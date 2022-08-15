An ambulance has been seen leaving Ben Affleck’s Georgia property on Friday, just hours before his three-day wedding celebration with Jennifer Lopez. The couple were then spotted outside a Savannah hospital, after the emergency vehicle left Affleck’s estate with his car following behind. It was reported that Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after she fell off a dock and cut her leg at her son’s Riceboro home. A source told the Daily Mail that the actor found his mother and called emergency services. The injury was “not serious” and his mother...

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO