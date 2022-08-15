Read full article on original website
Elle
Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George
Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split
Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
Popculture
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage
Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer speaks out following Jackson split
Olivia Frazer has spoken out for the first since announcing her split from Jackson Lonie. Watch below:. The 28-year-old Married at First Sight Australia star took to Instagram on Monday (8 August) to share a message of gratitude to her followers for sending their love and support. Dressed in what...
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]
Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day
A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Woman stunned after date said she was 'unladylike' after she ate a whole salad
A woman has been left stunned after going on a date with a man who told her she was 'unladylike' for eating a whole salad. Diamond Jackson, 23, said she was rejected after the date last Tuesday (August 2) and has now shared the images of the message he sent her.
‘Married at First Sight’ Season 10 Couples: Where Are They Now?
Only one Washington D.C. couple from Season 10 of 'Married at First Sight' has experienced lasting love. But many of the cast members are thriving.
Mum trying to wean toddler off dummies fuming after they get dog hooked too
A mum has unintentionally doubled her problems after her attempt to wean her toddler off dummies led to the family dog getting hooked on them too. Gemma Hill has been trying to consciously uncouple her 18-month-old daughter Bonnie Howards from her comforters for two months with zero success. The youngster...
‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Says She Doesn’t Want Her Marriage to Nate ‘Disrespected’ In Teaser for Next Episode
Nate's friendship with Megan could be an issue in his marriage to Stacia, a teaser for the next episode of 'Married at First Sight' hints.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Calls Out Kody for Favoring Robyn in Tense Trailer Announcing Premiere
Family shakeup. Sister Wives is coming back with a brand new season, and fans are going to see the famous polygamous family, made up of wives Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and husband Kody Brown, go through explosive trials and tribulations within their family dynamic amid Christine Brown‘s split from the patriarch. Keep reading to learn more about Sister Wives season 17!
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Wife Chantel Amid Divorce: ‘Rotten on the Inside’
Not so friendly exes. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has posted yet another cryptic message that seemingly shaded his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, amid their ongoing divorce. “We live in a world of appearance where how you look on the outside is more important than how you look on...
Serena Williams tells Selena Gomez she has ‘serious boundaries’ when it comes to ‘mental fitness’
Serena Williams says she has “serious boundaries” when it comes to taking time for herself and looking after her mental wellbeing.The tennis superstar, who recently revealed her plans for retirement, sat down for a candid conversation with Selena Gomez’s wellness platform, Wondermind.In the short clip, shared to Gomez’s Instagram account, the actor asks Williams what “mental fitness” means to her.“Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down,” Williams said.“I did this years ago before mental health was a topic among everyone’s mind. It was more just like, alright I’m shutting myself down today. Subconsciously it was...
Did Matt Roloff Cheat On Amy Roloff? Details on ‘Little People, Big World’ Divorce
Viewers first met Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff back in 2006 on their humble farm in Oregon as the series chronicled the lives of the six-member Roloff family. However, no one expected the pair to get divorced midway through their reality show. The 2015 split shocked fans, and almost instantaneously, rumors of infidelity abounded. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about whether Matt cheated on Amy during their marriage.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé's Kara and Guillermo share baby news weeks after wedding airs
90-Day Fiancé couple Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer tied the knot last summer. As their wedding day airs for the viewers, the two announce the news of their first pregnancy. Despite fans knowing the episodes are filmed weeks and months in advance, fans of the popular couple were left stunned to learn of the news the two would be welcoming their first child later this year.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Leon: ‘Forever Proud of This Kid’
Nothing like a mother’s love. Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a touching tribute to her child Leon Brown for their 27th birthday while gushing over “Leo the Lion.” The reality star included a carousel of pictures on the Friday, July 29, Instagram post, sharing precious moments in their life.
‘RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield Confirms She’s Dating Reality Star Martell Holt After Beach Date
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield is in a new relationship. After Sheree, 52, was spotted taking selfies on the beach with Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt, she confirmed to TMZ that the two are dating. “We actually met through a mutual friend,” Sheree said. “He’s met my friends. He met several people in my family. We’ve been just hanging out. I’m enjoying life right now.”
Honey Boo Boo is Having Weight Loss Surgery Alongside Her Boyfriend
"Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is scheduled to receive weight loss surgery after her 17th birthday.
Sister Wives’ Janelle and Kody Brown’s Daughter Maddie Pregnant With Baby No. 3: Bump Photos
Expanding the family! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with husband Caleb Brush. The TLC star announced the exciting news on July 29 and has taken fans on her journey with photos of her growing baby bump.
Alan Jackson Is Going To Be A Grandpa For The First Time After Daughter Ali And Husband Sam Bradshaw Announce They’re Expecting A Baby Boy
BIG congrats to Alan Jackson and family on the newest addition they have on the way!. The country music legend is set to become a grandpa for the first time as his middle daughter Ali Jackson Bradshaw and her husband Sam Bradshaw are expecting a baby boy in December. The...
