Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Teachers of Tomorrow Certification Program: Training the next class of teachers

HOUSTON – Teachers of Tomorrow is the nation’s largest alternative certification provider, where over 75,000 quality teachers have become certified. Wondering how to become a teacher with Teachers of Tomorrow?. Trent Beekman, Teachers of Tomorrow CEO, appeared on KPRC 2+ to explain the process. For his insights, watch...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Inflation reduction act may not help inflation, research says

Democrats have been touting last week’s passing of the “Inflation Reduction Act” as a big win for President Biden. There were many elements of the bill that in fact are positive for large sections of the American public and could help improve the Biden administration’s popularity, but inflation may not be one of those improvements for some time.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HCSO: Man struck, killed by unknown vehicle in north Harris County

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle early Saturday in north Harris County. It happened in the 9800 block of Airline Drive in the Aldine area, said Sgt. B. Beaty with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division. Investigators...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signaled support for a yearslong call by women's health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. His statement comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, voiced their support from eliminating the "tampon tax" on Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Double shooting leaves 2 men injured in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two men were reportedly left injured after an apparent double shooting in west Houston Saturday. According to police, the shooting took place near Memorial City on Shadowdale Drive near Westview around 3 p.m. Officials say up to 10 shots were fired during the incident. One victim was...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 New Mexico jails less than half staffed; 1 moving inmates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Five of New Mexico’s 26 county jails and detention centers are suffering from staff shortages that have pushed vacancy rates among correctional officers above 50%. At least one has resorted to transporting inmates to other facilities, including one in Texas 166 miles (267 kilometers) away,...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Click2Houston.com

TribCast: Texas’ drought is likely to persist

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jayme about how this week’s rain likely won’t mean the end of the drought. And he speaks with Eric about the soon-to-be-over congressional career of Louie Gohmert.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Suspect charged in 2019 fatal shooting of man at SE Houston apartments

HOUSTON – After nearly three years, charges have been filed against a man police said shot and killed another man at an apartment complex in southeast Houston in December 2019. Terry Lange, 30, is charged with murder in the death of Samuel Dawn Johnson, 49. According to Houston police,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Did you see something? Say something! Who killed Chester Neal?

HOUSTON – Details are limited, but Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division want for anyone with knowledge about the death of Chester Neal to come forward. According to HPD, on May 15, Neal’s body was discovered in the 300 block of S. Jensen Dr. Police...
HOUSTON, TX

