Delaware County Man Charged Close to 3 Months After Fatal Crash
New York State Police say an East Meredith man is now facing vehicular homicide and other counts in connection with a May 26th crash on Route 23 in the Town of Davenport in Delaware County that left a woman dead. State Police say 39-year-old Adam Bright was arrested Wednesday, August...
Broome DA Reviewing Facts in Deadly Vestal Parkway Head-On Crash
Authorities say no charges have been filed in connection with a head-on collision on the Vestal Parkway that left a Johnson City husband and wife dead. Vestal police say the investigation into the August 8 crash is continuing and no additional information can be released at this time. 57-year-old Alfred...
Binghamton Woman Dies in Afton Motorcycle Crash
A motorcyclist who collided with a passenger vehicle in Afton Sunday, August 14 has died. Authorities have confirmed to News Channel 34 that 53-year-old Julie Lawton of Binghamton was killed when her motorcycle hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 7. The driver of the Jeep was not injured. New...
Guilford Man Leads Police on Three-County Chase
A Chenango County man is facing numerous charges after leading authorities on a three-county chase, dumping his motorcycle in a yard in Whitney Point and taking off, attempting to elude law enforcement officers on foot. Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting says the pursuit began on Monday in Smithville with deputies...
Box Cutter and Bar Code Cases Clear Broome County Court
The Broome County District Attorney’s office says a Binghamton man is going to prison after pleaded guilty to Attempted Robbery while a Johnson City man will be incarcerated after pleading guilty to Grand Larceny in two separate cases handled by the Broome County Courts the week of August 15.
One Charged, One at Large in Cortlandville Copper Theft
A Cortlandville man is facing a felony Grand Larceny charge while another remains at large following the theft of copper wire from an asphalt and paving business on Route 11. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say 43-year-old Joshua Morris was arrested last Thursday, August 11 after authorities were called to Suit-Kote Crushed Stone for a report of two people stealing copper wire at the business.
Broome DMV Whitney Point Office Closed August 19
The Whitney Point satellite office of the Broome County Department of Motor Vehicles is going to be closed Friday, August 19. Any business with the DMV mobile office at the Northern Broome Senior Center will have to be completed by the close of business on August 18 or wait until next week.
Rabies Alert in Chenango County
The Chenango County health department is advising residents to stay away from wildlife and have their pets vaccinated against rabies. Officials warn rabies has been identified in local wildlife and any wild animal acting strangely near residential areas should be considered dangerous. In a news release issued August 18 by...
Three Men Charged with Attempted Murder in West Corners Shooting
Authorities say three suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a man in a residential neighborhood in the town of Union. According to New York State Police, each of the men taken into custody has been charged with second-degree attempted murder. They were arrested following an investigation...
First Endicott, New York Police Department K9 Passes Away
It's such a sad moment when one of our pets passes away. Unfortunately, dogs, cats, and other pets don't live anywhere as long as we wish they could. I've experienced it more times than I can count, but as long as I'm able to care for a dog (or dogs in my case), I will continue to adopt.
Expect Increased Vestal Parkway Traffic as B.U. Students Return
Binghamton-area motorists can expect the annual increase in traffic on the Vestal Parkway, around restaurants and shopping hotspots starting August 18 as students return to Binghamton University. Authorities have reported for the past couple of weeks that some Binghamton University students have found their way back to Broome County, but...
Broome County Announces Beach Bash at Nathaniel Cole Park
In a press conference on Tuesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and the Broome County Parks, Recreation and Youth Services Department announced an end of the summer beach bash at Nathaniel Cole Park. The beach bash is on Saturday, August 27th starting at 2:00 pm. It will feature a variety...
Broome to Set Up Veterans Center at Former Bowling Alley Site
A long-planned one-stop veterans services center now is expected to be located at the site of a once-popular Broome County bowling alley. County Executive Jason Garnar said the facility is to be developed on Binghamton's North Side on property that had been owned by the Salvation Army. The one-and-a-half acre...
Binghamton, New York Market Reflects On A Year At New Location Following Fire
Many great things are happening in the Triple Cities. The many projects being built like the increased presence around Johnson City with Binghamton University. There's the new Pharmacy School and Nursing School, and two more buildings are currently under construction along Corliss Avenue. There's work being done at the Townsquare...
Johnson City Giant Garage Sale Benefits Mom’s House
Lovers of a good garage sale have a chance to search for bargains in a big way while benefitting Mom’s House in Broome County. The 5th annual Riverside Income Taxes Garage Sale for Mom’s House is taking place August 18 through Saturday, August 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. under 10 tents at 189 to 193 Riverside Drive in Johnson City.
New Owner Hopes to Renovate Closed West Endicott Motel
A rundown motel across the street from En Joie Golf Club could resume operations under a plan being pursued by the owner of the town of Union property. Rakesh Shroff has proposed remodeling the old Red Carpet Inn at 749 West Main Street in West Endicott. Shorff is the principal...
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
Do Binghamton Residents Want to Win the Golden Snowball Again?
As a new resident of Binghamton, I'm already beginning to mentally prepare for everything a Binghamton winter brings. Including a chance for the city to reclaim the Golden Snowball award. But then a question occurred to me. Do Binghamton residents even want to win the Golden Snowball contest?. On the...
Binghamton’s Truth Pharm Trail of Truth Goes National
According to a press release on Monday, Binghamton's Truth Pharm is going national and partnering with other organizations for their annual "Trail of Truth" campaign to combat overdose deaths. According to the press release, over 70 organizations will come together to call for immediate access to treatment and the end...
M&T Bank Donates Thousands to Southern Tier Hunger Programs
A Buffalo-based financial institution is bringing new meaning to the term "food bank," donating tens of thousands of dollars to help fight food insecurity in the Southern Tier. M&T Bank is allocating $58,000 in grants for the Greater Good Grocery Store in Binghamton and a dozen other organizations' hunger abatement...
