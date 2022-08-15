ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

CBS 42 House Calls: Newly relaxed COVID-19 guidelines

By Nicole Cook
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue.

This week, Dr. Celeste addresses the CDC’s newly relaxed COVID-19 guidelines.

Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis . Feel free to send us questions for Dr. Reese-Willis at Housecalls@CBS42.com or message us on Facebook.

