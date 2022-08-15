Read full article on original website
WALB 10
As fall semester ignites, SWGA sees economic impact from Valdosta State
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Another fall semester is underway at Valdosta State University (VSU). They may not realize it, but students enrolled at VSU are making a big impact on South Georgia. When Valdosta State University students are in school, multiple businesses in Lowndes and surrounding counties benefit, according to...
valdostatoday.com
United Way CEO selected for leadership roles
VALDOSTA – The Greater Valdosta United Way CEO and president has been selected to serve on United Way Worldwide’s National Advisory Council. Michael Smith, president and CEO of the Greater Valdosta United Way, has been selected to serve on United Way Worldwide’s National Advisory Council (NAC), which acts as a liaison between national leadership and more than 1,050 local and state United Ways.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta On-Demand receives Transportation Project of the Year
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s On-Demand Transit system receives the Transportation Project of the Year award. The City of Valdosta has fully embraced technology and innovation through its partnership with Via to provide the City of Valdosta’s first transit system for over a year. During the Georgia Chapter of the American Public Works Association Awards Ceremony, the Valdosta On-Demand Transit system received the Small Cities and Rural Communities Project of the year award for Transportation Project of the Year.
WALB 10
A year in, Valdosta On-Demand seeing great success
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - After a year in business, Valdosta On-Demand has been helpful and convenient to many in the Azalea City. Valdosta On-Demand is the city’s first-ever transit system. City officials said it has already been a great success. A success that has led to extended hours and an expanded fleet.
valdostatoday.com
School shooting rumor circulating in region did not originate from this area
VALDOSTA, GA- Local schools, including Lowndes County Schools, want to assure parents and students that a social media post circulating in regards to a threatened shooting did not originate from this area. Lowndes County Schools Release:. Lowndes County Schools is aware of a social media post circulating regarding a school...
valdostacity.com
Gary Turner Wins APWA Award
Every year the Georgia Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) recognizes a Public Works employee from across the state by awarding the APWA Chapter Employee of the Year Award to an employee with outstanding achievements. This year, the APWA Awards Banquet was held on August 10, 2022, at Jekyll Island. Gary Turner, Groundskeeper II for the Right-of-Way Maintenance Division of the City of Valdosta was selected as the recipient. The Right-of-Way Maintenance Division falls under the Public Works Department. This division is primarily responsible for repairs, general ground maintenance, and landscaping of the Downtown Main Street area, including mowing grass, weed control, pressure washing, and litter control. Seasonal activities include changing decorative banners to installing Christmas Décor, shrubs, flowers, and mulch.
wfxl.com
Local schools react to circulating social media threats
----- Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office shared a message on their Facebook page about being made aware of a vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media. According to the CCSO, the threat is not valid. Officials say the Crisp County School System is...
WALB 10
Tift Co. Schools, law enforcement investigating social media threat
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Schools and law enforcement are responding to a social media threat that was made. The school system said it was notified of the threat on Tuesday. The school system said it is working with the Tifton Police Department to investigate the threat. “We are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney Sidney Powell
ATLANTA — A group of Donald Trump supporters copied a trove of sensitive Georgia election files in Coffee County after the 2020 presidential election, a breach that included data from an election server, voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to documents produced in response to subpoenas. Trump...
valdostatoday.com
William “Bill” Thomas Mizell, Sr.
William “Bill” Thomas Mizell, Sr., 76, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Valdosta, GA. He was born to the late Lloyd Theo Mizell and Doris Tomlinson Mizell on August 19, 1945, in Valdosta, GA. He was a Navy Veteran and participated in three tours in Vietnam. He was the owner and operator of Reliable Lawn Care Services. He was a member of Morningside Baptist Church.
southgatv.com
Tift schools’ social media threat
TIFTON, GA – The Tifton Police Department and Tift Schools are aware of a Snapchat threat posted last night on social media and reshared throughout the area. Tifton Police Officers and Tift School System Security Officers started working together immediately after receiving notice of the threat to track it and put a plan in place to protect our kids.
valdostatoday.com
Roger Dale Watson, Sr.
Roger Dale Watson, Sr. of Valdosta, 79, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born June 9, 1943, to the late Ernest McCree and Bertha Howell Watson in Worth County. Roger worked in sales with Affinity Building Systems. He was a self-made businessman. He was a co-owner of Peach State Homes in Adel, Ga and owner of Georgia Home Builders in Valdosta. He was an avid University of Georgia fan and Bulldog Booster Club Member as well as a season ticket holder for decades. He was a member of the Booster Club for the Valdosta Wildcats and the Worth County Rams. Roger was a family man and he loved to travel. He was an amazing husband, father and friend.
valdostatoday.com
Sports
LOWNDES CO. - The Lowndes Vikings are back with the 2022 football regular season with a two-game Georgia Florida Football Classic. Release: Lowndes Viking Football is back! The 2022 football regular season begins Saturday, August…. Local NewsAugust 16, 2022. VALDOSTA - All Valdosta High School Athletics programs will be transitioning...
valdostatoday.com
Boston couple arrested for theft and other charges
THOMASVILLE – A former Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office employee and spouse were arrested and charged with theft by taking. On August 3, 2022, the GBI arrested and charged Susan Kuhns, age 47, of Boston, Georgia with eight counts of theft by taking, four counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of purchase of a controlled substance, and one count of computer invasion of privacy. The GBI also arrested and charged Justin Kuhns, age 50, of Boston, Georgia with one count of theft by taking.
valdostatoday.com
Lanier County shooting arrest update
LAKELAND -A man wanted on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in a Lanier County shooting has been arrested. Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County on August 15, 2022 and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age...
WALB 10
Third man arrested in fatal Lanier Co. shooting
LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - A third suspect that was wanted in connection to a deadly Lanier County shooting was arrested Monday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County. He was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Swanson was...
valdostatoday.com
Modern IT facility opens in Hahira Business Park
HAHIRA – Virtual World Technologies has opened a new modern information technology services facility in Hahira Business Park. Virtual World Technologies (VWT) is celebrating its new home in the Hahira Business Park. The 9,000-square-foot building, located on four acres, provides VWT with plenty of room to accelerate growth and...
valdostatoday.com
Ronald “Ronnie” Lloyd Wilkes
Ronald “Ronnie” Lloyd Wilkes, 70, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born on April 8, 1952 to the late Wallace L.Wilkes and Margaret Boland Wilkes in Valdosta, GA. He was full of life and lived it to its fullest. Despite his birth defect, he never wanted to be treated differently.
WALB 10
Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident
Sylvester, Ga. (WALB) - After receiving several messages from parents with concerns about an incident, Worth County superintendent addressed the concerns. Nehemiah Cummings, superintendent of Worth County Schools, said the original incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Worth County High School. After students were arguing, he said one student thought he...
valdostatoday.com
Vikings 2022 football season begins
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes Vikings are back with the 2022 football regular season with a two-game Georgia Florida Football Classic. Lowndes Viking Football is back! The 2022 football regular season begins Saturday, August 20 on Joe Wilson Field. Martin Stadium will be host to the two-game Georgia Florida Football Classic. Both Colquitt County and Lowndes will host Florida teams.
