord' and allow children to grow: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle

GATES MILLS, Ohio — The school year is starting and that means a lot of stress and anxiety for both the students and parents. You may be wondering... But parents at Saint Francis of Assisi School in Gates Mills get a little extra help from junior high language arts teacher, Cindy D'Alessandro, with her famous, annual speech she calls “Cutting the Cord."
GATES MILLS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Akron, OH
Entertainment
City
Canton, OH
WKYC

11-year-old Lorain boy helps save beloved neighbor's life

LORAIN, Ohio — On most summer days, you can find 11-year-old Javoni Cordona on the front porch of his neighbor, Kim Dembeck's house. He and the other neighborhood kids stop there frequently for ice cream. The visits feel a little different to Javoni, though. His bond with "Miss Kim"...
LORAIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Chuck E Cheese#Goldfish Swim School
WDTN

Student brawl: Ohio school board to consider firing teacher

Lorain City Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Graham has recommended district officials terminate one of the school employees seen on video apparently encouraging a student brawl at Southview Middle School on May 9. David Contreras of Lorain, an 8th grade science teacher, was one of several employees seen on cell phone and security camera footage appearing to encourage a fight between two students, then mocking them. It happened in the hallway just outside Contreras' classroom, records show.
LORAIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
Cleveland.com

‘Frozen’ at Playhouse Square isn’t just a musical, it’s an experience

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disney’s “Frozen” isn’t just a musical. It’s an experience. So, if the prospect of sharing the theater with hundreds of kids dressed up as a princess or a snowman, listening to those kids sing along to songs they know by heart and sitting through a show that’s more style over substance makes you a bit uneasy, you’re best to, well, let it go. Because you’d be missing out on a magical night at the theater.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Building a Day in Akron: Gardens, History & Nostalgia by Claudia Taller

Late summer, and we wanted an outing. One of my friends said, “Let’s spend a day together in your old stomping grounds.” Which is where, I wondered. “You know, in Akron.” I last lived in Akron when I was 13, and so I said, “I’m game. Let me come up with something we’d all like to do.”
AKRON, OH
People

Machine Gun Kelly Honored with His Own Holiday in Cleveland After Playing Hometown Stadium Show

Machine Gun Kelly will now be celebrated annually in Cleveland — by law!. Over the weekend, mayor Justin Bibb honored the 32-year-old rapper-turned-rocker with a document officially declaring Aug. 13 as "Machine Gun Kelly Day" in his Ohio hometown — hours before MGK wrapped the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour for around 50,000 attendees at the city's FirstEnergy Stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A death investigation in Canton. The county coroner’s office is awaiting autopsy results from Cleveland on 36-year-old Kennon Lathen. The Canton man was found unresponsive in a parking lot on DeWalt Avenue NW behind George’s Lounge downtown early Sunday morning.
CANTON, OH
newsymom.com

“Carry On”: A Century of Swing Exhibition in the Paul Brown Museum

A new exhibition, “Carry On”: A Century of Swing, is now open in the Paul Brown Museum within the Massillon Museum. It will continue through January 8, 2023. The gallery documents more than 80 years of the Massillon Tiger Swing Band’s history plus information about its Washington High School predecessors.
MASSILLON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy