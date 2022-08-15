ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mahle exits early; Twins beat Royals 4-0 for 3-game sweep

MINNEAPOLIS — Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep. Jose Miranda homered for Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Monarchs head north, defeat Winnipeg Goldeyes 7-4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Monarchs (50-31) crossed the Canadian border for the first time since 2019 ready to keep the dancing ushers off beat. While the Goldeyes (46-35) got on board first, the fourth inning proved explosive for the Monarchs on a Casey Gillaspie grand slam home run. The Monarchs start the series off with a statement win in game one with a score of 7-4. In the first inning, the Goldeyes showed they fully intended to keep the Monarchs from another reign as the first batter got grazed by a Nick Belzer pitch, followed by an Ian Sagdal base hit and an error that moved runners up. A Max Murphy base hit scored the first two runs, ending the first inning with an early 2-0 lead for the Goldeyes.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Gray fans 10, Urshela 4 hits as Twins blank Royals 9-0

MINNEAPOLIS — Sonny Gray matched his season high with 10 strikeouts and Gio Urshela had four hits as the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 9-0 on Tuesday night. Gilberto Celestino homered and Luis Arraez picked up three more hits to raise his MLB-best batting average to .336. The Twins moved within a game of AL Central-leading Cleveland.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KU volleyball ranked No. 23 in AVCA preseason poll

LAWRENCE – The Kansas volleyball team is ranked No. 23 in the America Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 25 Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Nebraska earned the top spot in the preseason poll, with Big 12 foe Texas at No. 2 and Wisconsin at No. 3. Kansas was one of...
LAWRENCE, KS
Sports
Royals' Pasquantino named AL Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Major League Baseball announced today that Vinnie Pasquantino has been named American League Player of the Week for the period of Aug. 8-14. During that time, the Royals infielder posted a .455/.500/1.045 (10-for-22) slashline and amassed an American League-best 4 home runs, 1 double, 6 RBI and 2 walks, while striking out just once and hitting safely in each of his 6 games, setting a career-long hitting streak that remains active into tonight. In the same span, he also led all American League hitters with a 1.045 slugging percentage and 23 total bases. while his 10 hits tied for the American League lead with Seattle’s Mitch Haniger and Chicago’s Eloy Jiménez.
KANSAS CITY, MO
'What Kansas Means to Me' theme of student photo contest

Get your cameras ready! The Happy Birthday, Kansas! Photo Contest is now accepting submissions. This year’s theme is “What Kansas Means to Me” and is open to students in first through 12th grade during the 2022 school year. Photos must be taken of Kansas by the student in 2022. First place in each grade level will receive iPads and second place in each grade level will receive Kindles. The contest closes on January 9, 2023 at 5:00. Winners will be notified and awards will be announced at the Kansas Day celebration at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka on January 27, 2023. This contest sponsored by the Kansas legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
Starbucks asks labor board to halt union votes temporarily

KANSAS CITY (AP) —Starbucks on Monday asked the National Labor Relations Board to temporarily suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores, citing allegations from a board employee that regional NLRB officials improperly coordinated with union organizers. In a letter to the board chairman, Starbucks said the unnamed career...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

