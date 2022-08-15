ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' Kenny Moore ranked No. 82 on NFL's top 100 players

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II was ranked No. 82 on the NFL’s top 100 players list entering the 2022 season.

After years of being snubbed from these types of lists, Moore finally gets some recognition from the national media. As arguably the best slot defender in the NFL, Moore has made a massive impact on the defensive side of the ball for the Colts.

Working both in the slot and on the boundary, Moore has become a swiss-army knife in the Colts defense. He provides sticky coverage, strong run defense and also can be used as a nickel blitzer.

Following the offseason of moves, Moore now has a veteran running mate in Stephon Gilmore that gives the Colts a formidable cornerback duo in the secondary. If the pass rush improves as many analysts believe it will, the defense should be even stronger with that duo in the secondary.

Moore has been one of the key defenders for the Colts over the last few seasons, and he should continue to make a massive impact in the secondary.

