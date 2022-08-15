Read full article on original website
Salina Post
Fe for a Cure 5K Race/Walk returns; registration open
The Fe for a Cure 5K Race/Walk supporting cancer patients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The race will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 17 on Santa Fe Avenue, starting and finishing on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus. Register and find all event details online at feforacure.com.
Retirement reception for Wilson is Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The retirement reception for Boys and Girls Club leader Skip Wilson is Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Clayworks at Disability Supports at 1125 North Main. Former Club members, community members and friends of Wilson are encouraged to come celebrate Wilson's 32 years...
KWU earns NAIA Champions of Character award
Kanas Wesleyan has earned the NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Institution Award that honors institutional commitment to character-driven athletics. KWU earned Gold Level status for the award. Each year, NAIA institutions use the Champions of Character scorecard to measure the pursuit of character-driven athletics. Institutions scoring a minimum of 60...
Cloud County volleyball season begins Friday at RKP Invitational
CONCORDIA - Preseason camp is set to wrap up in the next 48 hours as the Cloud County Community College volleyball team will open up regular-season play on Friday with a pair of matches against NJCAA Region XI schools in Iowa Lakes Community College and Marshalltown Community College to officially kick off their 2022 campaign.
Persons using SNAP benefits can enter Feast on the Fe raffle
Persons using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at a Salina farmers market also will have the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Feast on the Fe dinner. With the price starting at $50 per ticket, individuals receiving SNAP benefits are generally unable to attend due to cost. That will change this year for three lucky individuals, thanks to a raffle announced by the Local Food Works Foundation, organizers of the popular annual Feast on the Fe dinner.
Hot Times, Fun in the City Car Show Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church
Salina's Immanuel Lutheran Church will be hopping with activity Sunday during the Hot Times, Fun in the City Car Show. The event is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church, 255 S. Seventh Street. Activities include a car show, Hot Wheel races, food by donation, and a cake walk,...
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Community members weigh in on future of McPherson Public Schools
McPHERSON—Old, outdated and underwhelming were a few of the words community members used to describe the state of McPherson school facilities during a community meeting hosted by the district Monday evening. The community meeting was an opportunity for the district to get valuable input from community members as they consider a potential bond proposal. All […]
Hansen helps fund relocation program in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
Free health screenings offered at Salina Public Library Thursday
Don't forget that we're hosting a free health screening tomorrow from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in partnership with Salina Family Healthcare Clinic. No registration is required. The screening will offer blood pressure, pulse, oxygen saturation, and blood sugar checks. Patrons can receive health education, talk with a nurse, receive assistance with discount program applications (purple card), and schedule appointments at Salina Family.
Time capsule offers look back
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the city of Hutchinson prepares to celebrate its sesquicentennial, a group of citizens and city officials gathered at city hall to open the centennial time capsule that was buried Aug. 10, 1972. The well-rusted metal box was unearthed and then opened in a special ceremony at city hall.
Long awaited dining destination reopens in Abilene
ABILENE —Legacy Kansas is the official name while the subtitle for the new restaurant in Abilene is Munson's Prime Steaks Brookville Family Style Chicken. Deanna and Chuck Munson purchased the former Brookville Hotel that has been closed for several months and have combined it with their former Munson Prime restaurant which was destroyed by a fire.
INSIGHT: Bus rides and harvest
As I was outside with my kids waiting for them to catch their big yellow bus to begin another school year, I was reminded of how all of the back-to-school excitement is similar to the anticipation of fall on the farm. Being that it’s a new school year, the kids...
OCCK offers public transportation training program
OCCK Transportation has announced more dates for the Guide & Go travel training program that teaches people how to use public transportation services in the region. 81 Connection Familiarization classes in September are now available for sign up. 81 Connection Familiarization teaches the basics of riding the fixed route bus service that serves north central Kansas from Belleville to Salina. It includes how to read the time table, find stop locations, pay fares, and general etiquette.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 16
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bobo, Darren Jamel; 43; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Theft of prop/serv; <$1500 2...
Amid partisan strife in Kansas, the art of (avoiding) war
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Emily Rude teaches biology at Bethany College in Lindsborg. This summer, as civil war looms ever closer, I’ve begun to take seriously that old adage from […] The post Amid partisan strife in Kansas, the art of (avoiding) war appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Residents of McPherson home displaced after fire
The McPherson Fire Department says a fire damaged a home on Tuesday. It happened around 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of 14th Ave.
Wamego police seek help finding two runaway juveniles
WAMEGO - The Wamego Police Department today released the following information about two runaway juveniles, one of whom has a Salina connection. The Wamego Police Department had previously asked the public's assistance on Monday to locate Trinity, a 15-year-old female, who ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas, on August 12, 2022. Trinity is 5'02" 130 pounds, and when last seen had red and black hair. She may be in the Manhattan, Fort Riley, or Junction City area.
Grant awards, jail project among Saline County Commission agenda items
Road improvements, grant awards, and the new jail are among the topics on the Saline County Commission agenda for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
Kansas man injured after fall from homemade golf cart
HARVEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Wednesday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a homemade golf cart driven by Cale M. Lasiter, 22, Newton was eastbound at 1701 James Court in Newton. The driver fell off the vehicle. The golf car...
Milford Lake Corps of Engineers will conduct an archery draw
There will be an archery draw for 40 deer hunting permits on Aug. 27th on the front lawn of the Milford Lake Corps of Engineers Office, 5203 N. Highway, K-57 Highway on the south end of the Milford Dam. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the draw for a...
