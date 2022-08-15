ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Creston Police Report

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago

(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested two people on warrants.

Holly Donehoo, of Mt Ayr, was arrested Friday on a Union County warrant for Probation Violation on the original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine. Donehoo was transported to the Adams County Jail where she was later released after posting $1,000 bond.

James Michelson was arrested Sunday for Driving While Suspended and on an Adair County warrant for Violation of Probation on the original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd. Michelson was transported to the Union County Jail where he will wait to be transported to the Adair County Jail.

Creston Police also arrested Brandon Whitfield on Friday for Eluding While Exceeding the Speed Limit by 25 mph or more. Whitfield was transported to the Union County Jail where he was later released after posting $2,000 bond.

