NLCS Board of Trustees will meet Thursday

BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, August 18th in both a regular and executive session. The executive session will begin at 5:15 p.m. at the regular session will begin at 6:30 p.m. On the Agenda:. A. Notice of Executive Session –...
BEDFORD, IN
Bedford City Council votes to redirect funds set aside from 2021

BEDFORD – The Bedford City Council voted to redirect $20,000 they appropriated in August of last year, as a part of a one time donation to the IU Health Foundation Grant during Mondays meeting. City council members discussed the matter for several minutes after Joe Timbrook, Director of Career...
BEDFORD, IN
Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation to award $38,000 to Youth First, Inc. gift to provide mental health support for Lawrence and Orange County Youth

MITCHELL – Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation is investing in Indiana youth. The organization will award $38,000 to Youth First, Inc. to strengthen the mental health and well-being of students in Lawrence and Orange counties. The check presentation will be held today at 1:30 p.m., at Mitchell Jr. High,...
ORANGE COUNTY, IN
Commissioners hold a public hearing on vacating two alleys in Leesville

BEDFORD – A public hearing was held this morning during the Lawernce County Commissioners meeting to address any support or concerns with vacating two alleys in Leesville. Monte Goen requested to vacate two alleys in Leesville that are bordered on both sides by land he owns. No one spoke...
Remodeling project is almost complete at Public Defenders’ office

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Public Defenders Office has moved to Plaza Courthouse and the remodeling will be completed by the end of the month, Chief Public Defender Tim Sledd reported to the commissioners Tuesday morning. “This is a big important move and will save money,” Sledd said during...
Bedford Parks Department announce Pickleball League beginning September 6th

BEDFORD – The Bedford Parks & Recreation Department has announced a Pickleball League that will take place at the Thornton Park Courts beginning Tuesday, September 6th. The league is $45 per team, with registration due by Friday, August 26th, and will run on Mondays and Tuesdays with games at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. The doubles format will have a total of eight games per duo for the season, and participants are asked to provide their own paddles and pickleballs.
BEDFORD, IN
Mitchell High School Class of 1982 to host 40th Class Reunion

MITCHELL – The Mitchell High School Class of 1982 are set to celebrate their 40th class reunion on Saturday, September 24th starting at 6 p.m. at the VFW Post 9107 on IN-60 in Mitchell. The reunion, in conjunction with the closing of the 75th annual Persimmon Festival, is free...
MITCHELL, IN
Bedford Police Officer placed on administrative leave

BEDFORD – During the Bedford Board of Works and Safety meeting Monday afternoon, Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore informed the board that Captain Timothy Chen has been placed on administrative leave. Chen was placed on administrative leave on August 9, 2022, and has been an officer for the Bedford...
BEDFORD, IN
Grant applications are now open for Community Impact Funding Initiative

BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County has opened its Community Impact Funding Initiative. This competitive granting program is designed to fuel innovative ideas and lasting impact in our community by granting funds to nonprofits to meet our community’s most pressing needs and seize its most compelling opportunities.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
County employees will receive new identification badges, numbers staying consistently low at jail, and traffic studies will be conducted in school zones

BEDFORD – Lawrence County employees will be receiving new picture identification badges soon. Those IDs will replace the current fob keys that allow employees to enter county-owned buildings. Sheriff Mike Branham reported the new identification badges were needed because employees are not wearing their current identification tags which is...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Bloomington Police join Law Enforcement Cop on a Rooftop event for Special Olympics athletes

BLOOMINGTON – The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Indiana will host the fourth-annual. Cop on a Rooftop at participating Dunkin’ locations statewide. During these events, Bloomington Police and Indiana University Police officers will be stationed at Dunkin’ to collect money that will go directly to support programming for Special Olympics athletes in Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

