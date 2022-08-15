Depth can be a luxury, but when it comes to the defensive line, it’s more of a necessity—especially in the SEC, which has long been a line-of-scrimmage league. Jimmy Brumbaugh knows that well, having both played defensive line — he was an All-SEC lineman at Auburn in 1996 and 1997 — and coached the position in the conference. It’s why his goal this preseason is to establish functional depth along Auburn’s defensive line heading into his first season back at his alma mater.

AUBURN, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO