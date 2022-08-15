ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - This weekend marks the very first Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday brought by Mingle at the Market. The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the lawn of the Vinton War Memorial. There will be live music featuring The Jared Stout Band and...
VINTON, VA
WSLS

Carilion Cancer Center receives $1M donation from local family

ROANOKE, Va. – Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke dedicated their lives to giving back. “We’re very blessed and have been very fortunate in our lives,” Bill said. “I’ve always been a believer from my parents, and my wife Shireen from her parents as well, to give back to the community when you can.”
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Looking ahead to the Green Hill Highland Games

SALEM, Va. – Organizers are gearing up for a strength test in the Greenhill Highland Games. Participating in the Green Hill Highland Games is an opportunity to highlight Scottish culture, and for men and women to compete in events to prove who is the strongest person. Organizers said the...
SALEM, VA
Virginia Society
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
timesvirginian.com

Horizon to promote positive mental health in Appomattox Thursday from 10 a.m-1 p.m

The 2020 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) showed an increasing trend in feelings of sadness and hopelessness amongst high school students in Lynchburg over the past five years (LCS School Health Advisory Committee). Similarly, only 30 percent of adults in the Unites States, ages 18 and older, reported feeling hopeful about the future in the 2021 Stress in America Survey (American Psychological Association).
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
ROANOKE, VA
David Shearer
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Botetourt Honey Festival

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hit the Honey Festival this Saturday from 8:30 - noon at the Daleville Town Center. National Honey Bee Day is being recognized with a host of free events and tastings, including beekeeping advice, live music, raffles and prizes. The event is free admission and free parking....
DALEVILLE, VA
WSLS

Baffled by Baffle’s handsome looks? You aren’t the only one

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Could you imagine living your entire life on a chain? That’s the reality this handsome fella was living before he went to the Franklin County Humane Society. Despite one-and-a-half-year-old Baffle’s ‘ruff’ beginnings, he’s a lover who’s looking for a warm-hearted owner....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
thecharlottepost.com

Appreciation: Dr. Melvin Pinn Jr., advocate for urban healthcare, JCSU grad

Appreciation: Dr. Melvin Pinn Jr., advocate for urban healthcare, JCSU grad. Melvin Thomas Pinn Jr. M.D., a longtime advocate of health care in historically marginalized urban communities, died July 26 in Charlotte at age 74. Dr. Pinn made his mark as medical director of Neighborhood Medical Center, where he recruited...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Elevation Church#Food Truck#Berglund Center#Canada
WSLS

Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke families take one last dive at Washington Park Pool

ROANOKE, Va. – After 50 years of cannonballs, Roanoke took a final splash at the Washington Park Pool on Sunday. The pool will be demolished to make way for a brand new one, but Roanoke threw a party before the renovation project gets underway. As a DJ blasted tunes,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Day of service for Roanoke Catholic teachers

ROANOKE, Va. – Teachers from Roanoke Catholic spent their Wednesday at work giving back. The teachers served at several churches in the area, as well as the Roanoke Rescue Mission and Feeding Southwest Virginia. This week is Teacher Work Week at Roanoke Catholic, and they are prepared to welcome...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Second Cook Out coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Another Cook Out is headed to the Star City. We’re told the fast food restaurant will be located at 2809 Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke, where a Long John Silver’s once was before it closed permanently several years ago. The Greensboro-based fast food chain...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Liberty University installs emergency blue light call boxes on campus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is taking a major step to enhance safety on campus. Leaders said they recently installed and activated 13 emergency blue light call boxes across campus. The boxes are equipped with cameras and two-way communication systems to interact with emergency dispatchers. The installation is part...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating to 1883. The...
DANVILLE, VA
NRVNews

9/3: Potter in the Park Challenge

Calling all wizards and muggles! It’s time to leave the cupboard under the stairs and run or walk in the TriWizard TriMile Potter in the Park 5K fundraiser for literacy on September 3 in Radford. Wizarding wear optional! The course winds through the forbidden forest and wizarding world of Bisset Park.
RADFORD, VA

