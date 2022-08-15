Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
UK Blocks Takeover of Electronic-Design Firm on Chinese Security Fears
The UK government blocked the takeover of an electronic design company by a Hong Kong-based firm, the latest example of Britain’s increasing hostility to Chinese investment. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is the front-runner to be the UK’s next chancellor, ruled that stopping the acquisition of Bristol-based Pulsic Ltd, whose software can be used to build circuits, by Super Orange HK Holding Ltd was “necessary and proportionate to mitigate the risk to national security.”
Bloomberg
UK Labour Demands Recall of Parliament to Tackle Energy Crisis
The UK Labour Party demanded an early recall of Parliament to tackle soaring household power and gas prices and stave off the worst effects of the cost-of-living crisis. With analysts forecasting bills will be three times higher this winter than last, the utilities regulator Ofgem is due at the end of the month to set the new level of a price cap on domestic energy that will take effect in October. But the UK’s main opposition party said late on Thursday that households are already making “impossible choices” now to preempt higher costs later.
Bloomberg
UK Borrows More Than Forecast as Inflation Fuels Debt Costs
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. UK government borrowing came in higher than forecast in the first four months of the fiscal year as soaring inflation drove up debt costs.
Bloomberg
The UK Will Struggle to Keep the Lights on This Winter
London paid a record price for electricity to dodge a blackout in July. Thanks to what was the equivalent of a traffic jam on the national grid, an area in the city's east was almost left without enough power. But after paying a record price of £9,724.54 — the highest Britain has ever paid to import electricity — homes and businesses were able to avoid going dark. London and the rest of the UK might not be so lucky come winter.
Bloomberg
One Answer to Europe’s Energy Crisis? More Electric Cars
Paul Kershaw is not a God — that would be his dog, “God” — but he does harness the power of the wind and sun. Every morning at his home near Cambridge in the UK, Kershaw charges up his Nissan Leaf, in part from the 12 turbines at the Red Tile Wind Farm a few miles west and the Ryston Solar Farm a few miles north. Every evening, Kershaw then unleashes that same power to his neighbors, right when they need it most. The 51-year-old, who is retired on disability, only drives his car on occasion — mainly when it’s time to take God on a scenic walk.
Bloomberg
Can Hong Kong Repair Its Battered Image?
In the eyes of Hong Kong’s new leader John Lee, the city has a publicity problem. It has a great story to tell, and just needs to do a better job of showcasing its achievements to the world. “We should not belittle ourselves,” Lee told lawmakers a few days after taking office last month, saying he planned to send delegations overseas to “convey the truth” about Hong Kong. How’s that going so far? Not smoothly.
Bloomberg
Bloomberg UK Politics: Labour Needs to be Clear on Strikes
As three days of transport strikes begin, Labour MP and former Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald says it is difficult to comprehend Keir Starmer's position and any notion that Labour MPs shouldn't be on picket lines. Also in the show, on A-level results day, Professor Jenny Higham, board member of Universities UK and Vice-Chancellor of St George's University, says remote and blended learning is welcomed by students but that capped university tuition fees mean foreign students will be even more essential to cross-subsidise British universities.
Bloomberg
UK Online Stores Drive Unexpected Jump in Retail Sales in July
Britain’s online stores drove an unexpected jump in retail sales last month, offsetting declines across much of the rest of the industry. The volume of goods sold in shops and on the internet rose 0.3% in July after a decline of 0.2% the month before, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Economists had expected a small decline.
Bloomberg
