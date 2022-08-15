ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

theonlycolors.com

Michigan State Commitment Scouting Report: Coen Carr

Coen Carr recently committed to the Michigan State men’s basketball program and thus became the newest member of Tom Izzo’s star-studded 2023 recruiting class, which currently ranks third overall in the country, according to 247Sports. Below, we take a look at what Carr brings to the table, how...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Fans React To The Ohio State Injury News

It was announced on Tuesday that Ohio State running back Evan Pryor will miss this upcoming season due to a knee injury. Unfortunately, some Michigan fans had heartless reactions when they found out about Pryor's injury. "While I may not like hearing individual players get hurt, I hope the team,...
COLUMBUS, OH
btpowerhouse.com

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo signs lifetime contract

Late last week, the Michigan State Spartans hall of fame head coach Tom Izzo signed an extension that essentially guarantees him a lifetime contract. Izzo signed a five-year rollover contract which means at the end of each season, his contract is extended another year. The new contract essentially equates to a lifetime deal as a result.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Notes & Quotes: Michigan State’s Mel Tucker preaches “standard over feelings”

After beginning practices on Aug. 4, the Michigan State football team kicked off its second full week of 2022 fall camp on Monday. Head coach Mel Tucker and a couple of players spoke to the media following the morning practice session. The Spartans also had the team’s first preseason scrimmage this past Saturday.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#The Michigan Wolverines
WILX-TV

Former Lansing Catholic Quarterback Baker to Miss Upcoming College Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joey Baker was to play football this fall as a freshman at Hope College. But he will be sidelined after injuring his knee this summer in a water skiing accident. Baker quarterbacked Lansing Catholic High School to the division five state title last November under the first year direction of head coach Jim Baker, his father.
LANSING, MI
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall

If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Spinal Column

Mingos win 44th Finn Fest Softball Tournament

After a two-year hiatus, the Finn Fest resumed over the weekend of August 12th through 14th. It was the 46th Finn Festival and the 44th softball tournament. The first Finn Fest softball tournament hosted by the DFCSCA took place back in 1976. Jeff Pype, a lifetime member of the club, took over as the tournament director in 2000 and has built the tournament into one of the most competitive and widely known festival tournaments in the state. This year was Pype’s nineteenth season running the tourney.
WIXOM, MI

