Roger Dale Watson, Sr. of Valdosta, 79, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born June 9, 1943, to the late Ernest McCree and Bertha Howell Watson in Worth County. Roger worked in sales with Affinity Building Systems. He was a self-made businessman. He was a co-owner of Peach State Homes in Adel, Ga and owner of Georgia Home Builders in Valdosta. He was an avid University of Georgia fan and Bulldog Booster Club Member as well as a season ticket holder for decades. He was a member of the Booster Club for the Valdosta Wildcats and the Worth County Rams. Roger was a family man and he loved to travel. He was an amazing husband, father and friend.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO