Mahle exits early; Twins beat Royals 4-0 for 3-game sweep
MINNEAPOLIS — Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep. Jose Miranda homered for Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox for...
Monarchs head north, defeat Winnipeg Goldeyes 7-4
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Monarchs (50-31) crossed the Canadian border for the first time since 2019 ready to keep the dancing ushers off beat. While the Goldeyes (46-35) got on board first, the fourth inning proved explosive for the Monarchs on a Casey Gillaspie grand slam home run. The Monarchs start the series off with a statement win in game one with a score of 7-4. In the first inning, the Goldeyes showed they fully intended to keep the Monarchs from another reign as the first batter got grazed by a Nick Belzer pitch, followed by an Ian Sagdal base hit and an error that moved runners up. A Max Murphy base hit scored the first two runs, ending the first inning with an early 2-0 lead for the Goldeyes.
Gray fans 10, Urshela 4 hits as Twins blank Royals 9-0
MINNEAPOLIS — Sonny Gray matched his season high with 10 strikeouts and Gio Urshela had four hits as the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 9-0 on Tuesday night. Gilberto Celestino homered and Luis Arraez picked up three more hits to raise his MLB-best batting average to .336. The Twins moved within a game of AL Central-leading Cleveland.
KU volleyball ranked No. 23 in AVCA preseason poll
LAWRENCE – The Kansas volleyball team is ranked No. 23 in the America Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 25 Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Nebraska earned the top spot in the preseason poll, with Big 12 foe Texas at No. 2 and Wisconsin at No. 3. Kansas was one of...
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster misses practice with sore knee
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — JuJu Smith-Schuster missed a soggy practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday because of a sore knee, though the injury to the veteran wide receiver is not expected to keep him out long. The Chiefs also waived defensive lineman Austin Edwards and wide...
Former first-round pick Shelton gets fresh start with Chiefs
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Former first-round pick Danny Shelton began his latest fresh start with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, hoping to earn a place in the middle of their defensive line after agreeing last week to a contract for the upcoming season. The 28-year-old Shelton appeared in...
Royals' Pasquantino named AL Player of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Major League Baseball announced today that Vinnie Pasquantino has been named American League Player of the Week for the period of Aug. 8-14. During that time, the Royals infielder posted a .455/.500/1.045 (10-for-22) slashline and amassed an American League-best 4 home runs, 1 double, 6 RBI and 2 walks, while striking out just once and hitting safely in each of his 6 games, setting a career-long hitting streak that remains active into tonight. In the same span, he also led all American League hitters with a 1.045 slugging percentage and 23 total bases. while his 10 hits tied for the American League lead with Seattle’s Mitch Haniger and Chicago’s Eloy Jiménez.
Brother of former KU star Talib wanted in youth coach death
LANCASTER, Texas (AP) — The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, who was an All-American at the University of Kansas from 2004-'07, has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Yaqub Salik Talib is...
Kepler helps Twins bats get going in 4-2 win over Royals
MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler went 3 for 4 with a slump-busting RBI to give Minnesota's lagging lineup a lift, and the Twins started a vital homestand with a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night. Kepler snapped an 0-for-29 skid with his one-out single in the...
'What Kansas Means to Me' theme of student photo contest
Get your cameras ready! The Happy Birthday, Kansas! Photo Contest is now accepting submissions. This year’s theme is “What Kansas Means to Me” and is open to students in first through 12th grade during the 2022 school year. Photos must be taken of Kansas by the student in 2022. First place in each grade level will receive iPads and second place in each grade level will receive Kindles. The contest closes on January 9, 2023 at 5:00. Winners will be notified and awards will be announced at the Kansas Day celebration at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka on January 27, 2023. This contest sponsored by the Kansas legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society. #kansashistory.
Sheriff: SUV with no working tail lights led to Kan. drug arrest
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for drug charges after an arrest. Just before 11p.m. Monday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado near SW Topeka Boulevard and SW 7th Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The SUV had no working tail lights.
Starbucks asks labor board to halt union votes temporarily
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Starbucks on Monday asked the National Labor Relations Board to temporarily suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores, citing allegations from a board employee that regional NLRB officials improperly coordinated with union organizers. In a letter to the board chairman, Starbucks said the unnamed career...
