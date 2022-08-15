Anders Carlson didn’t want to settle for an extra point. He wanted his first kick post-ACL surgery to be a real attempt. So, when Carlson stepped onto the field one day this spring — before he was medically cleared to return to practice with Auburn—he backed up and placed the ball down at the 30-yard line. Carlson went through his pre-kick routine and then unleashed his powerful right foot on the ball, driving it right through the uprights.

AUBURN, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO