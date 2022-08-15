Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
visitdetroit.com
Take in great views at these rooftop bars in metro Detroit
Summer is the season for rooftops, and in metro Detroit, there are plenty of places to take in great views and enjoy good food and drinks. From smaller rooftops only on the second floor, to ones at the top of hotels in the heart of Downtown Detroit, you can find whatever you’re looking for at different restaurants with rooftop seating.
1051thebounce.com
It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit
Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
MetroTimes
Sugar Factory announces opening date for Detroit location and is taking reservations
The wait is over: Sugar Factory has finally announced the date for its grand opening in downtown Detroit, and they're currently taking reservations. The candy-themed restaurant chain will open its doors in Detroit on Monday, Aug. 29, according to an announcement made on its social media pages. It was announced...
hourdetroit.com
28 Metro Detroit Brunch Spots
Whether you go out to brunch for major celebrations or it’s part of your weekend routine, these 28 metro Detroit brunch spots are serving up savory and sweet dishes to satisfy your cravings. Bobcat Bonnies. From its Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar to its Cereal Shooter Flight, Bobcat...
Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue canceled
The annual Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue in Detroit has been canceled this year amid COVID amid monkeypox concerns.
1051thebounce.com
National Relaxation Day: Best Spas in Metro Detroit
Okay. Close your eyes and picture this. You are on a beach underneath an umbrella, listening to the waves of the ocean crashing on the shore & sipping your favorite cocktail. Does this sound like relaxation to you? Or, imagine sitting in your favorite chair with the sun coming through the window as you read your new favorite novel. Is that relaxing for you? How about a spa day filled with facials & massages? Whatever brings you peace & relaxation be sure to do that today in honor of National Relaxation Day! I mean, it never hurts to practice some sort of self-care each and every day so do that too!
Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue
From burnt ends to brisket and beyond, these are your best favorite Black-owned spots for barbecue in Detroit. The post Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Some of the world's largest pizza chains began in Michigan: Here are their origin stories
A blind date arranged in 1954 ignited the flame for the start of one of America's top pizza franchises. Can you guess which one?. It seems as if Michigan is a hot spot for birthing the nation's top pizza spots, as many of the largest franchises in the world started right here in the mitten state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
downriversundaytimes.com
Temptations’ Williams, playwright Morrisseau speak after ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ performance
Otis Williams, the sole surviving original Temptations member; “Ain’t Too Proud” playwright Dominque Morrisseau; and longtime Temptations manager Shelly Berger came onstage at the Detroit Opera House and spoke to the audience July 10 following the curtain call. The show, which runs through Aug. 28, tells the...
Eater
Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill Adds a South Lyon Location
Believe it or not, fall cider season in Michigan is just around the corner. And with that, Armada-based cider company Blake Farms is expanding its footprint, this time not with a new line of hard ciders or in the CBD-infused beverage sector, but with the acquisition of another longtime local orchard, Erwin’s Orchard and Cider Mill at 61475 Silver Lake Road in South Lyon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Free backpacks, supplies, more available at Detroit back-to-school event on Aug. 26
A back-to-school event being held at Marygrove College will offer families free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and more. The “Back-to-School Empowerment Event” will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., inside the Madam Cadillac Hall at Marygrove College in Detroit. The event is...
MetroTimes
Get ready to burn your ass on Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit again when it reopens Friday
If you didn’t burn your hands going down the giant slide on Belle Isle as a kid, then you didn’t grow up in Detroit. After being closed for several years during the pandemic, the slide will reopen on Friday, Aug. 19. It’s only open for a limited time...
visitdetroit.com
11 Best Places to Catch the Sunset In Metro Detroit; Inside and Outside
Watching the sunset over the Motor City is a beautiful way to close out a day in Detroit. There are a number of spots in Detroit where the view is especially spectacular. It doesn’t matter whether it is summer or winter. There are excellent indoor and outdoor spots to watch the sun sink into the horizon. Keep reading to find the 11 best places to watch the sunset in Metro Detroit.
seenthemagazine.com
Things to do this Weekend in Metro Detroit: 8/18 to 8/21
Art, classic cars and music are what this weekend is all about. Check out these fun things to do in Metro Detroit this weekend. Marlo Broughton Pop Up Kick-off at Xhibition, Detroit. Marlo Broughton is one of five Detroit-area artists participating in the first ever Creative Talent Fund artist residency...
fox2detroit.com
Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
Metro Detroit Black-Owned Spas to Pamper Yourself
There’s always time for a refreshing appointment; whether you’re getting a mani-pedi or full body massage, we’ve done the work for you in finding Black-owned relaxation spaces in metro Detroit to pamper and indulge yourself. Bare Skin Facial and Waxing Studio 2921 E. Jefferson Avenue, Ste. 305, Detroit, Michigan, 48207 View this post on Instagram […] The post Metro Detroit Black-Owned Spas to Pamper Yourself appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Detroit Pistons host Amazon back-to-school giveaway for Detroit students
Students gathered at the Detroit Pistons Performance Center on Monday for a special back-to-school drive. The giveaway provided Detroit children with all the essentials — backpacks, folders, pens and a unique experience. Kids were joined by the Pistons cheerleaders and Pistons mascot, Hooper. Amazon partnered with the Pistons to...
deadlinedetroit.com
Lengel: After 10-Plus Years, Deadline Detroit Will Close Next Month
In my many years in journalism, it always pained me watching venerable publications fold, like the Washington Star, Cleveland Press and the Rocky Mountain News. It’s even more painful when it’s a publication I co-founded. Sadly, after celebrating Deadline Detroit’s 10-year anniversary in April, I’ve simply run out...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet the businesswomen who took a divine idea and made it sweet
For Rebecca Abel, the decision to make cookies has lead to a successful business and encouraged her to inspire other entrepreneurs. Award-winning journalist Mitch Albom shared how D’Vine Cookies is doing something sweet in The Heart of Detroit. Abel said she wasn’t always a baker but she knew what...
Seniors get front row seating to private parade of classic cars
At Jewish Senior Life's campuses in Oak Park and West Bloomfield, they say they strive to nurture a sense of community while enriching the lives of their residents.
