Popular Illinois Bakery Celebrating 25 Year Anniversary With Free Bundtlets
If you've never had a Bundt cake before, you're 100% missing out on some delicious desserts in the Stateline. I remember when Nothing Bundt Cakes first came to my hometown of Rockford. My mom told me we had to go get a bunch of Bundt cakes and I had absolutely no idea what that meant! After indulging in my first bite of one, I was hooked. The light, creamy, fluffy cake is literally soooooo good!
rockrivercurrent.com
Tom & Jerry’s to open fourth Rockford-area restaurant, first in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — Tom & Jerry’s is bringing its gyros, Italian beef sandwiches, Angus beef cheeseburgers and other favorites to a new location on Riverside Boulevard. The local fast-dining chain plans to break ground at 7170 E. Riverside Blvd. next month with a goal of opening in December, said Bob Grottke, owner of Tom & Jerry’s. It is the restaurant chain’s fourth location.
One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks
This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
Does This Popular Local Bakery Have The Best Donuts In Rockford?
Since I've been writing a ton about food lately, we need to address the best part of dinner... the dessert, of course!. I've talked about pizza, guac, queso, tacos, and burgers recently. What I haven't had you help me debate about were donuts. I know we all gravitate toward a certain donut when we get the craving. I always go for a filled long john or a custard filled donut. Why? They're filling and actually satisfy your taste buds! So, I decided to go on the hunt to find the BEST donuts in the Rockford and surrounding areas.
New Awesome Chicken Joint Opening In Illinois With Several More To Follow
When one door closes another opens or, in this case, when one business closes another gets a chance to make its standalone debut. This is the case for a new spot opening in the Rockford area. Although many people already enjoy their food regularly, it's finally getting it one physical restaurant.
Local Baker Whips Up Delicious 815 Cookies In Time For Rockford’s 815 Day
If you love supporting local businesses, now's the perfect time to jump into 815 Day!. Every year since I can remember, this has been a big day in the Stateline. All across the Rockford area, 815 Day really celebrates the city, shopping local, and especially supporting small businesses! Who's your favorite local business in the Stateline? I'd have to say... Humble Bee Bakery based out of Machesney Park.
starvedrock.media
Mendotan Wins Big Sweet Corn Festival 50-50
With another summer festival in the books, another big 50-50 pot has been won. The Mendota Sweet Corn Festival wrapped up Sunday with the announcement of the 50-50 winner. Mendota's own Jennifer Escatel won $21,120 with the pot split. More than two years ago WLPO News did a story featuring Escatel as she spent 56 days in New York City responding to a need for nurses as the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into high gear.
rockrivercurrent.com
Nearly $3M state grant to help bring Times Theater in Rockford back to life
ROCKFORD — Developers behind a proposal to bring the Times Theater in downtown back to life as a multiuse entertainment venue have won a state grant considered key to funding the project. Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday announced $106 million in capital grants that will go toward revitalizing 50...
WIFR
Locally owned hair salon opens storefront on Miracle Mile in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hometown business celebrated Rockford Day at their new salon location in Rockford. 815 Blades Hair Salon owner Bill Brinkley shared his dream with guests Monday during the shop’s grand re-opening. Brinkley, a proud Rockford resident, first opened 815 Blades on August 15, 2019. After...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford wants the next season of ‘A League of Their Own’ filmed here
ROCKFORD — The stars of a new show centered on the Rockford Peaches could film here in the future if Rockford City Council members have their say. The city is ramping up its efforts to recruit the team behind Prime Video’s new series “A League of Their Own” to film here. The first season of the show, which debuted Friday on the Amazon streaming service, was largely filmed in Pittsburgh.
Winnebago County Fair returns for 101st year
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Fair is back for their 101st year. The gates open at noon Wednesday, and it is only $5 to get in opening day and Thursday. Tickets will be $7 Friday and Saturday. Some of the activities residents will be able to check out includes a carnival, a lumberjack […]
travelawaits.com
7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin
Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
Rockford holding resource fair for residents
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford community asked for help, and the City is responding. They will be hosting a “Community Resource Fair” on Wednesday. Two dozen agencies will be on hand to assist people with anything from employment to housing to mental health. City leaders said that this is a direct result of a […]
WIFR
Mystery customer pays family’s $100 bill
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Random acts of kindness happen from time to time, and sometimes those small acts can contribute to someones life in a big way. “It makes you want to do nice things for people,” said Jackie Ahrendt. Jackie Ahrendt and her family enjoy attending Coaches Corner,...
nrgmediadixon.com
Venetian Night Returns to Dixon Riverfront Saturday Night, In Spite of the Weather
Saturday evening on the Dixon Riverfront saw many street performers, face painting for the kids as well as several people wearing decorated masks. It was the return of Venetian Night. Despite the fact the weather did not look favorable Saturday morning, the sky cleared and people came for the event....
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford to host largest community college volleyball tournament in the country
ROCKFORD — Hundreds of athletes and visitors will fill the UW Health Sports Factory in downtown this weekend for the largest community college volleyball tournament in the country. The National Junior College Athletic Association Opening Weekend Tournament runs Friday through Sunday at the Sports Factory, 305 S. Madison St.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford pauses plans to demolish former grocery store on West State Street
ROCKFORD — City Council members have pushed back plans to tear down a former grocery store on West State Street after the alderwoman who represents the area raised an issue with demolition. Alderwoman Linda McNeely, a Democrat who represents the 13th Ward, said she wants to see the former...
Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes
One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
Rockford 15-year-old with loaded gun arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old from Rockford is in Juvenile Detention after a loaded handgun was found on him. Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of Broadway around 8:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor, according to the department. Officers found two people matching […]
WIFR
City council approves demolition of Founders Landing building
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Davis Park has been in Rockford for nearly three decades, but city leaders believe in that time, the space has never been utilized to it’s fullest potential. “It doesn’t scream to any young family or someone at lunch who works downtown, saying come on over,”...
