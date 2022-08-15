1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis

Gunfire near the area known as George Floyd Square left one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries on Sunday.

The shooting was reported at 12:50 p.m., with police arriving to find a victim in his 20s lying near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, according to Minneapolis Police Department.

A second victim, a man also in his 20s, was found lying in an alley southwest of the intersection. Police believe he was shot and then ran south into the alley and collapsed.

Both victims were taken by paramedics to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of them was pronounced dead.

"At least one possible suspect was reported to have run from the scene," MPD said, though no arrests have been made.

"There are unconfirmed reports of potential evidence on the scene that wasn't found when police arrived. The potential evidence includes a gun. Anyone who has information about potential evidence being removed from the scene prior to the arrival of police should share that information through CrimeStoppers," police added.

Anyone can contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

The killing marks the 58th death reported as a homicide in Minneapolis this year, and the second in a week near 38th and Chicago. A man was fatally shot in the same area during the early morning hours of Aug. 7.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.