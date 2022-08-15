Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Commitment Scouting Report: Coen Carr
Coen Carr recently committed to the Michigan State men’s basketball program and thus became the newest member of Tom Izzo’s star-studded 2023 recruiting class, which currently ranks third overall in the country, according to 247Sports. Below, we take a look at what Carr brings to the table, how...
Michigan legacy and Top247 WR eyeing return trip for rivalry game
Michigan welcomed many prospects to campus last month for the huge summer recruiting event, the Barbecue at the Big House. One of the top visitors in that weekend was Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School 2024 four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin. He recaps his latest trip to Ann Arbor. “It went...
Look: Michigan Fans React To The Ohio State Injury News
It was announced on Tuesday that Ohio State running back Evan Pryor will miss this upcoming season due to a knee injury. Unfortunately, some Michigan fans had heartless reactions when they found out about Pryor's injury. "While I may not like hearing individual players get hurt, I hope the team,...
btpowerhouse.com
Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo signs lifetime contract
Late last week, the Michigan State Spartans hall of fame head coach Tom Izzo signed an extension that essentially guarantees him a lifetime contract. Izzo signed a five-year rollover contract which means at the end of each season, his contract is extended another year. The new contract essentially equates to a lifetime deal as a result.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan vs. Notre Dame rivalry likely to be renewed sooner than expected
Michigan and Notre Dame last took the football field against each other back in 2019 and as it stands, they are not scheduled to play each other again until 2033, which teams absurd for what was once one of the great rivalries in college football. But according to a report...
wrif.com
Here’s Where Michigan and Michigan State Rank in the AP Preseason Poll
Michigan and Michigan State both had stellar seasons last year, and now, expectations are high. The numbers show it, too. Michigan is ranked No. 8 and Michigan State No. 15 in the new Associated Press preseason college football Top 25 poll, which dropped Monday. Here’s the full preseason top 25:...
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State’s Mel Tucker preaches “standard over feelings”
After beginning practices on Aug. 4, the Michigan State football team kicked off its second full week of 2022 fall camp on Monday. Head coach Mel Tucker and a couple of players spoke to the media following the morning practice session. The Spartans also had the team’s first preseason scrimmage this past Saturday.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard praises improvements from Hunter Dickinson, Kobe Bufkin
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team replaces four starters from a season ago, and the program’s upcoming trip to Europe will give Juwan Howard and Co. a valuable opportunity to incorporate five freshmen and two transfers. But as the Wolverines have practiced together ahead...
Teams that are ranked too high in the 2022 AP Poll
247Sports' Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer discuss why Michigan State and Notre Dame are ranked too high in the 2022 pre-season AP poll.
WILX-TV
Former Lansing Catholic Quarterback Baker to Miss Upcoming College Season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joey Baker was to play football this fall as a freshman at Hope College. But he will be sidelined after injuring his knee this summer in a water skiing accident. Baker quarterbacked Lansing Catholic High School to the division five state title last November under the first year direction of head coach Jim Baker, his father.
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Some of the world's largest pizza chains began in Michigan: Here are their origin stories
A blind date arranged in 1954 ignited the flame for the start of one of America's top pizza franchises. Can you guess which one?. It seems as if Michigan is a hot spot for birthing the nation's top pizza spots, as many of the largest franchises in the world started right here in the mitten state.
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
themanchestermirror.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall
If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
Sales rep. sentenced for defrauding MSU out of $1.2M
A Dimondale man has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for a health care fraud conspiracy charge.
Spinal Column
Mingos win 44th Finn Fest Softball Tournament
After a two-year hiatus, the Finn Fest resumed over the weekend of August 12th through 14th. It was the 46th Finn Festival and the 44th softball tournament. The first Finn Fest softball tournament hosted by the DFCSCA took place back in 1976. Jeff Pype, a lifetime member of the club, took over as the tournament director in 2000 and has built the tournament into one of the most competitive and widely known festival tournaments in the state. This year was Pype’s nineteenth season running the tourney.
Red Hot Chili Peppers show Detroit extra love at huge homecoming stadium concert
DETROIT – It was quite the homecoming for two members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers as the band played their biggest Michigan concert ever in their decades-long career in front of more than 30,000 fans at Comerica Park on Sunday, Aug.14. Lead Singer Anthony Kiedis was born and...
Comments / 1