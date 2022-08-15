ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend of violence in the DMV

By Foster Meyerson
 6 days ago

(DC News Now) — Shootings were reported across the DMV this weekend, five in Prince George’s County alone.

The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted Sunday that officer were in the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Rd. in Temple Hills around 9:35 p.m. They found man in the roadway who had been shot. He died at the hospital.

Officers also responded to a shooting in the 10200 block of Twayblade Ct. in the unincorporated part of Upper Marlboro around 8 p.m. When they arrived they found a man who had been hit by gunfire. He died there.

4 dead after weekend of shootings in Prince George’s County

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Seat Pleasant Police Department were in the 5700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy. where they found a man who had been shot a number of times. They blocked off the parking lot of Pleasant Liquors and Jerry’s Carryout. The location is less than 600 feet from the Maryland-D.C. line.

DC News Now contributor Larry Calhoun of DC Realtime News said Seat Pleasant police told him the man’s injuries were critical when medics took him to the hospital. The man died there.

Saturday, someone shot and killed a man in the 12900 block of William Beanes Rd. in Upper Marlboro around 2:30 a.m. Hours earlier, shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, someone shot a man a number of times in the 6300 block of Seat Pleasant Dr. in Capitol Heights. He, too, died. The Prince George’s County Police Department was investigating both.

We collected information from the Prince George’s County Police Department’s annual report to get a clearer picture of violent crime trends.

The data shows no less than 4000 violent crimes occurred each year over the past five years. Only 2021 managed to buck the trend, with only 3,953 instances of violent crime. This means an average of 11 instances of violent crime, each day. The average homicide rate was 73 per year over the past 5.

The state’s attorney for Prince George’s County held a public safety rally on August 12, to give the community a chance to make their voices heard.

Parents of gun violence victims speak out

If you have any information about any of these shootings, you’re asked to call the police. To provide information to the Seat Pleasant Police Department, call 301-499-8700. To give information to the Prince George’s George’s County Crime Solvers, call 1-866-411-TIPS or visit the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers website .

Michael Burke
6d ago

Our streets our future our funeral move out nothing is gonna change there.

