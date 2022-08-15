Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Anders Carlson discusses ACL recovery, from ‘hard and long’ days to ‘a lot of greenlights’
Anders Carlson didn’t want to settle for an extra point. He wanted his first kick post-ACL surgery to be a real attempt. So, when Carlson stepped onto the field one day this spring — before he was medically cleared to return to practice with Auburn—he backed up and placed the ball down at the 30-yard line. Carlson went through his pre-kick routine and then unleashed his powerful right foot on the ball, driving it right through the uprights.
Auburn wants to rotate 8-10 defensive linemen this season. Can it get there?
Depth can be a luxury, but when it comes to the defensive line, it’s more of a necessity—especially in the SEC, which has long been a line-of-scrimmage league. Jimmy Brumbaugh knows that well, having both played defensive line — he was an All-SEC lineman at Auburn in 1996 and 1997 — and coached the position in the conference. It’s why his goal this preseason is to establish functional depth along Auburn’s defensive line heading into his first season back at his alma mater.
saturdaydownsouth.com
The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Auburn football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Auburn. We’ll stay with the SEC West all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. Only Auburn. Only Auburn could’ve tried to organize a coup to get a coach...
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Saban said about transfers, CB injury, D-line
At the midpoint of the week between the two August scrimmages, Nick Saban is set to discuss the progress in a Wednesday evening press briefing. We’ll have the updates once he arrives. Refresh for the latest. -- Saban is here and we’re off. -- They’re in the dog...
Former Auburn cornerback joins Cincinnati Bengals
Former Auburn defensive back Javaris Davis returned to the NFL on Wednesday by signing with the Cincinnati Bengals. Davis had been out of the league since the Miami Dolphins waived him on June 8. The Bengals picked up Davis as they waived cornerback Bookie Radley-Hiles, an undrafted rookie from Washington.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn football opens practice facility doors to Tuskegee during construction
With a little help from a neighbor, the Tuskegee football team scrimmaged at Auburn’s practice facility last Saturday while new turf is being put down at Tuskegee’s game field. The two schools are just 20 miles from each other, and Auburn administration said it was a “no-brainer” to...
WATCH: Gus Malzahn hosts dance battle between UCF coaches and Travis Williams crushes it
Gus Malzahn and current Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin run things very differently. While Harsin can be seen flashing his metaphorical guns in the weight room and running laps with his guys, Malzahn likes to keep things a bit lighter. On Monday night, Malzahn shared a video on his...
RELATED PEOPLE
A-List No. 3: Carver-Montgomery 5-star James Smith enjoys the questions around his recruitment
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Scroll through James Smith’s social media pages and you’ll rarely see the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder smiling. In fact, you won’t find many photos at all, aside from the obligatory snapshots of his college visits. The recluse Smith says it’s not intentional, well, partially.
Opelika banking on physical play, tradition in move up to Class 7A
Since taking over as head coach of the Opelika Bulldogs, longtime assistant coach Erik Speakman has amassed a record of 36-14 in four seasons. He’s also recorded an impressive 23-1 record in region games, something for which he gives full credit to his players. “Well, first, any coach that...
elmoreautauganews.com
Ready for Some Football? Jacksonville State Opens their Season Against Stephen F. Austin in Montgomery
College football is right around the corner, and in a couple of weeks, two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) powerhouses will meet down the street in Montgomery to kick off the season. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will take on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in the FCS Kickoff Classic and will be nationally televised on ESPN.
opelikaobserver.com
Panthers Introduce New Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach
SMITHS STATION — The Smiths Station High School Panthers have a new leader in one of their packs. Armon Ingersoll was recently announced as the head coach of the varsity Panther boys’ basketball team. He takes over from coach Steven Davis, who took a job with the Lee County School System this summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrbl.com
In The Trenches: Episode 4 “The School On Da Hill”
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Carver High School is also famously known as the school “On Da Hill”. Their recent football success has forced the Tigers reputation to sky rocket around the state of Georgia. In the Fountain City, the Tigers have always had a very strong following among their fans and alumni. In the 4th episode of “In The Trenches”, we spoke with former and current players about what Carver means to their community.
Man linked to 3 shootings in Alabama, Georgia charged with attempted murder of I-85 motorist in Auburn
A 45-year-old man was shot and critically injured while he was driving on Interstate 85 in Auburn. Authorities said the suspect is believed to be linked to three shootings near I-85 Wednesday morning. Troup County, Ga. sheriff’s officials Wednesday afternoon identified the suspect as 45-year-old Jerel Raphael Brown of Montgomery....
2nd shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn, Ala.
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac. Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
WTVM
Hey Day Market opens at Auburn University
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A vibrant addition to the culinary scene opened in Auburn. Hey Day Market at the Tony & Libba Ran Culinary Science at Auburn University (AU) is officially open for lunch. Students, family and friends gather at the multi-concept food hall on South College Street, where it’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Eufaula mayor visits South Korea to recruit new business
EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs recently traveled to South Korea. The mayor was on a recruiting mission for jobs. He met with five companies. Tibbs called the trip a big success. “Two of the companies are a perfect match for our city,” said Tibbs. Both companies...
WSFA
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Kim Wanous, a longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama. Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.
Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene
UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning. Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
thecitymenus.com
Family and Date Night Fun in West Point at Purge Nation
Those living in the Chattahoochee Valley can find something to do in downtown West Point for the whole family. Purge Nation recently opened at 719 3rd Avenue with a full restaurant and bar along with axe throwing, virtual reality, and darts! The owners tell us they wanted something in town where everyone could have fun either for a family night, date night, or just to mingle if single.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0