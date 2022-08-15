Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
NLCS Board of Trustees will meet Thursday
BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, August 18th in both a regular and executive session. The executive session will begin at 5:15 p.m. at the regular session will begin at 6:30 p.m. On the Agenda:. A. Notice of Executive Session –...
wbiw.com
Bedford City Council votes to redirect funds set aside from 2021
BEDFORD – The Bedford City Council voted to redirect $20,000 they appropriated in August of last year, as a part of a one time donation to the IU Health Foundation Grant during Mondays meeting. City council members discussed the matter for several minutes after Joe Timbrook, Director of Career...
wbiw.com
Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation to award $38,000 to Youth First, Inc. gift to provide mental health support for Lawrence and Orange County Youth
MITCHELL – Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation is investing in Indiana youth. The organization will award $38,000 to Youth First, Inc. to strengthen the mental health and well-being of students in Lawrence and Orange counties. The check presentation will be held today at 1:30 p.m., at Mitchell Jr. High,...
wbiw.com
Bedford Transportation Director addressed Board of Works about updates to the department
BEDFORD – Bedford Transportation Director Dennis Parsley addressed the Bedford Board of Works and Safety about updates to the TASC Department and Transit Authority Monday afternoon. As a part of INDOT Regulations, an update to the Zero Tolerance Drug & Alcohol Policy set in place for TASC Bus drivers,...
wbiw.com
Commissioners hold a public hearing on vacating two alleys in Leesville
BEDFORD – A public hearing was held this morning during the Lawernce County Commissioners meeting to address any support or concerns with vacating two alleys in Leesville. Monte Goen requested to vacate two alleys in Leesville that are bordered on both sides by land he owns. No one spoke...
wbiw.com
Bedford Police Officer Taylor Daugherty sworn in during Board of Works and Safety meeting
BEDFORD – Bedford Mayor Sam Craig swore in and welcomed Bedford Police Officer Taylor Daugherty during the Board of Works and Safety meeting Monday afternoon. Daugherty has always wanted to serve as an officer and to have the opportunity to serve the community and finally took that step by joining the Bedford Police Department.
wbiw.com
Remodeling project is almost complete at Public Defenders’ office
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Public Defenders Office has moved to Plaza Courthouse and the remodeling will be completed by the end of the month, Chief Public Defender Tim Sledd reported to the commissioners Tuesday morning. “This is a big important move and will save money,” Sledd said during...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Common Council will meet in regular session Wednesday
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Common Council will meet in a regular session on Wednesday, August 17 at 6:30 p.m. III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES – March 3, 2021 (Regular Session) IV. REPORTS (A maximum of twenty minutes is set aside for each part of this section.) A....
wbiw.com
The Mitchell City Council will discuss the salary ordinance during a special meeting
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell will be having a Special Council meeting on Wednesday, August 31 at 3 p.m. at City Hall. The council will discuss the salary ordinance.
wbiw.com
Bedford Parks Department announce Pickleball League beginning September 6th
BEDFORD – The Bedford Parks & Recreation Department has announced a Pickleball League that will take place at the Thornton Park Courts beginning Tuesday, September 6th. The league is $45 per team, with registration due by Friday, August 26th, and will run on Mondays and Tuesdays with games at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. The doubles format will have a total of eight games per duo for the season, and participants are asked to provide their own paddles and pickleballs.
wbiw.com
“75 Years of Persimmon Traditions” as preparations are underway for the 2022 Persimmon Festival
MITCHELL – With the transition of July to August, most people are focused on the start of the new school year. In Mitchell, however, once the new school year starts, all eyes begin focusing on the Persimmon Festival. Steeped in a tradition of excellence, the Mitchell Persimmon Festival celebrates...
wbiw.com
Mitchell High School Class of 1982 to host 40th Class Reunion
MITCHELL – The Mitchell High School Class of 1982 are set to celebrate their 40th class reunion on Saturday, September 24th starting at 6 p.m. at the VFW Post 9107 on IN-60 in Mitchell. The reunion, in conjunction with the closing of the 75th annual Persimmon Festival, is free...
wbiw.com
Annual ISA Pistol Competition brought Indiana Sheriff’s Departments together for a day of competition and comradery
LAWRENCE COUNTY – In conjunction with the Indiana Sheriffs Association (ISA) Annual Conference, members from multiple agencies participated in the annual Pistol Competition at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department gun range on August 8th, to kick off the conference held in French Lick on August 9th and 10th.
wbiw.com
Bedford Police Officer placed on administrative leave
BEDFORD – During the Bedford Board of Works and Safety meeting Monday afternoon, Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore informed the board that Captain Timothy Chen has been placed on administrative leave. Chen was placed on administrative leave on August 9, 2022, and has been an officer for the Bedford...
wbiw.com
Grant applications are now open for Community Impact Funding Initiative
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County has opened its Community Impact Funding Initiative. This competitive granting program is designed to fuel innovative ideas and lasting impact in our community by granting funds to nonprofits to meet our community’s most pressing needs and seize its most compelling opportunities.
bcdemocrat.com
‘He was a hero’: Family, friends recall late Indiana Conservation Officer whose name was ‘synonymous to Brown County’
Many remember Jeff Atwood with differing stories, but the themes and his character remain consistent throughout each unique tale. A man who was steadfast in his beliefs. A good man who loved his family and took care of people. A fearless hero. He served as an Indiana Department of Natural...
wbiw.com
County employees will receive new identification badges, numbers staying consistently low at jail, and traffic studies will be conducted in school zones
BEDFORD – Lawrence County employees will be receiving new picture identification badges soon. Those IDs will replace the current fob keys that allow employees to enter county-owned buildings. Sheriff Mike Branham reported the new identification badges were needed because employees are not wearing their current identification tags which is...
wbiw.com
Owen County commissioner resigns after guilty plea to official misconduct
OWEN CO. – An Owen County commissioner has resigned from his position after pleading guilty to official misconduct. Charges of conflict of interest and theft were dropped as part of the plea agreement. According to police Dale Dubois ordered Owen County employees to fix a road for his benefit....
wbiw.com
Upcoming restrictions on I-70 starting on or after August 22 for patchwork near Plainfield
HENDRICKS CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 will be restricted on or after Monday, August 22 for patchwork and the placement of permanent paint striping, near Plainfield. There will be lane restrictions in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Police join Law Enforcement Cop on a Rooftop event for Special Olympics athletes
BLOOMINGTON – The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Indiana will host the fourth-annual. Cop on a Rooftop at participating Dunkin’ locations statewide. During these events, Bloomington Police and Indiana University Police officers will be stationed at Dunkin’ to collect money that will go directly to support programming for Special Olympics athletes in Indiana.
