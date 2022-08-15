ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Countdown to kickoff: What you need to know about your South Bend-area HS football teams

By Michael Wanbaugh, South Bend Tribune
Fall is in the air as the 2022 IHSAA high school football season is set to kickoff Friday, Aug. 19. There's plenty of change a optimism afoot as new head coaches take charge at seven local programs — South Bend Adams, Elkhart, Glenn, South Bend Riley, Saint Joseph, Goshen and Plymouth.

Over the past month, Tribune sportswriter Justin Frommer took to the road and visited practices in four different counties. Here's what he found out about our area teams (click on the links to read more):

NORTHERN INDIANA CONFERENCE

South Bend Adams Eagles

The South Bend Adams high school football team will begin a new era under former QB, Frank Karczewski

New coach is making swift changes to his former football program

Bremen Lions

The Bremen Lions hoping to build on a seven-win season during the 2021 campaign

South Bend Clay Colonials

Only where to got is up: The Colonials didn't win a game in 2021 and scored a total of 29 points during the season

Why South Bend Clay has more confidence in 2022 than prior seasons

Elkhart Lions

How Elkhart senior football players stepped up without a coach

Lions begin new chapter in its football history under first-year head coach Romison Saint-Louis

Jimtown Jimmies

Can Jimtown breakthrough with a sectional title in 2022?

John Glenn Eagles

John Barron takes on new challenge with Glenn football after 17 years at Plymouth

Mishawaka Marian Knights

The Knights have made the 3A semistate in three consecutive seasons. But the trip to Indy has still alluded Mike Davidson and his team

Why a Marine was at Mishawaka Marian football practice

New Prairie Cougars

New Prairie is ready to move past last year's 4A semistate heartbreak to Northridge

Penn Kingsmen

The Kingsmen rebounded from a slow regular season to win a IHSAA sectional championship in 2021. Now they want more

Penn adds head coaching flare into 2022 coaching staff

South Bend Riley Wildcats

Getting to know the 2022 South Bend Riley Wildcats

Culture and foundation being set in Riley football program

South Bend Saint Joseph Indians

Ben Downey returns for his second stint as Saint Joe's football coach

New city, new team, new position and new commitment: Why everything changed for Daeh McCullough

South Bend Washington Panthers

Getting to know the 2022 South Bend Washington Panthers

Panthers are buying in to Todd Stammich's coaching

NORTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE

Concord Minutemen

Inexperience will be a major storyline for the Minutemen this season

Goshen RedHawks

Goshen has not had a winning football season since 2016. Tom Wogomon hopes to change that this season

Mishawaka Cavemen

Getting to know the 2022 Mishawaka Cavemen

Brady Fisher excited to replace older brother as Mishawaka's quarterback

Northridge Raiders

Northridge high school advanced to last year's IHSAA 4A football state championship in Indianapolis. Can it do it again?

NorthWood Panthers

NorthWood looks to bounce back after following up 4-2 start with a 1-3 finish in 2021 season

Plymouth Rockies

Plymouth begins a new chapter in its football history under first-year head coach Adam Handley

