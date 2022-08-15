WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Monarchs (50-31) crossed the Canadian border for the first time since 2019 ready to keep the dancing ushers off beat. While the Goldeyes (46-35) got on board first, the fourth inning proved explosive for the Monarchs on a Casey Gillaspie grand slam home run. The Monarchs start the series off with a statement win in game one with a score of 7-4. In the first inning, the Goldeyes showed they fully intended to keep the Monarchs from another reign as the first batter got grazed by a Nick Belzer pitch, followed by an Ian Sagdal base hit and an error that moved runners up. A Max Murphy base hit scored the first two runs, ending the first inning with an early 2-0 lead for the Goldeyes.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO