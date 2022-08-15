ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afton, NY

Binghamton Woman Dies in Afton Motorcycle Crash

A motorcyclist who collided with a passenger vehicle in Afton Sunday, August 14 has died. Authorities have confirmed to News Channel 34 that 53-year-old Julie Lawton of Binghamton was killed when her motorcycle hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 7. The driver of the Jeep was not injured. New...
Guilford Man Leads Police on Three-County Chase

A Chenango County man is facing numerous charges after leading authorities on a three-county chase, dumping his motorcycle in a yard in Whitney Point and taking off, attempting to elude law enforcement officers on foot. Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting says the pursuit began on Monday in Smithville with deputies...
One Charged, One at Large in Cortlandville Copper Theft

A Cortlandville man is facing a felony Grand Larceny charge while another remains at large following the theft of copper wire from an asphalt and paving business on Route 11. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say 43-year-old Joshua Morris was arrested last Thursday, August 11 after authorities were called to Suit-Kote Crushed Stone for a report of two people stealing copper wire at the business.
Rabies Alert in Chenango County

The Chenango County health department is advising residents to stay away from wildlife and have their pets vaccinated against rabies. Officials warn rabies has been identified in local wildlife and any wild animal acting strangely near residential areas should be considered dangerous. In a news release issued August 18 by...
Johnson City Giant Garage Sale Benefits Mom’s House

Lovers of a good garage sale have a chance to search for bargains in a big way while benefitting Mom’s House in Broome County. The 5th annual Riverside Income Taxes Garage Sale for Mom’s House is taking place August 18 through Saturday, August 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. under 10 tents at 189 to 193 Riverside Drive in Johnson City.
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
Binghamton’s Truth Pharm Trail of Truth Goes National

According to a press release on Monday, Binghamton's Truth Pharm is going national and partnering with other organizations for their annual "Trail of Truth" campaign to combat overdose deaths. According to the press release, over 70 organizations will come together to call for immediate access to treatment and the end...
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

