Read full article on original website
Related
What Saban said about transfers, CB injury, D-line
At the midpoint of the week between the two August scrimmages, Nick Saban is set to discuss the progress in a Wednesday evening press briefing. We’ll have the updates once he arrives. Refresh for the latest. -- Saban is here and we’re off. -- They’re in the dog...
alabamanews.net
Cramton Bowl Ready for Football
High School and College football will kick off this month at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. On Thursday night Chelsea and Helena will face of in the first game of the AHSAA kick off classic. Then on Friday, Hoover and Auburn will face off in “The Bowl.”. On next weekend,...
Auburn wants to rotate 8-10 defensive linemen this season. Can it get there?
Depth can be a luxury, but when it comes to the defensive line, it’s more of a necessity—especially in the SEC, which has long been a line-of-scrimmage league. Jimmy Brumbaugh knows that well, having both played defensive line — he was an All-SEC lineman at Auburn in 1996 and 1997 — and coached the position in the conference. It’s why his goal this preseason is to establish functional depth along Auburn’s defensive line heading into his first season back at his alma mater.
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn football opens practice facility doors to Tuskegee during construction
With a little help from a neighbor, the Tuskegee football team scrimmaged at Auburn’s practice facility last Saturday while new turf is being put down at Tuskegee’s game field. The two schools are just 20 miles from each other, and Auburn administration said it was a “no-brainer” to...
WSFA
Coaches preview: Tuskegee football coach Reginald Ruffin
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get to know your local college football coaches! Each night, WSFA sports director Rosie Langello goes one on one with a college coach in the area to find about more about the man behind the coach. For the next few nights, enjoy in-depth interviews that feature...
WATCH: Gus Malzahn hosts dance battle between UCF coaches and Travis Williams crushes it
Gus Malzahn and current Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin run things very differently. While Harsin can be seen flashing his metaphorical guns in the weight room and running laps with his guys, Malzahn likes to keep things a bit lighter. On Monday night, Malzahn shared a video on his...
luvernejournal.com
Concerned resident addresses Crenshaw County BOE regarding Mitchell coaching dismissal
Lapine resident and “Reinstate Jonny Mitchell at Highland Home” Facebook group creator Jessica Evans addressed the Crenshaw County Board of Education, but no action was taken regarding her remarks during a meeting held Monday evening. Evans questioned why Mitchell, who guided the Highland Home Flying Squadron boys basketball...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Kim Wanous, a longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama. Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.
alabamanews.net
Former Longtime Montgomery TV Broadcaster Kim Wanous Dies
Former longtime Montgomery TV broadcaster Kim Wanous has died at the age of 75. He died Tuesday at his home in Prattville, surrounded by his family. Wanous had an award-winning TV career that spanned more than four decades. He worked for WCOV Channel 20 starting in the 1960s. After leaving that station in the mid-1980s, he joined the “Action 8 News” team at WAKA as news anchor, serving until the mid-1990s.
tallasseetribune.com
Mt. Vernon Gospel Homecoming returns
Gaither style gospel music will fill First Baptist Church Tallassee as the Mt. Vernon Gospel Homecoming returns Saturday. The McCraney-Cottle Arts Council has organized another gospel performance featuring more than a dozen individuals and groups. “This is the third time for the Mt. Vernon Gospel Homecoming in three years,” Jerry...
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene
UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning. Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
WSFA
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
Who killed the Rev. Julian May? New clues emerge in Alabama minister’s brutal 1960 unsolved murder
Decades after the murder of an Opelika minister, investigators in Columbus, Ga. say they are starting to get tips that could lead to a resolution in the case. The Rev. Julian Peyton May, 31, left his home on Friday, Nov. 25, 1960, telling family members he was going to see the John Wayne movie, “North to Alaska,” at the Martin Theater.
alabamanews.net
Saints Virtual Academy in Selma Accepting Students
Schools have returned to in-person learning this year. But not everyone is comfortable going back to the classroom. So, Selma City Schools is providing people with another option. Principal Tamitha Rowden says Saints Virtual Academy provides a virtual setting for teaching and learning — for 6th to 12th grade students...
WSFA
Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
WSFA
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
WSFA
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 4