Persons using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at a Salina farmers market also will have the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Feast on the Fe dinner. With the price starting at $50 per ticket, individuals receiving SNAP benefits are generally unable to attend due to cost. That will change this year for three lucky individuals, thanks to a raffle announced by the Local Food Works Foundation, organizers of the popular annual Feast on the Fe dinner.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO