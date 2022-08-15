Seattle City (spot)Light: Faye Lichtsinn, Senior Safety and Health Specialist

The Basics

How long have you been at City Light? Just shy of one year!

Division: Safety Health and Wellness

Tell us about your role. What does your job entail? My job as a senior safety and health specialist is to get people the resources they need to do their job safely. I spend a lot of time learning from our large and varied work force: learning what they do, what they need, and brainstorming how we best address hazards that come up in their work.

Background

Hometown: Rapid City, S.D.

Alma Mater: Ball State University

Area of study: Natural resources and environmental management

Tell us about your family: I come from a big family, but my immediate family is small. Just my husband Joshua, myself, and our golden retriever Jubal. We are a household of goofballs.

Just for Fun

What is the most rewarding part of your work at the utility? Seeing the positive change! I get to problem solve together with the people doing the work, management, and other support-role groups like environmental or engineering. I like making room for all those perspectives and creating workable solutions. Every success sends me over the moon.

What’s your favorite movie genre and/or all-time favorite movie? Sci-fi/fantasy for sure. I’m more of a book person than a movie person, but my all-time favorite movie(s) is the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do? Backpack the Pacific Crest Trail. I keep making money as the excuse not to…

If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be and why? Switzerland, and just because.

What’s the best piece of advice you have received? Breathe.