Detroit, MI

visitdetroit.com

Take in great views at these rooftop bars in metro Detroit

Summer is the season for rooftops, and in metro Detroit, there are plenty of places to take in great views and enjoy good food and drinks. From smaller rooftops only on the second floor, to ones at the top of hotels in the heart of Downtown Detroit, you can find whatever you’re looking for at different restaurants with rooftop seating.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

It's National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit

Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

28 Metro Detroit Brunch Spots

Whether you go out to brunch for major celebrations or it’s part of your weekend routine, these 28 metro Detroit brunch spots are serving up savory and sweet dishes to satisfy your cravings. Bobcat Bonnies. From its Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar to its Cereal Shooter Flight, Bobcat...
DETROIT, MI
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
1051thebounce.com

National Relaxation Day: Best Spas in Metro Detroit

Okay. Close your eyes and picture this. You are on a beach underneath an umbrella, listening to the waves of the ocean crashing on the shore & sipping your favorite cocktail. Does this sound like relaxation to you? Or, imagine sitting in your favorite chair with the sun coming through the window as you read your new favorite novel. Is that relaxing for you? How about a spa day filled with facials & massages? Whatever brings you peace & relaxation be sure to do that today in honor of National Relaxation Day! I mean, it never hurts to practice some sort of self-care each and every day so do that too!
DETROIT, MI
Eater

Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill Adds a South Lyon Location

Believe it or not, fall cider season in Michigan is just around the corner. And with that, Armada-based cider company Blake Farms is expanding its footprint, this time not with a new line of hard ciders or in the CBD-infused beverage sector, but with the acquisition of another longtime local orchard, Erwin’s Orchard and Cider Mill at 61475 Silver Lake Road in South Lyon.
SOUTH LYON, MI
visitdetroit.com

11 Best Places to Catch the Sunset In Metro Detroit; Inside and Outside

Watching the sunset over the Motor City is a beautiful way to close out a day in Detroit. There are a number of spots in Detroit where the view is especially spectacular. It doesn’t matter whether it is summer or winter. There are excellent indoor and outdoor spots to watch the sun sink into the horizon. Keep reading to find the 11 best places to watch the sunset in Metro Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
seenthemagazine.com

Things to do this Weekend in Metro Detroit: 8/18 to 8/21

Art, classic cars and music are what this weekend is all about. Check out these fun things to do in Metro Detroit this weekend. Marlo Broughton Pop Up Kick-off at Xhibition, Detroit. Marlo Broughton is one of five Detroit-area artists participating in the first ever Creative Talent Fund artist residency...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Metro Detroit Black-Owned Spas to Pamper Yourself

There’s always time for a refreshing appointment; whether you’re getting a mani-pedi or full body massage, we’ve done the work for you in finding Black-owned relaxation spaces in metro Detroit to pamper and indulge yourself. Bare Skin Facial and Waxing Studio 2921 E. Jefferson Avenue, Ste. 305, Detroit, Michigan, 48207 View this post on Instagram […] The post Metro Detroit Black-Owned Spas to Pamper Yourself appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Lengel: After 10-Plus Years, Deadline Detroit Will Close Next Month

In my many years in journalism, it always pained me watching venerable publications fold, like the Washington Star, Cleveland Press and the Rocky Mountain News. It’s even more painful when it’s a publication I co-founded. Sadly, after celebrating Deadline Detroit’s 10-year anniversary in April, I’ve simply run out...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meet the businesswomen who took a divine idea and made it sweet

For Rebecca Abel, the decision to make cookies has lead to a successful business and encouraged her to inspire other entrepreneurs. Award-winning journalist Mitch Albom shared how D’Vine Cookies is doing something sweet in The Heart of Detroit. Abel said she wasn’t always a baker but she knew what...
DETROIT, MI

