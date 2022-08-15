ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parrish Community names Kassab as its new boys basketball coach

By Dennis Maffezzoli, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
PARRISH — Curt Kassab did not know much about the Parrish Community High School boys basketball program when he interviewed for the vacancy.

Having moved from Richmond, Virginia, to Florida for “semi-retirement” after his father became ill, Kassab knew of the new high school that opened in 2019 through his brother-in-law who lives in the ever-growing Parrish community.

Kassab applied for the job vacated by Ryan Kardok, who took a position at the University of South Florida. After meeting with Parrish director of athletics Shawn Trent, Kassab was named the second boys basketball coach in program history.

"It's getting him settled in and the kids figuring out the differences between Kardok and him," Trent said. "It's not like you had a bad coach and going to a good coach and vice versa. They're both gonna be good in their own ways. It's just everybody has their different ways of approaching things."

“I didn’t ask who was returning, what kind of talent they had,” Kassab said. “Coach Trent had a vision of where he wanted his program to go.”

Kassab detailed his vision in an 12-page document that explains his mission, team mission statement and standards, vision for success, in-season program, building program awareness, coaching philosophy, style of play and emphasis, academic philosophy, program characteristics and team discipline.

"He's pretty intense with certain things for sure," Trent said. "He's definitely very organized. He'll do a good job."

“It’s what I’ve done my whole coaching career: build programs. I thought it would be a great challenge,” Kassab said. “I didn’t pay much attention to how much talent they had. What I enjoy doing is coaching and developing kids. I’ve been pretty successful.”

Expect the Bulls to be a “very disciplined team, very hard-nosed defensive team.

“From an execution standpoint, we’ll be very detail-oriented on the offensive and defensive end of the floor,” he said. “My goal is to get these kids to have a really high basketball IQ and understand what we are doing.”

In five seasons at The Steward School in Henrico, Virginia, Kassab’s teams went 102-31. He also coached at Deep Run High School in Glen Allen, Virginia, and had a stop in Pennsylvania. His career high school coaching record is 467-115.

"He's been successful at multiple places," Trent said. "He took two separate high schools to state championship caliber games in Virginia. If you are at one school and do that, you may have had a great run of athletes. But when you built it up in two separate places, you're definitely doing things right."

The 59-year-old Kassab also coached women’s basketball, serving as the associate head women’s coach at Virginia Commonwealth University and the head coach at Atlee High School in Virginia.

“I’m excited to be here at Parrish,” Kassab said. “It should be fun.”

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties.

